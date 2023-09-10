PIZZA

NY Style Pie

$23.00

Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous

Sicilian Pie

$24.00

Classic NY sicilian with mozzarella, ny style sauce on a thick pre baked dough.

White Pie

$27.00

hand stretched pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta, and olive oil sprinkled with oregano.

Grandma Pie

$25.00

fresh mozzarella and fresh tomato pizza baked in a sheet pan.

**ALL NEW*** Grandpa pie

$26.00

square pie with a layer of fresh mozzarella topped with an abundance of our signature Tomato Sauce

Margherita Pie

$26.00

Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough

Vodka Pie

$26.00

Our classic ny pie in a vodka cream sauce

artichoke spinach dip pizza

$27.00

hand stretched pizza with cheese and a creamy spinach and artichoke spread.

buffalo chicken ranch pie

$27.00

pizza with a crispy chicken topping with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

Spinach White Pie

$28.00

Gluten Free NY Personal 12 inch Pie

$17.00

Gluten free crust with classic ny cheese and pizza sauce.

Vegan margharita Personal 12 inch Pie

$18.00

mini ny style pizza with vegan cheese

Gluten Free margherita Vegan 12 inch Pie

$19.00

Gluten free crust with vegan cheese and tomatoes

FROM THE KITCHEN

Appetizers

HOUSE MADE CHIPS

$2.00

Thinly Sliced Idaho Potatoes, Fried Crispy & Seasoned with Salt & Pepper.

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

Crispy Squid Served w/ Spicy Fra Diavolo Sauce

Chicken Meatballs

$9.00

3 Chicken Meatballs, Tomato Gravy, Parmesan Cheese, Basil

MEATBALLS (BEEF, CHICKEN, VEGGIE)

$9.00

3 Short Rib Meatballs, Tomato Gravy, Parmesan & Basil.

WINGS

$14.00

8 Jumbo Wings Tossed In Choice Of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ Or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery Sticks

POLENTA FRIES

$8.00

Crispy Polenta w/ Spicy Marinara Sauce

BREAD STICKS

$6.00

Freshly baked and topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and cheese.

MOZZARELLA BALLS

$9.00

8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.

french fries

$8.00

Salads

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.00

Romaine, artichokes, olives, pepperoncino, diced pepperoni and salami, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and Italian vinaigrette dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.00

Sliced mozzarella and plum tomatoes with fresh basil in a balsamic reduction.

Heroes

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS HERO

$14.00

Sweet Italian sausage, mixed bell peppers and onions, topped with , mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$14.00

Breaded jumbo shrimp, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

MEATBALL MEUNSTER HERO

$14.00

Three of either: Beef short rib, Chicken or Veggie balls with mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$14.00

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

CHICKEN CAPRESE HERO

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, light mayoand balsamic glaze on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

PARM HERO SANDWICHES

$14.00

Seasoned chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

Pasta Your Way

Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick.
Pasta Your Way

$11.00

Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick.

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana Entrees

$18.00

Seasoned chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and tomato gravy served with spaghetti. add $1 for vodka sauce sub

Eggplant Parmigiana Entrees

$18.00

Lightly breaded panko seasoned eggplant, melted mozzarella, tomato gravy, and Basil leaf served with spaghetti.

Shrimp Parmigiana Entrees

$20.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp, mozzarella cheese with spaghetti and tomato gravy.

Chicken Francese Entrees

$20.00

Battered chicken breast sauteed in a white wine, lemon and butter sauced served over a bed of spaghetti

Chicken Marsala Entrees

$20.00

Herb roasted chicken breast, mixed wild mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served over a bed of spaghetti.

Combos

Pie Combo 1

$35.00

one 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 15 wings with sauce of your choice

Pie Combo 2

$70.00

two 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 30 wings with sauce of your choice and one 2 liter soda

Pie Combo 3

$95.00

three 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 30 wings with sauce of your choice, half tray of ceasar salad and two 2 liters of soda

DRINKS

Beverages

Can Coke

$2.00
Can Diet Coke

$2.00
Can Sprite

$2.00
Can Ginger Ale

$2.00
Can Grape Soda

$2.00
San Pellegrino Lemonata

$2.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.50

San Pellegrino Rosso

$2.50

San Pellegrino Clementine

$2.50

San Pellegrino Pomegranate

$2.50
Bottled Poland Spring Water

$1.50
Sparkling Water

$1.50
Snapple

$2.50
Bottle Essentia Alkaline Water

$2.50
2 Liter Sprite

$3.50
2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.50
2 Liter Coke

$3.50
2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.50

How you Dough'n?

DRINKS

WATER

$2.00
CAN SODAS

$2.00
2 LITER SODAS

$3.75
SNAPPLE DRINKS

$2.50