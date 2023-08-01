Sliders FL
Sliders
The Betsy Ross
$7.00
Chickpea, Marinated Artichokes, Fire-Roasted Red Pepper, and Spinach Veggie Patty. Pecan Pimiento Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Superfood Microgreens
The Ben Franklin
$7.00
Sliced Ribeye, Grilled Red and Green Peppers & Onions, Sam Adams Beer Cheese Sauce
The John Hancock
$12.00
Two Beef. Brisket Sliders, Cherry-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Sliders Sauce, LTO
The John Adams
$8.00
Pork Schnitzel Tenderloin, braisedRed Cabbage, jalepeno Pickle Chips, Dijonnaise
The Mutt & Jefferson BBQ Slaw Dog
$4.00
All Beef Frank, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw
The Hamilton
$7.00
Jamaican Jerk Chicken - Pulled Chicken, Mojo Aioli, Pineapple Chutney, Pepper Jack Cheese
The John Paul Jones
$9.00
Sesame-Seared Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Aioli, Sticky Soy, Asian Slaw
The Washington
$7.00
Beef brisket Slider, Cherry-Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cherry Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws
Sides
Sliders Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 518-7621
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM