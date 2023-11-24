Small Cupcakes Deli & Creamery 3805 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh NC 27603
Spend $50, save $5
SAVEMORE2228
Copied!
Spend $50, save $5
SAVEMORE2228
Copied!
Cupcakes
Everything Cakes
- Half Strawberry Shortcake$29.00
- 8in Cakes$59.00
- Caramel Funnel Cake$9.99
- Berries Funnel Cake$9.99
8-inch funnel cake with strawberries and velvet top whipped cream
- Chocolate Funnel Cake$9.99
- Funnel Cake$7.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake$8.49
Chessecake loaded with fresh strawberries and velvet top thich whip cream
- Caramel Cheesecake$8.49
- Blueberry Cheesecake$8.49
cheesecake with fresh blueberries on top and velvet on top thick whipped cream and purees
- NY Cheesecake$8.49
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$8.99
- Strawberry Shortcake$8.99
Boba Tea
24 ounces of flavored boba tea of your choice select tapioca pearls or boba tea
Gelato/Yogurt
Delicious cup of frozen yogurt with probiotics
Sandwich Combo
Salads and Soups
Small Cupcakes Deli & Creamery Location and Ordering Hours
(919) 977-7311
Closed • Opens Friday at 1PM