Chashu Pork Belly CURRY Rice Bowl

$11.98

Our Chashu Curry Rice Bowl is Japanese Style Curry mixed with carrots and onions, topped with slow-cooked Chashu pork belly and Scallions, served with white rice. Our Vegetarian Curry Rice Bowl is Japanese Style Curry with carrots and onions mixed in, topped with a Slurp Egg*, Corn and Scallions served with white rice.