Sloan's Bar & Grill
Food Menu
Starters
- Artichoke$13.00
Served with Lemons and Roasted Garlic Aioli
- Dip Trio$12.00
Chile con queso, guacamole, salsa verde, tortilla chips
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Dill pickle spears served with ranch
- Popper Eggrolls$12.00
Jalapeno, Bacon and Cheddar-Jack Cream Cheese. Served with Avocado Ranch
- Sloans Grande Quesadilla$16.00
Roasted chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Pico De Gallo and Green Chile Peppers. Served with Sour Cream, Salsa and Guacamole
- Sloans Nachos$16.00
Chicken tinga, pork carnitas, or ground beef with chile con queso, cheddar jack, pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Steak Sliders$16.00
3 sliders with Havarti cheese & caramelized onions on Hawaiian Rolls
- Wings$12.00+
Our Special Recipe, Cajun dry rub, Buffalo or Asian. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
Salads
- Really Good Chopped Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Swiss, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg. Choice of Dressing
- Gorgonzola Steak Salad$18.00
Grilled Blackened Bistro Steak, Romaine, Grape Tomato, Gorgonzola, Crispy Onions and Croutons. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Street Corn Caesar Salad$16.00
Blackened Shrimp, Romaine, Grilled Corn, Grape Tomato and crispy Tortilla Strips. Served with Chipotle Caesar
- Greek Tabbouleh Bowl$14.00
- Burrito Power Bowl$14.00
- Thai Glass Noodle Salad$17.00
- Special Grilled Caesar Wedge$12.00
Burgers
- BYOB$15.00
Build Your Own Burger
- Californian$17.00
Bacon, Swiss & Avocado.
- JCB Burger$18.00
Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Jalapenos & Chipotle Aioli.
- Swiss & Shrooms Burger$17.00
Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss, Caramelized Onions and Garlic Aioli
- Black & Blue$18.00
Blackened Spice, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms, Gorgonzola and Crispy Onions
- Hot Honey Chicken "Burger"$17.00
- OG Patty Melt$17.00
House Specials & Sandwiches
- Classic Reuben$19.00
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Marble Rye, Swiss, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing.
- Crispy Panko Chicken Tenders$15.00
Served with Fries. Choice of Dressings
- French Dip$20.00
Thin Sliced Ribeye on a Baquette with Rich Beef Au Jus & Creamy Horseradish.
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
- Grilled Pesto Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Sourdough
- Hot Honey Chicken Mac$16.00
Crispy Panko Chicken Tenders tossed in Hot Honey Sauce on Four Cheese Mac & Cheese. Topped with Cheddar-Jack and Green Onions
- Spicy Reuben$19.00
Jalapeno Bread, Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese. Topped with Chipotle Coleslaw.
- Spicy Turkey$19.00
Thin Sliced Turkey with Bacon & Cheddar on Grilled Jalapeno Bread.
- Steak Sandwich$19.00
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms & Steak Butter on a Baquette.
- Tavern Fish & Chips$17.00
Whole Cod Loin Fillets Hand Dipped in Beer Batter.
- Tuna Crunch$17.00
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Ginger-Soy Slaw, Wonton Strips and Sriracha- Lemon Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- BLT$15.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Bread
- Clubhouse$19.00
Triple Decker Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread
Cocktails
- Ancho Mule$13.00
- Bramble Bees Knees$14.00
- Earl Grey Blackberry Bourbon$12.00
- Empress Aviation$14.00
- Fall Spiced Sangria$12.00
- Hatch Green Chile Margarita$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- New York Sour$10.00
- Paper Plane$12.00
- Pineapple Infused Martini$11.00
- The Last Word$14.00
- Vesper$11.00
- $12 Titos Cosmo$12.00
- Avalanche Pink Whitney$5.00
- $8 Nuggets Patron$8.00+
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Rootbeer$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Press Cold Brew Can$6.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Virgin Cucumber Basil$5.00
- Cosnopolitan N/A$7.00
- Spicy Panoma N/A$7.00Out of stock
- Orchard Sour N/A$7.00Out of stock
- Lemon Rosemary Collins N/A$7.00Out of stock
- Fall Harvest N/A$8.00
- Maple Spice Hot Toddy N/A$8.00
Wine by the Bottle
- BTL Angeline Cabernet$24.00
- BTL Diseno Malbec$35.00
- BTL Troublemaker Blend$35.00Out of stock
- BTL Stag Pinot Noir$42.00
- BTL Treana Cabernet$52.00
- BTL G3 Merlot$38.50
- BTL Farmhouse Blend$35.00
- BTL Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
- BTL La Marca$32.00
- BTL LA Fiera Pinot Grigio$24.00
- BTL Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc$28.00
- BTL Starmont Chard$42.00Out of stock
- BTL Paso de Bruxas$28.00
- BTL The Beach Rose$38.00
- BTL La Crema$30.00
- BTL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc$42.00