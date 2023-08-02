Slice 19 901 Olivia Parkway
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Starters
Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla
Chicken, bacon, onions, and peppers topped with salsa and sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Classic crispy-golden fried mozzarella sticks, served with house made marinara sauce.
Chicken Potstickers
9 Crispy potstickers with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Calamari
Lightly breaded fried calamari. Served with a lemon wedge and marinar sauce.
House Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips smothered in cheese sauce with beans, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken Strips
4 Freshly battered chicken strips with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings
12 Crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, gojuchang, or BBQ. Served with celery and carrot.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad
Romaine and spring mix topped with chicken breast, shredded carrots, mandarin orange segments, toasted almonds, and won-ton strips. Served with Asian balsamic dressing.
Goat Cheese Salad
Golden fried goat cheese, mixed greens, apple slices, candied pecans, strawberries, with a side of strawberry vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, chicken breast, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, with chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, and tortilla strips with BBQ sauce drizzle and ranch dressing drizzle.
Chef's Steak Salad
Mixed greens, with red onion, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, & onion strings. Topped with thinly sliced NY Strip and balsamic glaze. Served with red wine vinaigrette.
Wraps & Bowls
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken, chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Terriyaki Chicken Bowl
Grilled teriyaki chicken, roasted vegetables, sliced avocado, tuxedo sesame seeds, served on a bed of white rice. With a teriyaki glaze drizzle.
Coastal Shrimp Bowl
Seared shrimp with cherry tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, and avocado on a bed of white rice, with an avocado lime drizzle.
Steak Bowl
Grilled steak, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, and shredded cheese on a bed of white rice.
Chimera Signature Hotdogs
Chimera Dog
Chopped onion, pickle, and tomato.
New York Dog
Spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut.
Chili Dog
Perfect combination of house made chili and cheese sauce.
Chicago Dog
Neon relish, onions, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt, and mustard on a poppyseed bun.
The Brat
Gourmet bratwurst, topped with sauerkraut and yellow mustard.
Burgers
Backyard Burger
Flame-grilled beef patty, cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion.
Patty Melt
Flame-grilled beef patty, grilled onions, melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.
Cali Burger
Flame-grilled beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
Cowboy Burger
Flame-grilled beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and onion rings.
Turkey Burger
Flame-grilled turkey burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Sandwiches
Sliders
3 beef sliders with lettuce, tomato slices, crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese smothered in Thousand Island dressing.
BLT
Crispy double bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo all stacked on your choice of bread.
Clubhouse
Classic triple decker with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes paired perfectly with your choice of bread and cheese.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with Nashvilles spicy hot sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Savory blend of Italian beef and zesty giardiniera, on a hoagie roll.
Pastrami Reuben
Perfect combination of pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing served on rye bread.
Italian Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved slow roasted beef, grilled onions & peppers, provolone, on a hoagie roll.
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
Grilled butterflied chicken, with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Swiss cheese on toasted Texas toast.
Craft Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza (Small)
Build Your Own Pizza (Large)
Flyin' Hawaiian (Small)
Canadian bacon and sweet pineapple.
Flyin' Hawaiian (Large)
Canadian bacon and sweet pineapple.
Meat Lover's (Small)
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon.
Meat Lover's (Large)
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon.
Tom's (Small)
The perfect combination featuring sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms
Tom's (Large)
The perfect combination featuring sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms
Rachel's Margherita (Small)
Garlic pesto, sliced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Rachel's Margherita (Large)
Garlic pesto, sliced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Chimera Special (Small)
Green bell peppers, onions, sliced black olives, pepperoni, and sausage.
Chimera Special (Large)
Green bell peppers, onions, sliced black olives, pepperoni, and sausage.
BBQ Chicken (Small)
BBQ sauce, chicken breast, bacon, red onions, and cilantro.
BBQ Chicken (Large)
BBQ sauce, chicken breast, bacon, red onions, and cilantro.
Kids Menu
Sides
French Fries
Tater Tots
Sweet Potato Fries
Coleslaw
Side Salad
Green Beans
White Rice
Onion Rings
Mac N Cheese
Tomato Bisque Soup
Loaded Chili Bowl
Broccolini
Side Caesar Salad
Side Caesar salad.
Burger Patty
Side Burger Patty
Side Dipping Sauces
Side Salad Dressing
Side of Corn Bread
Side of Garlic Bread
Entrees
Fish and Chips
Freshly beer battered cod served with coleslaw, french fries and tarter sauce.
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed chicken breast with capers, lemon, white wine, garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.
Atlantic Salmon
Pan seared and roasted salmon filet with garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.
Baby Back Ribs
Half rack of ribs brushed with BBQ sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.
Ribeye Steak
Flame broiled butter-basted ribeye steak, garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.
Porterhouse
Butcher’s choice flame broiled porterhouse steak, garlic mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or broccolini, and garlic bread or cornbread.
Pastas
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Al dente fettucine noodles, with house made alfredo sauce and sliced chicken breast. Topped with grated parmesan and parsley. Served with garlic bread.
Penne Pasta & Meatballs
Penne pasta with house made marinara, topped with 3 large meatballs, shaved parmesan and parsley. Served with garlic bread.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp prawns sauteed in scampi sauce, on a bed of fettucine noodles. Topped with fresh parsley and served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken breast coated with grated parmesan and Italian breadcrumbs, baked with our classic marinara sauce and penne pasta.