Skylarks Hidden Cafe
Brunch
Rise & Shine
- Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled egg, English muffin, Cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes$12.00
- Biscuits & Gravy
Two house-made biscuits topped with sausage or mushroom gravy$10.00
- Breakfast Burritto
Scrambled eggs, pork sausage, bacon, ham, black beans, cilantro lime crema, salsa, Swiss cheese, flour tortilla, breakfast potatoes$21.00
- Traditional Breakfast
Two eggs, choice of bacon, ham or pork sausage links, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast$18.00
- Monte Cristo Sandwich
Egg-dipped sourdough bread, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, raspberry jam, powdered sugar, and breakfast potatoes$20.00
- 2 Egg Breakfast No Meat$12.00
- Chicken n Waffles$21.00
Omelettes
- California Avocado
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, provolone, sour cream, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast$20.00
- Farmers Veggie
Tomato, avocado, spinach, red onion, bell peppers, provolone, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast$19.00
- Carnivore
Ham, pork sausage, hickory smoked bacon, Swiss & Cheddar, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast$20.00
From the Griddle
- Banana Bread French Toast
House-made banana bread french toast topped with maple walnut glaze. *Bellingham Alive magazine award winner$22.00
- Belgian Waffle
Fresh belgian waffle with butter & syrup$8.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes
Two plates filling golden brown pancakes with butter & syrup$10.00
- Buttermilk Pancake (1 Pancake)$6.00
- Traditional French Toast
Three pieces of traditional French toast, with butter & syrup$12.00
- Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes$12.00
- Lemon Poppy Seed Pancake (1 Pancake)$7.00
Lunch
Appetizers
- Grilled Rosemary Sourdough
4 thick slices of avenue bread rosemary sourdough bread, balsamic syrup, and extra virgin olive oil$9.00
- Steak Bites
USDA choice beef steak, marinated, sesame and green onions, red chili aioli$20.00
- Brussels Sprouts
Parmesan shaved, red onions, smoked bacon & balsamic syrup$14.00
- Dungeness Crab Cakes$25.00
- Cauliflower Wings$14.00
- Chicken Wings$14.00
- Smoked Salmon Dip$15.00
- Steamer Clams
3/4 lb steamer clams, white wine, butter, garlic, shallots, and herbs served with a slice of grilled rosemary sourdough$23.00
Soups/Salads
Sandwiches
- French Dip
Roast beef or turkey, au jus, rosemary sourdough hoagie$20.00
- Caprese BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of bread$18.00
- Half Caprese BLT Combo
With soup or salad$14.00
- Fish Wrap
Alaskan long line-caught cod, fresh coleslaw, cilantro, lime crema, Fresno chile hot sauce, flour tortilla$17.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
- Veggie Melt$18.00
Seafood & Burgers
Dinner
Small Plates
Soups and Salad
Mains
Pasta
- Skylark's Stroganoff
Braised short rib, red wine, spices, garlic, onion, button mushrooms, mushroom stock, sour cream, milk, pasta noodles, parsley$29.00
- Zucchini Pasta
Zucchini zoodles, pesto, grilled corn, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, Parmesan$22.00
- Creamy Garlic Fettuccine Alfredo with Prawns
Creamy garlic alfredo sauce, portobello mushrooms, shaved Parmesan, prawns, fresh herbs. Served with grilled rosemary sourdough$24.00
- Smoked Salmon Fettuccine
Cold smoked salmon, zucchini, garlic cream sauce, grape tomatoes, fettuccine noodles$27.00