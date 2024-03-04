Smash House 47th St
Smash House 47
Starters
- Crispy Coated Wings$17.00
Wings coated in our Signature Batter with option of Spice and Choice of Sauces on the Side
- Popcorn Chicken Bites$17.00
Bite Size Crispy White Chicken with Option of Sauce Topping
- Dirty Fries$18.00
Crispy French Fries topped with Pulled Brisket and Chefs Special Sauce
- Chicken Fingers$18.00
Breaded Crispy Chicken Fingers
- Crispy Onion$8.00
Burgers
- Single Smash$8.00
Single Smash Burger, Vegan Cheese Served On a Bun. Smash Sauce Served On The Side
- Double Smash$14.00
Double Smash Burger, Vegan Cheese, Served On a Bun, Smash Sauce on the side
- Loaded Smash$20.00
Double Smash Vegan Cheese, Burger topped with Caramelized Onion, Beef bacon, served on a Bun Smash Sauce on the side
- Classic Smash$14.00
Single smash burger. Vegan cheese. Lettuce Tomatoes Pickles Purple onion. Serve on a Bun Smash sauce on the side
- "305" Smash$11.00
Beef Patty Smashed in fresh sliced Onion, Veggie Cheese, Served On a Bun, Smash Sauce On The Side.
- Jalapeño Smash$17.00
Double Smash Burger, Vegan Cheese, jalapeño, tomato, purple onion and jalapeño aioli. Served on a bun
Combos
- Combo #1 Single Smash$15.00
Single Smash, choice of fries or crispy onions and beverage
- Combo #2 Classic Smash$19.00
Classic Smash Burger, choice of fries or crispy onions and beverage
- Combo #3 Double Smash$19.00
Double Smash with cheese, choice of fries or crispy onions and beverage
- Combo #4 Crispity Crunch$23.00
Crispy crunch, choice of fries or crispy onions and beverage
- Combo #5 305 Smash$16.00
Sandos
- Philly Cheese Sando$19.00
Chopped Steak with Caramelized Onion and Vegan cheese served on a Bun
- The Crispity Crunch$18.00
Crispy Fried white Chicken Cutlet topped with Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Garlic Mayo and Sweet Chili served in a bun
- Titan Tortilla$16.00
Grilled chicken topped with Lettuce tomatoes, Sweet Chili and Garlic Mayo on the side in Tortilla Wrap
- Spicy Chicken Sando$18.00
Crispy Chicken, Spicy aioli, pickles Served on a bun
Salads
- Burger Salad$20.00
Double Smash Burger with Greens, tomatoes, purple onion, and pickles. With optional Vegan Cheese, Served with Smash Sauce on the side.
- Smash Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken with Greens, tomatoes, Purple Onion, Hard Egg, Grilled corn, and Garlic mayo
- Smash Mexican Salad$18.00
Mexican Grilled Chicken with Greens, tomatoes, Purple Onion, Black beans, Grilled corn, and Spicy Mayo On The Side
- Premium Salad$20.00
Grilled Chopped Steak with Greens, tomatoes, Purple Onion, Fried Onion, and Bbq Sauce on the Side.
Family Combos
Drinks
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Brisk$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Polar Flavored Sparkling Water$2.00Out of stock
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Sprite Zero$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Seltzer$2.00
- Cherry Coke$2.00
- Cherry Coke Zero$2.00Out of stock
- Fanta$2.00
- Fresca$2.00Out of stock
- Snapple Diet Raspberry$3.00
- Snapple Raspberry$3.00
- Snapple Raspberry Peach$3.00Out of stock
- Snapple Peach$3.00
2 oz Sauce
Platters
- Basic Smash Burger Platter (14)$100.00
14 Single Smash Burgers with Vegan Cheese and Caramelized Onion, served with Smash Sauce on the side.
- Premium Smash Burger Platter (14)$200.00
8 Loaded Smash Burgers, 6 Double Smash Burgers with Smash Sauce on the side.
- Popcorn Chicken 9 x 13$65.00
- Hot Poppers$70.00
- Chicken Fingers 9 x 13$65.00
9 x 13 Tray Breaded Chicken Fingers
- Fried Wings 9 x 13$60.00
9/13 TRAY Fride wings
- Crispy wings 9x13$65.00
- Chicken Platter (16 in)$125.00
Platter of Popcorn Chicken, Chicken Fingers, Grilled Chicken, and Chicken Wings served with Sauce on the side
- French Fries 9 x 13$30.00
- Crispy Onion 9 x 13$35.00
- Cobb Salad 9 x 13$50.00
- Mexican Salad 9 x 13$50.00
- Premium Salad 9 x 13$60.00
- Classic Salad 9x13$35.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, pickles, and purple onion served with Garlic Mayo on the side.
- Smash Wrap Platter (24)$160.00
24 pcs Grilled Chicken Wraps with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with Garlic Mayo and Sweet Chili on the side.
- Brisket Sliders Platter (20)$100.00
20 Pcs Pulled Brisket Sliders served with Chefs Special Sauce inside
- 47th St Platter$120.00
10 Single with or without cheese and a side of fries or crispy onion.
Catering
Chicken
Appetizers
Platters
- Hotdog In a Bun platter (15)$90.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich Platter (14)$200.00
- Burger patties 9x13(40)$150.00
- Hotdog 9x13 (48)$120.00
- Brisket 9x13 (6 lb)$220.00