Lunch & Dinner Menu

Starters

Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken, bacon, onions, and peppers topped with salsa and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Classic crispy-golden fried mozzarella sticks, served with house made marinara sauce.

Chicken Potstickers

$10.00

9 Crispy potstickers with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Calamari

$10.00

Lightly breaded fried calamari. Served with a lemon wedge and marinar sauce.

House Nachos

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips smothered in cheese sauce with beans, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chicken Strips

$14.00

4 Freshly battered chicken strips with fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

12 Crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, gojuchang, or BBQ. Served with celery and carrot.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Romaine and spring mix topped with chicken breast, shredded carrots, mandarin orange segments, toasted almonds, and won-ton strips. Served with Asian balsamic dressing.

Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Golden fried goat cheese, mixed greens, apple slices, candied pecans, strawberries, with a side of strawberry vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, chicken breast, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine, with chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, and tortilla strips with BBQ sauce drizzle and ranch dressing drizzle.

Chef's Steak Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, with red onion, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, & onion strings. Topped with thinly sliced NY Strip and balsamic glaze. Served with red wine vinaigrette.

Wraps & Bowls

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken, chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Terriyaki Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Grilled teriyaki chicken, roasted vegetables, sliced avocado, tuxedo sesame seeds, served on a bed of white rice. With a teriyaki glaze drizzle.

Coastal Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Seared shrimp with cherry tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, and avocado on a bed of white rice, with an avocado lime drizzle.

Steak Bowl

$16.00

Grilled steak, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, and shredded cheese on a bed of white rice.

Chimera Signature Hotdogs

Chimera Dog

$8.00

Chopped onion, pickle, and tomato.

New York Dog

$8.00

Spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut.

Chili Dog

$9.00

Perfect combination of house made chili and cheese sauce.

Chicago Dog

$9.00

Neon relish, onions, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt, and mustard on a poppyseed bun.

The Brat

$9.00

Gourmet bratwurst, topped with sauerkraut and yellow mustard.

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$12.00

Flame-grilled beef patty, cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion.

Patty Melt

$14.00

Flame-grilled beef patty, grilled onions, melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Cali Burger

$16.00

Flame-grilled beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Flame-grilled beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and onion rings.

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Flame-grilled turkey burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Sandwiches

Sliders

$14.00

3 beef sliders with lettuce, tomato slices, crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese smothered in Thousand Island dressing.

BLT

$14.00

Crispy double bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo all stacked on your choice of bread.

Clubhouse

$14.00

Classic triple decker with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes paired perfectly with your choice of bread and cheese.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand-breaded fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with Nashvilles spicy hot sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand-breaded fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Savory blend of Italian beef and zesty giardiniera, on a hoagie roll.

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Perfect combination of pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing served on rye bread.

Italian Meatball Sub

$15.00

Italian meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll.

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shaved slow roasted beef, grilled onions & peppers, provolone, on a hoagie roll.

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled butterflied chicken, with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Swiss cheese on toasted Texas toast.

Craft Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza (Small)

$11.00

Build Your Own Pizza (Large)

$15.00

Flyin' Hawaiian (Small)

$14.00

Canadian bacon and sweet pineapple.

Flyin' Hawaiian (Large)

$18.00

Canadian bacon and sweet pineapple.

Meat Lover's (Small)

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon.

Meat Lover's (Large)

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon.

Tom's (Small)

$16.00

The perfect combination featuring sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms

Tom's (Large)

$20.00

The perfect combination featuring sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms

Rachel's Margherita (Small)

$14.00

Garlic pesto, sliced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Rachel's Margherita (Large)

$18.00

Garlic pesto, sliced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Chimera Special (Small)

$20.00

Green bell peppers, onions, sliced black olives, pepperoni, and sausage.

Chimera Special (Large)

$24.00

Green bell peppers, onions, sliced black olives, pepperoni, and sausage.

BBQ Chicken (Small)

$20.00

BBQ sauce, chicken breast, bacon, red onions, and cilantro.

BBQ Chicken (Large)

$24.00

BBQ sauce, chicken breast, bacon, red onions, and cilantro.

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Sliders

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Tomato Bisque Soup

$7.00

Loaded Chili Bowl

$7.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar salad.

Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Burger Patty

Side Dipping Sauces

$0.50

Side Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side of Corn Bread

$3.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Freshly beer battered cod served with coleslaw, french fries and tarter sauce.

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Sauteed chicken breast with capers, lemon, white wine, garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Pan seared and roasted salmon filet with garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.

Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Half rack of ribs brushed with BBQ sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.

Ribeye Steak

$28.00

Flame broiled butter-basted ribeye steak, garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.

Porterhouse

$35.00

Butcher’s choice flame broiled porterhouse steak, garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.

Pastas

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

Al dente fettucine noodles, with house made alfredo sauce and sliced chicken breast. Topped with grated parmesan and parsley. Served with garlic bread.

Penne Pasta & Meatballs

$16.00

Penne pasta with house made marinara, topped with 3 large meatballs, shaved parmesan and parsley. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp prawns sauteed in scampi sauce, on a bed of fettucine noodles. Topped with fresh parsley and served with garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Tender chicken breast coated with grated parmesan and Italian breadcrumbs, baked with our classic marinara sauce and penne pasta.

Desserts

The Sandtrap

$9.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Beverages

Water Bottle

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (Bottle)

$3.50

Coke (Bottle)

$3.50

Diet Coke (Bottle)

$3.50

Coke Zero (Bottle)

$3.50

Dr Pepper (Bottle)

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper (Bottle)

$3.50

MTN Dew (Bottle)

$3.50

Diet MTN Dew (Bottle)

$3.50

Pure Life Iced Tea (Bottle)

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Monster Energy

$5.00

Arizona Tea

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Celsius

$4.00