Slingers 7333 Fulton Avenue Unit 17
Spend $12, get 1 Combination Meal free
FREENOMZ8868
Copied!
Spend $12, get 1 Combination Meal free
FREENOMZ8868
Copied!
FOOD
Combo Meals
Entrees
OG Slinger
$6.50
Bacon-infused, 3 oz ground sweet & savory turkey slider patty with pepper jack cheese and pickled shallots, dressed with Slingers Sauce on brioche bun drizzled with butter
Cali Slinger
$6.50
3 oz ground spicy turkey slider patty with herbs and pepper jack cheese, dressed in avocado mousse, chipotle aioli on brioche bun drizzled with butter
Sides
Louisiana Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Louisiana-inspired dry rub on medium cut sweet potato fries, served with a side of ketchup
Southern-style Coleslaw
$5.00
Southern-inspired classic coleslaw, dressed in house dressing
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese
$5.00
White cheddar elbow macaroni and cheese shells topped with a pinch of smoked paprika
House Pickles
$2.00
Side of pickles with a slight kick
Dessert
Condiments
Slingers Location and Ordering Hours
(248) 807-8488
Open now • Closes at 5PM