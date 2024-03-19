2x points for loyalty members
Slice Homewood LLC 1010 Oxmoor Road
SMALL PLATES
- Baked Feta$11.00
Fresh thyme, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, olive oil, served with crostini
- Baked Ziti$12.00
- Brown Butter Pasta$12.00
Shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, bacon, fresh basil & oregano (ADD BRAISED CHICKEN OR ITALIAN SAUSAGE $4)
- Firebaked Wings$13.00
Marinated, grilled and finished in our oven in a cast iron skillet until crisp, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Garlic Cheese Bread$14.00
House cheese blend, olive oil, garlic, fresh thyme
- Kids Pasta (butter noodles)$9.00
- Side Fry (Plain)$4.00
- Tater Tots$12.00
Oversized & stuffed with crisp bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with a tomato aioli and green onions
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Crispy golden fries tossed with truffle oil topped with Parmesan served with garlic lime aoli
- Hot Honey BBQ Wings$13.00
- Spicy Mustard Wings$13.00
SALADS
SMALL SALADS
- Basic$8.00
Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, croutons, and ranch dressing
- Caesar$8.00
Chopped romaine, grilled red onion, shaved parmesan, crouton, house Caesar dressing
- Our House$8.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, Alabama goat cheese, house Dijon vinaigrette
- Redmont$8.00
Mixed greens, blue cheese, sliced apples, walnuts, house roasted shallot vinaigrette
- Rockhouse$8.00
Spring mix, flank steak, shaved red onions, asiago cheese, cherry tomatoes, house balsamic vinaigrette, horseradish crème drizzle
- Spinach$8.00
Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, grated egg, house warm bacon vinaigrette
- Wedge$9.00
Iceberg wedge, roma tomato strips, bacon, house green goddess dressing balsamic drizzle
- Bibb Citrus Salad$9.00
LARGE SALADS
PIZZAS
PIZZA
- B.Y.O.$14.00
- Bajalieh Special$18.00
House red sauce, bacon, grilled red onions, and banana pepper rings
- Basic Pesto$19.00
Pesto sauce , house Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, Alabama goat cheese, and shaved red onions
- BBQ Brisket$19.00
Smoked brisket, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce
- BBQ Chicken$19.00
Braised Chicken, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce
- Dough Ball$5.00
- Old School$20.00
House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, and grilled red onions
- Perfect Pepperoni$19.00
House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house cheese blend, fresh parmesan, and asiago
- Pizza Kit$15.00
- Soul Pie$18.00
White sauce, turnip greens, black eyed peas, Conecuh sausage, grilled red onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese
- Spicy Hawaiian$19.00
House red sauce, Capicola ham, grilled pineapple, fresh jalapeno, and asiago
- Super Cheese$19.00
House red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, fontina, parmesan, feta, and asiago
- The Lakeview$22.00
White sauce, braised beef short rib, caramelized onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, asiago, arugula, shaved red onions & horseradish sauce
- This Little Piggy$23.00
House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, capicola ham, Italian sausage, Prosciutto, bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil
- Ultimate BBQ Pizza$23.00
- Veggie Pesto$20.00
Pesto, spinach, grilled red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, and artichoke hearts
- Very Veggie$22.00
House red sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, onions, jalapeno, bell peppers, banana pepper rings, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, and feta
- White Shadow$20.00
White sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, sliced Portobello mushrooms, feta, and fresh parmesan, finished with truffle oil
(LUNCH) SLICE & SALAD
Select Slice and Salad
- Basic$7.00
Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, croutons, and ranch dressing
- Redmont$7.00
Mixed greens, blue cheese, sliced apples, walnuts, house roasted shallot vinaigrette
- Rockhouse$7.00
Spring mix, flank steak, shaved red onions, asiago cheese, cherry tomatoes, house balsamic vinaigrette, horseradish crème drizzle
- Wedge$7.00
Iceberg wedge, roma tomato strips, bacon, house green goddess dressing balsamic drizzle
- Caesar$7.00
Chopped romaine, grilled red onion, shaved parmesan, crouton, house Caesar dressing
- Our House$7.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, Alabama goat cheese, house Dijon vinaigrette
- Spinach$7.00
Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, grated egg, house warm bacon vinaigrette