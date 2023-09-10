Slice Long Island City
PIZZA
NY Style Pie
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Sicilian Pie
Classic NY sicilian with mozzarella, ny style sauce on a thick pre baked dough.
White Pie
hand stretched pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta, and olive oil sprinkled with oregano.
Grandma Pie
fresh mozzarella and fresh tomato pizza baked in a sheet pan.
**ALL NEW*** Grandpa pie
square pie with a layer of fresh mozzarella topped with an abundance of our signature Tomato Sauce
Margherita Pie
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
Vodka Pie
Our classic ny pie in a vodka cream sauce
artichoke spinach dip pizza
hand stretched pizza with cheese and a creamy spinach and artichoke spread.
buffalo chicken ranch pie
pizza with a crispy chicken topping with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
Spinach White Pie
Gluten Free NY Personal 12 inch Pie
Gluten free crust with classic ny cheese and pizza sauce.
Vegan margharita Personal 12 inch Pie
mini ny style pizza with vegan cheese
Gluten Free margherita Vegan 12 inch Pie
Gluten free crust with vegan cheese and tomatoes
FROM THE KITCHEN
Appetizers
HOUSE MADE CHIPS
Thinly Sliced Idaho Potatoes, Fried Crispy & Seasoned with Salt & Pepper.
FRIED CALAMARI
Crispy Squid Served w/ Spicy Fra Diavolo Sauce
Chicken Meatballs
3 Chicken Meatballs, Tomato Gravy, Parmesan Cheese, Basil
MEATBALLS (BEEF, CHICKEN, VEGGIE)
3 Short Rib Meatballs, Tomato Gravy, Parmesan & Basil.
WINGS
8 Jumbo Wings Tossed In Choice Of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ Or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery Sticks
POLENTA FRIES
Crispy Polenta w/ Spicy Marinara Sauce
BREAD STICKS
Freshly baked and topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and cheese.
MOZZARELLA BALLS
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
french fries
Salads
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Romaine, artichokes, olives, pepperoncino, diced pepperoni and salami, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and Italian vinaigrette dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
CAPRESE SALAD
Sliced mozzarella and plum tomatoes with fresh basil in a balsamic reduction.
Heroes
SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS HERO
Sweet Italian sausage, mixed bell peppers and onions, topped with , mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
Breaded jumbo shrimp, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
MEATBALL MEUNSTER HERO
Three of either: Beef short rib, Chicken or Veggie balls with mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
CHICKEN CAPRESE HERO
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, light mayoand balsamic glaze on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
PARM HERO SANDWICHES
Seasoned chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
Pasta Your Way
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana Entrees
Seasoned chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and tomato gravy served with spaghetti. add $1 for vodka sauce sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Entrees
Lightly breaded panko seasoned eggplant, melted mozzarella, tomato gravy, and Basil leaf served with spaghetti.
Shrimp Parmigiana Entrees
Grilled jumbo shrimp, mozzarella cheese with spaghetti and tomato gravy.
Chicken Francese Entrees
Battered chicken breast sauteed in a white wine, lemon and butter sauced served over a bed of spaghetti
Chicken Marsala Entrees
Herb roasted chicken breast, mixed wild mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served over a bed of spaghetti.
Combos
Pie Combo 1
one 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 15 wings with sauce of your choice
Pie Combo 2
two 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 30 wings with sauce of your choice and one 2 liter soda
Pie Combo 3
three 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 30 wings with sauce of your choice, half tray of ceasar salad and two 2 liters of soda