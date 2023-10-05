Skinny's Food Truck #2 (Big Red One) Our BIG RED Food Truck
Phillys
Steak Philly
Our #1 seller! Our great Philly steak with our special seasonings. Comes with peppers, onions, mushrooms and white American cheese. Served on our yummy Brioche hoagie.
Chicken Philly
Our great chicken Philly with our special seasonings. Comes with peppers, onions, mushrooms and white American cheese. Served on our yummy Brioche hoagie.
Krystal Special (Philly Fried Rice)
Our #1 seller on top of a bed of rice instead of the bread. Inspired by Tina's Bar Owner Krystal Peavy!
Hot Dogs/Corn Dogs
Plain Dog
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and served on our special Brioche bun.
Chili Dog
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and chili served on our special Brioche bun.
Chili Cheese Dog
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef with chili and cheddar served on our special Brioche bun.
Chili Slaw Dog
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef. Served with chili and slaw on our special Brioche bun.
Slaw Dog
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and served with slaw on our special Brioche bun.
Suicide Dog
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef. Served with chili, cheese and slaw on our special Brioche bun.
Corn Dog
Can't have a food truck event without awesome corn dogs!
Burgers
Hamburger
Our special seasonings on a 3/8 lb. sirloin burger Pattie. Served on a Brioche bun.
Cheeseburger
Our special seasonings on a 3/8 lb. sirloin burger pattie. Served with cheese on a Brioche bun.
Double Cheeseburger
Our special seasonings on two 3/8 lb. sirloin burger patties and cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Double Hamburger
Our special seasonings on two 3/8 lb. sirloin burger patties. Served on a Brioche bun.
Wings
10 Wings
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
15 Wings
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
20 Wings
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
30 Wings
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
50 Wings
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
100 Wings
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Specialty
Steak Philly Fries
Have our #1 selling Philly beef on fries instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
Chicken Philly Fries
Have our chicken Philly on fries instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
Steak Philly Tots
Have our #1 selling Philly beef on tots instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
Chicken Philly Tots
Have our chicken Philly on tots instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
Drinks
Can Coke
Can Coke Zero
Can Sprite
Can Dr. Pepper
Can Mountain Dew
Can Diet Coke
Peach Crush
Our special recipe peach drink. Refreshing!
Lemonade Crush
Our special recipe lemonade.
Gold Peak Tea
Gold Peak Sweet Tea.
Strawberry Lemonade Twist
Gatorade
Energy Drink
Bottled Water
Sides
Fries (Regular)
Our awesome crinkle cut fries. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
Fries (Large)
Our awesome crinkle cut fries. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
Onion Rings (Regular)
Golden fried onions rings. Grab a ranch dressing to dip!
Onion Rings (Large)
Golden onion rings. Grab a ranch dressing to dip!
Tots (Regular)
Our awesome crispy tater tots. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
Tots (Large)
Our awesome crispy tater tots. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
Chips
Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
A generous amount of our fried rice with carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.
Chicken Fried Rice
A generous amount of our fried rice with chicken, carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.
Beef Fried Rice
A generous amount of our fried rice with beef, carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.