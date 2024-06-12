Skyline Grill & Pub
Food
Starters
- Mozzarella Marinara Stix
Fried cheese served with a side of Marinara sauce$8.00
- Bavarian Pretzel & Cheese
Large sharable salted baked pretzel with warm cheese$10.00
- Tortilla Chips & Queso
Crispy chips served with warm Queso cheese$9.00
- Mexican Street Corn Dip & Chips
House-made Corn salsa, served with tortilla chips$9.00
- Skyline Seneca Fries
Loaded with cheese & bacon bits$9.00
- Oven-Toasted Cheesy Bread
Hot and sizzling right out of the oven$8.00
Burgers
- All-American
1/4 Pound Burger with American cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, bacon, pickles, served on a brioche bun$12.00
- On the Range BBQ
1/4 Pound patty with a crispy onion ring, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, topped in chipotle BBQ on a brioche bun$14.00
- Skyline Signature
Double decker juicy beef burger with our special burger sauce, served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a pretzel bun$14.00
- Make It Your Way Burger
Start out with our 1/4 Pound Beef Burger on a brioche bun$10.00
Skyline Wings
- Traditional Wings
Fresh crispy traditional fried wings hand-tossed in your choice of sauce or dry-rub$9.00
- Boneless Wings
Hand-breaded and fried to perfection, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry-rub$8.00
- Pig Wings (6)
Pork Shanks rolled in your favorite sauce, General GSO's sauce is house favorite!$12.00
Pizza
- Meatlovers
12" Savory toppings of pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage & Ham$18.00
- Veggie Pizza
12" Chopped mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, & black olives$14.00
- Extreme Cheese
12" Crispy Pie loaded with four sizzling cheeses of provolone, mozzarella, romano, & asiago$14.00
- Pepperoni Maxx
12" Pie loaded up with thick cut pepperoni & cheese on a crispy crust$15.00
- Supreme Pizza
Loaded with toppings of pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, black olive, and green peppers$18.00
- Create Your Own Pie
12" Pizza with cheese - Add toppings$10.00
Specialty Pizzas
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese - 16"
Buffalo chicken, mac n cheese, mozzarella cheese & celery topped with blue cheese crumbles & ranch drizzle$24.00
- Gyro Pizza - 16"
Garlic butter, gyro meat, and mozzarella cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and feta cheese- Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side$24.00
Handhelds
- The Skyline Philly
Tender thin-sliced Steak served with House-made beer cheese, fire-roasted peppers, anf onions on a hoagie roll$15.00
- Hot Honey Chicken
Breaded and fried chicken breast, House-made slaw, pickles, drizzled with a hot honey sauce, served on a brioche bun$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Sauteed chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan, with Caesar dressing, wraped in a flour tortilla$10.00
- Fish Sandwich Hand Dredged
Hand-breaded Pollock fried golden brown, topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, served on a hoagie roll, with House-made tarter sauce$12.00
Salads
- Caesar
Romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons$10.00
- The Wedge
Cold wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with creamy blue cheese, tomatoes and crumbled bacon bits$12.00
- The Mediterranean
Romaine lettuce and spring mix - topped with feta, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, served with House-made Greek dressing$13.00
- Grilled Chicken
Succulent chicken breast on a bed of fresh greens, shredded carrots, red cabbage, mandarin oranges, and almonds$14.00
- Garden Side Salad - Small$5.00
- Garden Side Salad - Large$9.00