Slice on Broadway Wexford
Pizza
Create Your Own
House Pies
- Athena$18.99+
White Pizza Topped with Fresh Baby Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, and Crumbled Feta Cheese. Our tribute to The Goddess of Good Pizza.
- Buffalo Chicken$18.99+
White Pizza topped with Sliced Chicken and a healthy dose of Buffalo Wing Sauce. It’s all the joy of Buffalo Wings, without all those pesky bones. (Try it with Crumbled Gorgonzola!)
- Capricciosa$18.99+
House Red Sauce, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives,and Mushrooms. It’s Italian for capricious. We don’t know what that means, so we just call it delicious.
- Cheese Steak Pizza$18.99+
Featured on the Travel Channel White Pizza topped with Sliced Steak, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sliced Red Onions. The classic Hoagie you love is now a pizza.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Dance$18.99+
Our White Sauce base topped with Sliced Chicken, crispy Bacon and drizzled with our House Made Ranch Dressing
- Dayak Gonzo$18.99+
White Pizza topped with Fresh Spinach, Sliced Steak, Red Onions, Crispy Bacon, and Gorgonzola Cheese. This one is pretty as a picture... a really good picture.
- Fancy Pants$18.99+
Basil Pesto Sauce, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Baby Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, and Ricotta. Best enjoyed whilst wearing a top hat and monocle, old chap!
- Garden Pizza$18.99+
House Red Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, and Sliced Red Onions. PETA would be proud.
- Green Monster$18.99+
Basil Pesto Sauce, Ricotta, Fresh Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Peppers. It’s scary good!
- Hawaiian$18.99+
House Red Sauce, Pineapple, Capicola, and Sliced Red Onions. If you’re going to put Pineapple on Pizza, you may as well do it right. (Try it with Bacon!)
- John's BBQ Chicken$18.99+
BBQ Sauce, Sliced Chicken, and Red Onions. A Tribute Pizza to a man passionate about family, friends and great BBQ.
- Luca Pie$18.99+
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. There’s no ‘sleeping with the fishes’ with this one!
- Margherita$18.99+
House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella (Or Di Latte), Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Pleasing palates since 1889!
- Parm Raised Chicken$18.99+
- Pizza di Broccolini$18.99+
U.S. Pizza Cup winning Pizza Rich Ricotta Cream Sauce topped with Hot Italian Sausage and Garlic Roasted Broccolini…Mangia!
- Rico's Favorite$18.99+
White Sauce AND Red Sauce with House Blend Cheese, topped with Pepperoni and Fresh Roasted Banana Peppers.
- Santino Pizza$18.99+
Thicker Crust with Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, and House Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese and Ricotta.
- Slaughterhouse Five$18.99+
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Capicola, and Prosciutto. Vegetarians need not apply.
- Spicy Italian$18.99+
House Red Sauce, Hot Sopressata, Capicola, Pepperoni, and Banana Pepper Rings. This one is sure to give your taste buds an offer they can’t refuse.
- Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza$18.99+
Just like the classic Stuffed Banana Peppers, but on a pie. Fresh Roasted Banana Peppers, Meatballs, and Sauce covered with Cheese on Thicker Crust.
- Supremo$18.99+
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, and Sliced Red Onions. Kitchen sink not included.
- Guido$18.99+
Our red sauce & house blend cheese, topped with hot sausage, green & red peppers & onions
- Paisano$18.99+
Ricotta cream sauce, house cheese topped with meatballs, bail and drizzled with our red sauce
- Goomba$18.99+
Ricotta cream sauce & house cheese topped with mushrooms, bacon and spinach
- Bianca$18.99+
Our white sauce and house blend cheese topped with fresh garlic, tomato slices and ricotta cheese.
Hoagies
- Italian Hoagie$9.79
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, House Blend Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!
- Steak Hoagie$9.79
Sliced Steak, House Blend Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
- Spicy Italian$9.79
Hot Sopressata, Capicola, Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese, topped with Banana Pepper Rings and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Mamma Mia, that’s a spicy sangweech!
- Venetian$9.79
Hot Sopressata, Genoa Salami, House Blend Cheese, topped with Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Baby Spinach, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Gondoliers love it!
- Luca Hoagie$9.79
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, House Blend Cheese, topped with Roasted Red Peppers and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or try it with our Pesto Sauce). The first sandwich we ever made, and still one of our favorites!
- Gonzo Hoagie$9.79
Sliced Steak, Crispy Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola, House Blend Cheese, topped with Baby Spinach, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. You’ll go Gonzo when you taste it! (No, it’s not named after the Muppet.)
- Chicken Parm Hoagie$9.79
Breaded Chicken Breast covered in House Red Sauce and Cheese. Our sauciest creation yet!
- Steak Caballero$9.79
Sliced Steak, House Blend Cheese, topped with Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. Muy picante! Muy bueno!
- Chicken Club$9.79
Sliced Chicken, House Blend Cheese, topped with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and our Basil Pesto Sauce. Hungry? Join the Club!
- Ultra Mega Chicken$9.79
Sliced Chicken, Crispy Bacon, House Blend Cheese, topped with Banana Pepper Rings, Sliced Red Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. The legend has become reality.
- Buffalo Chicken Hoagie$9.79
Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sliced Red Onion. No Buffalo were harmed in the making of this sandwich.
- Meatball Hoagie$9.79
Meatballs, Sauce, and Cheese Feeling spicy? Add Fresh Banana Peppers.
- Greenhouse$9.79
Mushrooms, Spinach, Black Olives, Green and Red Peppers, House Blend Cheese, and Artichoke Hearts topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and House Balsamic Dressing.
Calzones
Create Your Own Calzone
House Calzone
- My Poor Meatball$13.99
Meatballs, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
- Grandma's Garden$14.99
Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Green & Red Peppers, Black Olives & Mushrooms, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
- Pepperoni-Zonie$13.99
Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
- Buff Chick Calzone$13.99
Buffalo Chicken, House Blend Cheese, and Magic Garlic Seasoning served with Ranch on the side
- Brocc-O$14.99
Broccolini & Hot Italian Sausage, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
- Chicken on the Parm Calzone$14.99
Sliced Breaded Chicken, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
- Signore Steak Pizzaiola$14.99
Sliced Steak, Green & Red Peppers, Onions, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning
- Italian Stallion$14.99
Magic garlic, Salami, capicola, mortadella, onions, banana pepper rings, house cheese and ricotta
Salads
- Little Guy$4.99
Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, topped with Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, Cheese, plus your choice of Dressing. It doesn’t mind playing second fiddle. Add meat of your choice $2.00
- Classic Chicken Salad$11.99
Sliced Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. Healthy enough for a hen; hearty enough for a rooster.
- Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad$11.99
Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!
- Bacon, Spinach & Gorgonzola Salad$12.99
Chopped Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, served atop mounds of Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. Who knew Bacon could be so sophisticated?
- Antipasto Salad$12.99
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Crumbled Feta Cheese, and Croutons, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s not really anti-anything, except maybe hunger.
- Big Guy Salad$12.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing.
Dinners
- Meatball Parm Dinner$11.99
Three of our almost famous Meatballs over Penne Pasta all topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese.
- Chicken Parm Dinner$11.99
Breaded and Seasoned Chicken Breast topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese served with a side of Penne.
- Baked Penne$9.99
Penne Pasta topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese.
- Pasta di Broccolini$11.99
Chicken and Broccolini over Penne Pasta tossed with our House Garlic and Oil and topped with Cheese.