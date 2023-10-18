Slice of Italy
Food Menu
Appetizers
Juicy meatballs crowned with a melt of rich cheese and a sprinkle of aged Parmigian, delivering a mouthwatering fusion of savory flavors in each bite.
Crispy calamari rings, served with a tangy aioli dip, make for delightful appetizer that teases the plate.
Warm, crusty bread slathered in rich garlic butter and topped with melted, golden cheese, creating a harmoniously indulgent symphony of flavors
Toasty bread brushed with aromatic pesto sauce, offering a delightful burst of fresh basil and nutty undertones in every bite.
Golden-crisped on the outside with a molten mozzarella core, these sticks are a melt-in-your-mouth indulgence accompanied by a tangy marinara dip.
Juicy bone-in wings, perfectly seasoned and crisped to perfection, inviting you to savor each flavorful bite down to the bone. Served, either, dry or wet (bufallo Sauce)
Tender chunks of chicken enveloped in a crispy batter, these boneless wings promise a mouthwatering experience with every flavorful nibble.
Spicy jalapeños stuffed with creamy cheese and encased in a golden crust, delivering a delightful kick of heat complemented by a smooth, cheesy center. Served with Ranch.
Four sumptuous garlic knots, glistening with buttery goodness, garnished with dried parsley and a dusting of aged Parmigian, offering a symphony of flavors in each twist and turn.
Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, succulent tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, and our signature dressing come together to create the harmonious blend of our House Salad.
Crunchy romaine lettuce, finely shaved Parmesan cheese, golden croutons, and our rich Caesar dressing combine for a timeless and classic Caesar Salad experience.
Crisp romaine lettuce, delicate sliced eggs, sun-kissed tomatoes, savory turkey, sprinkled creamy mozzarella, aged provolone cheese, succulent ham, refreshing cucumbers, piquant black olives, and our signature dressing converge in a culinary masterpiece known as our Chef's Signature Salad.
Crisp romaine lettuce, spiced salami, zesty pepperoni, sun-kissed tomatoes, velvety provolone cheese, tangy giardiniera, succulent ham, sprinkled lush mozzarella, vibrant green olives, rich black olives, and our signature dressing come together in a robust and delightful dance of flavors that define our Antipasto.
Subs/Sandwiches
Layers of pepperoni, ham, hard salami, and mozzarella, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, all drizzled with a savory house dressing.
A combo sub packed with slices of ham and turkey, complemented by mozzarella cheese, fresh lettuce and tomato, finished with a signature house dressing.
A Buffalo Chicken sub featuring spicy buffalo chicken paired with melted mozzarella, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomato.
A BBQ Chicken sub featuring tangy BBQ chicken paired with melted mozzarella, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomato.
Succulent Philly steak, melted mozzarella, caramelized onions, and crisp green peppers unite for a mouthwatering and authentic Cheese Steak experience.
Juicy meatballs, finely-grated Parmesan cheese, stretchy mozzarella, and robust marinara sauce come together for an irresistibly hearty Meatball Parmigiana experience.
A Chicken Parmigiana sub loaded with breaded chicken smothered in rich marinara and melted cheese, embodying classic Italian flavors.
An Eggplant Parmigiana sub filled with tender breaded eggplant slices, drenched in a hearty marinara and blanketed with melted cheese, capturing authentic Italian essence.
Entrees
Choose between al dente spaghetti or tender ziti, both bathed in our home-made marinara sauce, crafting a classic Italian dish that warms the soul.
Delicate linguini strands, perfectly cooked and generously coated in our homemade marinara sauce, offering a true taste of Italian comfort in every bite.
Golden-breaded chicken breast lavishly topped with our rich marinara and melted mozzarella, paired seamlessly with al dente spaghetti, creating an indulgent Chicken Parmigiana masterpiece.
Crisp-breaded eggplant slices layered with our sumptuous marinara and gooey melted mozzarella, accompanied by perfectly cooked spaghetti, form the heart of our classic Eggplant Parmigiana dish.
Eight plump cheese ravioli pillows, served with your choice of fragrant basil alfredo or our rich marinara sauce, offering a delightful Italian indulgence in each creamy or tangy bite.
Eight succulent meat-stuffed ravioli pockets, bathed in your choice of aromatic basil alfredo or our hearty marinara sauce, providing a savory journey into Italian gastronomy with each morsel.
Tender ziti noodles enveloped in a creamy blend of ricotta and melted mozzarella come together in our Baked Ziti, delivering a soul-warming Italian embrace with every forkful.
Delicate manicotti tubes generously filled and baked to a golden finish, then bathed in our homemade marinara sauce, crafting an authentic taste of Italy with every bite.
Silky fettuccini ribbons bathed in a rich and creamy Alfredo sauce, offering a luxurious pasta dish that's the epitome of Italian indulgence.
Sausage Symphony pairs perfectly cooked spaghetti with juicy sausage, vibrant green peppers, and caramelized onions, all brought together under a blanket of melted mozzarella for a harmonious Italian feast.
Ziti Florentine showcases al dente ziti embraced by sautéed spinach, earthy mushrooms, and crispy bacon, all harmoniously mingled in a garlic-infused Alfredo sauce for a dish that's both rustic and refined.
Baby clam, Fresh Shrimp, and Crispy Calamari over our homemade spicy marinara sauce
a luxurious fusion of tender sautéed shrimp and savory sausage, delicately seasoned with Cajun spices and enrobed in a velvety Alfredo sauce. This dish is a symphony of bold flavors and creamy textures, transporting you straight to the heart of culinary romance.
Kids Menu
Kids Spaghetti or Ziti offers younger palates a choice of perfectly cooked pasta, paired with either a hearty meat sauce or our classic marinara, ensuring a delightful Italian experience tailored for the little ones.
The Kids Manicotti presents a single, generously-filled tube of delicate pasta, baked to perfection and offering a bite-sized taste of Italian tradition.
A kids ravioli sub comes with four delightful pieces, served with a choice of either rich red or creamy white sauce, for a customizable Italian treat.
A kids Fettucini Alfredo sub offers younger palates a creamy and delectable introduction to classic Italian flavors.
Tailored for young connoisseurs, our Kids Chicken Parmigiana features a tender breaded chicken breast, topped with rich marinara and melted cheese, capturing the heart of Italian flavors in a child-friendly portion.
Desserts
Savor our classic cannoli, a crispy pastry tube filled with sweet ricotta, available in traditional plain or elegantly drizzled with rich chocolate, promising a bite of Sicilian delight.
Indulge in our sumptuous fried cheesecake, expertly crisped to golden perfection and generously glazed with a rich, velvety chocolate fudge. Every bite is a harmonious blend of creamy cheesecake and decadent chocolate, creating an unforgettable dessert experience
Indulge in our cheesecake, a velvety and rich dessert that's the epitome of creamy delight.
Savor the layers of our Tiramisu, where espresso-soaked ladyfingers meet velvety mascarpone, culminating in a classic Italian dessert that whispers tales of old-world indulgence.
Savor the Zeppoli, a traditional Italian doughnut, light and airy, dusted with a touch of sweetness.
Experience Lemoncello, a zesty and refreshing Italian liqueur that captures the essence of sun-ripened lemons.
Extra Dressings
Pizza Menu
Build your own Pizza's
Small Specialty Pizza's
Medium Specialty Pizza's
Large Specialty Pizza's
XL Specialty Pizza’s
Gluten Free
Thin and cripsy gluten free crust