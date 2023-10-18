Food Menu

Appetizers

Meatballs
$9.00

Juicy meatballs crowned with a melt of rich cheese and a sprinkle of aged Parmigian, delivering a mouthwatering fusion of savory flavors in each bite.

Side of Sausages (2-pcs)
$8.00
Fried Calamari
$12.00

Crispy calamari rings, served with a tangy aioli dip, make for delightful appetizer that teases the plate.

Garlic Cheese Bread
$9.00

Warm, crusty bread slathered in rich garlic butter and topped with melted, golden cheese, creating a harmoniously indulgent symphony of flavors

Pesto Bread
$9.00

Toasty bread brushed with aromatic pesto sauce, offering a delightful burst of fresh basil and nutty undertones in every bite.

Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00

Golden-crisped on the outside with a molten mozzarella core, these sticks are a melt-in-your-mouth indulgence accompanied by a tangy marinara dip.

Bone-In Wings
$15.00

Juicy bone-in wings, perfectly seasoned and crisped to perfection, inviting you to savor each flavorful bite down to the bone. Served, either, dry or wet (bufallo Sauce)

Boneless Wings
$15.00

Tender chunks of chicken enveloped in a crispy batter, these boneless wings promise a mouthwatering experience with every flavorful nibble.

Jalapeno Poppers
$9.00

Spicy jalapeños stuffed with creamy cheese and encased in a golden crust, delivering a delightful kick of heat complemented by a smooth, cheesy center. Served with Ranch.

Eggplant parmigiana
$9.00
Garlic Knots (4-pcs)
$6.00

Four sumptuous garlic knots, glistening with buttery goodness, garnished with dried parsley and a dusting of aged Parmigian, offering a symphony of flavors in each twist and turn.

Salad

Add Grilled chicken -$4.00
House Salad
$7.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce, succulent tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, and our signature dressing come together to create the harmonious blend of our House Salad.

Caesar Salad
$7.00+

Crunchy romaine lettuce, finely shaved Parmesan cheese, golden croutons, and our rich Caesar dressing combine for a timeless and classic Caesar Salad experience.

Greek Salad
$7.00+
Chef's Signature Salad
$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, delicate sliced eggs, sun-kissed tomatoes, savory turkey, sprinkled creamy mozzarella, aged provolone cheese, succulent ham, refreshing cucumbers, piquant black olives, and our signature dressing converge in a culinary masterpiece known as our Chef's Signature Salad.

Antipasto Salad
$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, spiced salami, zesty pepperoni, sun-kissed tomatoes, velvety provolone cheese, tangy giardiniera, succulent ham, sprinkled lush mozzarella, vibrant green olives, rich black olives, and our signature dressing come together in a robust and delightful dance of flavors that define our Antipasto.

Mozzarella Caprese
$9.00

Subs/Sandwiches

Italian Sub
$12.00

Layers of pepperoni, ham, hard salami, and mozzarella, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, all drizzled with a savory house dressing.

Combo Sub
$12.00

A combo sub packed with slices of ham and turkey, complemented by mozzarella cheese, fresh lettuce and tomato, finished with a signature house dressing.

Bufallo Chicken Sub
$12.00

A Buffalo Chicken sub featuring spicy buffalo chicken paired with melted mozzarella, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomato.

BBQ Chicken Sub
$12.00

A BBQ Chicken sub featuring tangy BBQ chicken paired with melted mozzarella, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomato.

Philly Cheese Steak Sub
$12.00

Succulent Philly steak, melted mozzarella, caramelized onions, and crisp green peppers unite for a mouthwatering and authentic Cheese Steak experience.

Meatballs Parmigiana Sub
$12.00

Juicy meatballs, finely-grated Parmesan cheese, stretchy mozzarella, and robust marinara sauce come together for an irresistibly hearty Meatball Parmigiana experience.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub
$12.00

A Chicken Parmigiana sub loaded with breaded chicken smothered in rich marinara and melted cheese, embodying classic Italian flavors.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
$12.00

An Eggplant Parmigiana sub filled with tender breaded eggplant slices, drenched in a hearty marinara and blanketed with melted cheese, capturing authentic Italian essence.

