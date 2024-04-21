Try Our Special of The Month
STB - Urbanna
Lobster Rolls
- Connecticut Style Lobster Roll$22.00
Fresh lobster sautéed in lemon butter topped with lemon, served on a top split New England Brioche bun, Dusted with a hint of Old Bay
- Maine Style Lobster Roll$22.00
Fresh Chilled Lobster tossed in our homemade herbed lemon aioli topped with lemon, served on a top split New England Brioche bun, Dusted with a hint of Old Bay
Monthly Special
Burgers
- Small Town Burger$11.00
A Juicy Smash Burger topped with two slices of American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and our homemade STB sauce. Served On a Crisped Brioche Bun
- Big Time Burger$15.00
Two Juicy Smash burgers topped with four slices of american cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and our homemade STB sauce. served On a Crisped Brioche Bun
- Build Your Own$10.50
- Dog Patty$5.00
One of Our Pattys Unseasoned Topped with One Slice of Cheese
