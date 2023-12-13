Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub Porters Neck Location 155 Porters Neck Rd
Pizza
Slices
Large
Gluten Free
- Gluten Free Pie 10"$12.99
- Gluten Free White 10"$16.99
Garlic, ricotta cheese, fresh basil tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan cheese 10" Gluten free crust
- Gluten free 10" vegetable mix(no substitutions)$16.99
Vegetable mix: red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, green peppers, spinach, garlic tomatoes, black olives
Food
Soup & Salads
- Small Greek Salad$8.99
Iceberg lettuce, green peppers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a greek dressing.
- Large Greek Salad$10.99
Iceberg lettuce, green peppers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a greek dressing.
- Small Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine, croutons, Ceasar dressing, parmesan cheese
- Large Caesar Salad$9.99
- Small Spinach Salad$8.99
Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions and feta cheese, and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Large Spinach Salad$10.99
Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions and feta cheese, and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Soup of the Day$7.99
- Tomato Basil Soup$7.99
- Large Pasta Salad$5.99
- Small Pasta Salad$3.99
Nachos/Quesadillas/Tacos
- Chips and Salsa$3.99
- 3 Hard Shell Tacos$11.99
Choice of chicken or ground beef. Comes with cheese, tomatoes and lettuce.
- Meat Nachos$13.99
Choice of ground beef, chicken or steak. Comes with tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños and mixed cheese.
- Vegetable Nachos$11.99
Red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, green peppers, jalapeños, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, black olives and mixed cheese. no substitutions
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
cheese ONLY
- Meat Quesadilla$11.99
Choice of chicken or steak, with mushrooms, scallions and mixed cheese.
- Vegetable Quesadilla$9.99
Red onions, mushrooms, black olives, roasted red peppers, green peppers, spinach, garlic, tomatoes and mixed cheese.
- Chips and Queso$3.99
Chicken Wings
Subs & Wraps
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$13.99
Breaded Chicken, Sauce, Cheese, on a fresh sub roll. Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.
- Meatball Sub$13.99
Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Chicken, Ceasar Salad wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.