Entrees

Spaghetti
$10.00

Choose between al dente spaghetti or tender ziti, both bathed in our home-made marinara sauce, crafting a classic Italian dish that warms the soul.

Linguine
$15.00

Delicate linguini strands, perfectly cooked and generously coated in our homemade marinara sauce, offering a true taste of Italian comfort in every bite.

Chicken Parmigiana
$15.00

Golden-breaded chicken breast lavishly topped with our rich marinara and melted mozzarella, paired seamlessly with al dente spaghetti, creating an indulgent Chicken Parmigiana masterpiece.

Eggplant Parmigiana
$15.00

Crisp-breaded eggplant slices layered with our sumptuous marinara and gooey melted mozzarella, accompanied by perfectly cooked spaghetti, form the heart of our classic Eggplant Parmigiana dish.

Cheese Ravioli
$13.00

Eight plump cheese ravioli pillows, served with your choice of fragrant basil alfredo or our rich marinara sauce, offering a delightful Italian indulgence in each creamy or tangy bite.

Meat Tortellini
$13.00

Eight succulent meat-stuffed ravioli pockets, bathed in your choice of aromatic basil alfredo or our hearty marinara sauce, providing a savory journey into Italian gastronomy with each morsel.

Baked Ziti
$14.00

Tender ziti noodles enveloped in a creamy blend of ricotta and melted mozzarella come together in our Baked Ziti, delivering a soul-warming Italian embrace with every forkful.

Baked Manicotti
$14.00

Delicate manicotti tubes generously filled and baked to a golden finish, then bathed in our homemade marinara sauce, crafting an authentic taste of Italy with every bite.

Fettucine Alfredo
$14.00

Silky fettuccini ribbons bathed in a rich and creamy Alfredo sauce, offering a luxurious pasta dish that's the epitome of Italian indulgence.

Sausage Peppers & Onions
$15.00

Sausage Symphony pairs perfectly cooked spaghetti with juicy sausage, vibrant green peppers, and caramelized onions, all brought together under a blanket of melted mozzarella for a harmonious Italian feast.

Ziti Florentine
$16.00

Ziti Florentine showcases al dente ziti embraced by sautéed spinach, earthy mushrooms, and crispy bacon, all harmoniously mingled in a garlic-infused Alfredo sauce for a dish that's both rustic and refined.

Seafood Special
$19.00

Baby clam, Fresh Shrimp, and Crispy Calamari over our homemade spicy marinara sauce

Gusto De Roma
$20.00

a luxurious fusion of tender sautéed shrimp and savory sausage, delicately seasoned with Cajun spices and enrobed in a velvety Alfredo sauce. This dish is a symphony of bold flavors and creamy textures, transporting you straight to the heart of culinary romance.

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti
$6.00

Kids Spaghetti or Ziti offers younger palates a choice of perfectly cooked pasta, paired with either a hearty meat sauce or our classic marinara, ensuring a delightful Italian experience tailored for the little ones.

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
$8.00
Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs
$8.00
Kids Manicotti
$6.00

The Kids Manicotti presents a single, generously-filled tube of delicate pasta, baked to perfection and offering a bite-sized taste of Italian tradition.

Kids Ravioli
$8.00

A kids ravioli sub comes with four delightful pieces, served with a choice of either rich red or creamy white sauce, for a customizable Italian treat.

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
$7.00

A kids Fettucini Alfredo sub offers younger palates a creamy and delectable introduction to classic Italian flavors.

Kids Chicken Parmigiana
$8.00

Tailored for young connoisseurs, our Kids Chicken Parmigiana features a tender breaded chicken breast, topped with rich marinara and melted cheese, capturing the heart of Italian flavors in a child-friendly portion.

Desserts

Cannoli
$5.00

Savor our classic cannoli, a crispy pastry tube filled with sweet ricotta, available in traditional plain or elegantly drizzled with rich chocolate, promising a bite of Sicilian delight.

Chocolate Cannoli
Fried Cheesecake
$7.00

Indulge in our sumptuous fried cheesecake, expertly crisped to golden perfection and generously glazed with a rich, velvety chocolate fudge. Every bite is a harmonious blend of creamy cheesecake and decadent chocolate, creating an unforgettable dessert experience

Cheesecake
$6.00

Indulge in our cheesecake, a velvety and rich dessert that's the epitome of creamy delight.

