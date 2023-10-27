Slim’s
`Burgers
Slim's Cheeseburger Our signature Chuck Patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo
Carolina Burger Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo
Mushroom N Swiss Burger Grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, and the toppings of your choice
Gyro Cheeseburger Burger topped with gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki sauce and your choice of cheese
Sirloin Steak Burger Real steak served with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, steak sauce on a butter toasted bun.
Patty Melt Grilled Onions, your choice of cheese on a marble rye bread
Veggie Cheeseburger Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo
`Gyros
Classic Gyro A beef and lamb gyro blend with onions, tomatoes, and our signature tzatziki sauce.
Spicy Gyro A beef and lamb gyro blend with onions, tomatoes, our signature tzatziki sauce, and topped with giardiniera peppers.
`Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich A fresh hand breaded chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich A smoked marinated chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
`Chicken Fingers
Whole Wings
`Bowls & Salads
Chicken, gyro, or both meats served with basmati rice, lettuce, and your choice of sauce.
Romaine lettuce, with diced red onions, croutons, diced tomatoes and your choice of dressings
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, and a creamy caesar dressing.
`Kids Meals
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE A classic grilled american cheese sandwich. Includes fries and drink
KIDS TENDERS 2 Fresh breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Includes fries and drink
3 ounce patty with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Includes fries and drink