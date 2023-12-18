SLURP RAMEN Port Jefferson
Popular Items
- Kara-Agé Fried Chicken Bowl$11.98
Japanese Kara-Agé Fried Chicken starts with white rice topped with Hawaiian BBQ sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions
- Veggie Bun (1)$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Tempura fried vegetables, Okonomi sauce and Japanese mayo
- Pork Bun (1)$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Chashu pork belly, Cucumber, Spicy Sweet Sauce and Japanese mayo
ラーメン RAMEN
- Slurp Classic Ramen$14.28
The Slurp Classic comes with a Full Bodied Tonkotsu Pork Soup • Ramen Noodles • Slow-Cooked Chashu Pork-Belly • Slurp Egg* • Scallions • Red Ginger
- Slurp Smooth Ramen$14.28
The Slurp Smooth is a Soy Sauce Soup and comes with ramen noodles • Japanese Fried Chicken • Slurp egg* • Scallions • Red Ginger • Nori Seaweed
- Slurp Spicy Ramen$14.28
The Slurp Spicy is a spicy sesame TanTan Soup and comes with ramen noodles • Soboro lightly sweet marinated ground pork • Scallions. Make it vegetarian by removing the pork!
- Slurp Curry Ramen$14.28
The Slurp Curry Ramen is a full bodied Pork Soup and comes with Japanese style curry, chopped chashu pork Belly • ramen noodles • Fried Onion Chips • Slurp Egg • Scallions
- Slurp Vegan Ramen$14.28
The Slurp Vegan is a full bodied white miso vegan soup and comes with ramen noodles • Tofu • Corn • Cabbage • Scallions • Red Ginger
- Slurp Yuzu Ramen$14.28
The Slurp Yuzu is a Light bonito soup with a hint of Yuzu Citrus and comes with ramen noodles • Japanese Fried Chicken • Scallions • Nori Seaweed.
- Seasonal: Slurp Paitan Ramen$14.28
The Slurp Paitan is a robust paitan CHICKEN RAMEN SOUP, with garlic and ginger notes, topped with kara-age fried chicken, crunchy onions, scallions and nori seaweed.
- Slurp Sweet$14.28
The Slurp Sweet is a sweet teriyaki soup with ramen noodles topped with a Slurp Egg and Tofu slices. You get to choose your choice of meat, Kara-age Fried Chicken, Soboro Marinated Ground Pork or Chashu Pork Belly.
- VEGAN Spicy Ramen$14.28
Our Spicy Sesame TanTan Soup with vegan ramen noodles and your choice of 4 veggie toppings. We recommend starting with scallions.
- VEGAN Curry Ramen$14.28
The VEGAN Curry Ramen is a vegan version of our regular Curry Ramen. This is a full bodied vegan soup that comes with vegan ramen noodles, Japanese style curry, Tofu, Scallions and Fried Onion Chips
丼 RICE BOWLS
- Hawaiian BBQ Bowl$11.98
The Hawaiian BBQ Rice Bowl starts with white rice topped with lightly sweet Soboro marinated ground pork, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions
- Kara-Agé Fried Chicken Bowl$11.98
Japanese Kara-Agé Fried Chicken starts with white rice topped with Hawaiian BBQ sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions
- Chashu Pork Belly Bowl$11.98
Our Chashu Pork Belly Bowl starts with white rice topped with Slow-Roasted chopped Chashu pork belly, Hawaiian BBQ sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions
- TOFU Hawaiian BBQ Bowl$11.98
Our Tofu Hawaiian BBQ Bowl starts with white rice topped with lightly sweet marinated TOFU, Corn, Red Ginger, Scallions, Hawaiian BBQ sauce, Sriracha and Japanese mayo
- Chashu Pork Belly CURRY Rice Bowl$11.98
Our Chashu Curry Rice Bowl is Japanese Style Curry mixed with carrots and onions, topped with slow-cooked Chashu pork belly and Scallions, served with white rice. Our Vegetarian Curry Rice Bowl is Japanese Style Curry with carrots and onions mixed in, topped with a Slurp Egg*, Corn and Scallions served with white rice.
- Veggie CURRY Rice Bowl$11.98
Our Vegetarian Curry Rice Bowl is Japanese Style Curry with carrots and onions mixed in, topped with a Slurp Egg*, Corn and Scallions served with white rice.
- Chicken Hawaiian BBQ Bowl$11.98Out of stock
*Limited Daily Quantities* This is a chicken version of our Slurp Ramen favorite, the Hawaiian BBQ Bowl. The Chicken Hawaiian BBQ Rice Bowl starts with white rice and is topped with lightly sweet marinated ground chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions.
バオ BUNS
- Pork Bun (1)$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Chashu pork belly, Cucumber, Spicy Sweet Sauce and Japanese mayo
- Chicken Bun (1)$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Kara-agé Fried Chicken, Cucumber, Spicy Sweet Sauce and Japanese mayo
- Veggie Bun (1)$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Tempura fried vegetables, Okonomi sauce and Japanese mayo
- Plain Steamed Bun (1)$1.58
サイド SIDES
- Ika-agé Japanese Calamari$5.50
Calamari Japanese style, served with spicy mayo dipping sauce
- Egg Salad$3.95Out of stock
Japanese style egg salad with cucumbers and crunchy onions mixed together with creamy sesame dressing.
- Edamamé with salt$3.50
Edamame soy beans with yuzu citrus flavored dipping salt.
- Kaédama Side of Ramen Noodles$2.00
An extra helping of ramen noodles on the side.
- Vegan Side of Ramen Noodles$2.00
An extra helping of VEGAN ramen noodles on the side
- BBQ Tofu$4.15
Ultra silky tofu topped with a sweet BBQ sauce and crunchy chips of garlic sprinkled on top.
- White Rice$2.98
A side helping of Japanese short grain white rice.
サラダ SALADS
- Cold Ramen Noodle Salad$9.45
Thick cooled vegan ramen noodles topped with Chilled Steamed Chicken • Corn • Tomatoes • Cucumbers
- Slurp Salad$9.15
Slurp Egg • Corn • Silky Tofu • Thick Vegan Ramen Noodles • Tomatoes • Cucumbers • Over a bed of mixed greens
- Side Salad$3.50
Tomatoes • Cucumbers • mixed greens
キッズ KIDS RAMEN
キッズ KIDS RICE BOWLS
飲み物 DRINKS
- Bottled Water$1.65
- CAN SODA: Melon Creamy Soda$2.75
- White Cream Soda$2.75
- 6 Pk Ramune$16.50
- CALPICO: SODA$2.75
- BOSS: Cold Cafe Au Lait (FRIDGE)$2.75
- COFFEE: Boss Coffee BLACK$2.75
- COFFEE: Kona Coffee$2.75
- COFFEE: UCC Coffee$2.75
- Black Milk Tea (FRIDGE)$2.75
- MILK TEA: Matcha MILK Tea (FRIDGE)$2.75
- Unsweetened Green Tea$2.75
- Oolong Tea$2.75
- Jasmine Green Tea$2.75
- MILK TEA: Jasmine Green MILK Tea (FRIDGE)$2.75Out of stock
- RAMUNE: Lychee Ramune$2.75
- RAMUNE: Original Ramune$2.75
- RAMUNE: Melon Ramune$2.75
- RAMUNE: Grape$2.75
- RAMUNE: Strawberry$2.75
- RAMUNE: Orange Ramune$2.75
- CALPICO: Mango$2.75
- CALPICO: Lychee$2.75
- CALPICO: Original$2.75
- CALPICO: Strawberry$2.75
- CALPICO: White Peach$2.75