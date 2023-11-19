Skyway Drive In 951 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Signature Burgers
- Sky Hi$5.49
To Jr patties with cheese, lettuce, pickles and Sky Hi Sauce
- Sky Scraper$7.99
2 quarter lb patties with cheese, lettuce, pickles & Sky Hi sauce
- Ultimate Burger$12.99
3 quarter lb patties with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and sky hi sauce
- Aunt Ruth's Onion Ring Burger$7.99
2 quarter lb patties with cheese, lettuce, sky hi sauce and homemade onion rings
- Brady's Mushroom Burger$7.99
2 quarter lb patties topped with grilled mushrooms & grilled onions
Made To Order Burgers
- Jr. Double CheeseBurger$4.99
2 jr. patties with cheese made to order
- Jr. Double Hamburger$4.49
2 jr. patties made to order
- CheeseBurger$4.59
1/4 lb cheeseburger made to order
- Hamburger$4.49
1/4 lb Hamburger made to order
- Half Pound Cheese Burger$7.59
Two 1/4 lb patties with cheese made to order
- Half Pound Burger$6.99
Two 1/4 lb patties made to order
- Steak Burger$4.99
Ground steak burger made to order
Other Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.59
Marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce and mayo
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.59
Crispy breaded chicken sandwich with lettuce & mayo
- BLT$5.59
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo
- Fish Sandwich$5.59
Battered Cod filet with lettuce & tarter sauce
- Hot Dog$3.59
All beef hot dog made to order
- Coney Dog$4.59
All Beef Hot Dog with homemade coney sauce
- Sloppy Joe$3.59
Homemade Sloppy Joe
- Veggie Burger$4.99
California style veggie burger made to order
Crispy Sides
Soft Drinks
Craft Sodas
Classic Milkshakes
Specialty & Seasonal Shakes
Dinners & Salads
- Fish Dinner$12.49
2 battered cod filets served with fries & slaw
- Shrimp Dinner$12.49
6 crispy shrimp served with fries & slaw
- Chicken Strips Box$12.49
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with fries & slaw
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Marinated Chicken breast, mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomato, pepperoncini & croutons