Tiramisu
$6.00

Savor the layers of our Tiramisu, where espresso-soaked ladyfingers meet velvety mascarpone, culminating in a classic Italian dessert that whispers tales of old-world indulgence.

Zeppoli
$6.00

Savor the Zeppoli, a traditional Italian doughnut, light and airy, dusted with a touch of sweetness.

Lemoncello
$6.00

Experience Lemoncello, a zesty and refreshing Italian liqueur that captures the essence of sun-ripened lemons.

Spumoni
$6.00

Extra Dressings

Ranch
$0.75
Blue Cheese
$0.75
Caesar
$0.75
Balsamic vinegar
$0.75
House Italian
$0.75
Thousand Island
$0.75
Honey Mustard
$0.75

Pizza Menu

Build your own Pizza's

Small
$12.50
Medium
$14.00
Large
$16.00
XL SIZE PIZZA
$18.00

Small Specialty Pizza's

Small Supreme
$18.00
Small Meat Lovers
$18.00
Small Vegetarian
$14.50
Small Pesto Veggie
$14.50
Small Pesto Chicken
$14.50
Small Greek Style
$13.50
Small Chicken Ranch
$15.00

Medium Specialty Pizza's

Medium Supreme
$22.00
Medium Meat Lovers
$22.00
Medium Vegetarian
$26.00
Medium Pesto Veggie
$15.50
Medium Pesto Chicken
$16.50
Medium Greek Style
$16.50
Medium Chicken Ranch
$16.50

Large Specialty Pizza's

Large Supreme
$26.00
Large Meat Lovers
$26.00
Large Vegetarian
$19.50
Large Pesto Chicken
$19.50
Large Pesto Veggie
$19.50
Large Greek Style
$19.50
Large Chicken Ranch
$30.00

XL Specialty Pizza’s

XL Supreme
$23.00
XL Margarita
$23.00
XL Vegetarian
$23.00
XL Pesto Veggie
$23.50
XL Pesto Chicken
$33.00
XL Greek Style
$28.00
XL Chicken Ranch
$28.00
XL BBQ Chicken
$23.00
XL Buffalo Chicken
$23.00
XL Hawaiian Pizza
$23.00
XL White Pizza
$23.50
XL Double Crust
$33.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free
$12.50

Thin and cripsy gluten free crust

Gluten free Supreme
$18.00
Gluten free Meatlovers
$18.00
Gluten free Veggie
$18.00
Gluten free Pesto Veggie
$18.00
Gluten free Pesto Chicken
$18.00
Gluten free Greek
$18.00
Gluten free chicken ranch
$18.00
Gluten free Margherita
$18.00
Gluten free BBQ
$18.00
Gluten free Buffalo
$18.00
Gluten free Hawaiian
$18.00

Pizza By Slice

Pizza Slices

Sicilian Slice
$4.00
Classic Cheese Slice
$3.50

Cheese Slice

Slice Supreme
$4.99
Slice Meatlover
$4.99
Slice Vegie
$4.99
Slice BBQ Chicken
$4.99
Slice Buffalo
$4.99

Calzone and Stromboli

Cheese Calzone
$10.00
Cheese Stromboli
$10.00
Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli
$16.00
Supreme Stromboli
$17.00
Sausage Roll
$14.00
Spinach Roll
$14.00
Mushrooms
$1.80
Onions
$1.80
Pineapple
$1.80
Green Peppers
$1.80
Black Olives
$1.80
Green Olives
$1.80
Pepperoni
$1.80
Sausage
$1.80
Meatballs
$1.80
Chicken
$1.80
Ham
$1.80
Bacon
$1.80
Salami
$1.80
Ground Beef
$1.80
Spinach Leaves
$1.80
Fresh Garlic
$1.80
Feta Cheese
$1.80
Ricotta Cheese
$1.80
Artichokes
$1.80
Fresh Tomatoes
$1.80
Sun Dried Tomatoes
$1.80
Jalapeños
$1.80
Banana Peppers
$1.80
Anchovies
$1.80
Eggplant
$1.80

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Fountain Drink
$2.75
Bottle Drink 16 Oz
$2.75
2 Liter Drinks
$3.75

Catering Menu

Catering

Please call us or contact us via email