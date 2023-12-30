Slaters 50-50 Torrance NEW
FOOD!
STARTERS
- Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos$14.99
Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.
- Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls$10.99
House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers$11.99
- Chips & Dips$5.99
- Classic Nachos$13.99
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.99
Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon, shaved parmesan and fried sage.
- Vampire Dip$11.99
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
- Wing Flight$35.99
- Garlic Parmesan Wings$15.00
- Buffalo Wings$15.00
- Honey BBQ Wings$15.00
- Thai Sriracha Wings$15.00
- Maple Bourbon Wings$15.00
- Nashville Hot Wings$15.00
- Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower$11.99
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$20.00
SALADS!
- Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$16.99
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
- Slater's Caesar$13.00
- Ultimate Wedge Salad$13.99
- Pear + Blue Cheese Salad$15.00
- Side House Salad$5.99
Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.
- Large House Salad$8.99
- Cheeseburger Bowl$15.99
- Power Bowl$14.99
- Turkey Harvest Bowl$15.49
- Ahi Poke Bowl$15.49
SPECIALS
- Fish + Chips$15.99
- Chicken Carbonera Pasta$17.99
- Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$15.99
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
- Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.
- Steak Frites$27.99
- Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog$15.99
Bacon-stuffed and bacon-wrapped 50/50 hot dog, grilled and served on a fresh poppy seed brioche bun, with onions, relish and mustard with fries and slaters bacon ketchup. + Slaters Bacon Chili & melted cheese (+3)
- Ultimate BLT Sandwhich$14.99
BURGERS!!!!
- The Original 50/50 Burger$15.99
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
- B'B'B' Bacon Burger$16.99
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
- Sriracha Burger$17.99
Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.
- The 50 Alarm 50/50 Burger$17.99
So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.
- King's Luau Burger$17.99
Four Kings Hawaiian Rolls, sliced spam, pineapple, sunny side up egg, American cheese, coleslaw, signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend patty
- Hi-Brow Burger$18.99
Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side
- Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger$17.99
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
- PB & Jellousy Burger$16.49
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
- Backyard Classic Burger$15.99
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
- Lone Star Smoke Burger$17.99
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
- 1 lb. Torrance Farmhouse Burger$25.99
Over 1lb of meat, including an Angus beef patty, a signature 50/50 patty, fried chicken, topped with pepper jack and American cheese, Nashville slaw, pickled red onions, sauteed mushrooms and a drizzle of Tapatio Ranch
- Rosemary Turkey Burger$18.49
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
- Smashburger$14.99
- Eat Your Veggies$15.49
Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun
- 24k Burger$24.99
- The WHALE Burger$100.00