Smash N Dash Burger 30428 Sussex Highway
Burgers
Chicken Filet Sandwiches
Chicken Nuggets
$7.49
Chicken Tenders
$7.99
Grill Chicken Filet
$7.99
Grilled Chicken Club w/Bacon & Cheese
$8.99
Grilled Spiced Chicken w/Sriracha Aioli & Bacon
$8.49
Grilled Southern Chicken Club w/BBQ, Ranch, Bacon & Cheese
$8.99
Grilled Barnyard Chicken w/Bacon, Egg & Cheese
$9.99
Crispy Chicken Filet
$7.99
Crispy Chicken Club w/Bacon & Cheese
$8.99
Crispy Spiced Chicken w/Sriracha Aioli & Bacon
$8.49
Crispy Southern Chicken Club w/BBQ, Ranch, Bacon & Cheese
$8.99
Crispy Barnyard Chicken w/Bacon, Egg & Cheese
$9.99
50 Nuggets
$29.99
100 Nuggets
$59.99
10 Tenders
$19.99
20 Tenders
$39.99
50 Tenders
$99.99
100 Tenders
$199.99
Split Grill Dogs
Signature Sandwiches
Sides
Boardwalk Fries
$4.99+
Seasoned Fries
$5.49+
Cheese Fries
$5.99+
Chili Cheese Fries
$6.49+
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$5.99+
Onion Rings
$6.49+
Smash Fries w/BBQ, Ranch, Bacon & Cheese
$6.49+
Bacon Cheese Fries
$6.49+
8oz.Cup Of Coleslaw
$3.99
Cheese Nachos
$4.99+
Chili Cheese Nachos
$5.99+
Corn Nuggets w/ Ranch
$7.99
Pickle Fries w/ Ranch
$7.99
Warm Pretzel Bites w/Mustard
$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks W/marinara 6pc
$7.99
$ Cheese Sauce Cup
$1.00
$ Smash Sauce Cup
$0.75
$ BBQ Sauce Cup
$0.75
$ Ranch Cup
$0.75
$ Honey Mustard Cup
$0.75
8oz.Cup Of Chili
$4.99
$ Siracha Aioli
$0.75
$ Hot Sauce
$0.75
$ Marinara Cup
$1.00
1/2 Pan Bordwalk Fries
$19.99
Full Pan Boardwalk Fries
$39.99
1/2 Pan Waffle Fries
$24.99
Full Pan Waffle Fries
$39.99
1/2 Pan Onion Rings
$24.99
Full Pan Onion Rings
$39.99
Ice Cream
Small 3 Scoops
$4.99
Medium 5 Scoops
$5.99
Large 7 Scoops
$6.99
Basic Sundae
$5.49+
Perfect Sundae
$5.49+
Blast
$6.99+
Milkshake
$5.49+
Cookie Sandwiches
$5.99
Floats
$5.49+
Soft Serve
$3.99+
Banana Split
$6.99
Chocolate, Vanilla , Strawberry Homemade Ice Cream topped with strawberry & pineapple topping , whipped cream drizzled chocolate syrup topped with cherry between a split banana.
BYO Cookie Sandwich
$5.99
Cookies
Acái Bowl
$10.99
Yogurt Bowl
$10.99
Pint
$5.99
Sour pixie sticks
$0.99
Pixie sticks
$1.99
Pez Candy
$3.49
Cotton Candy Bag
$2.99
Cracker Jacks
$1.99
Carnival Lollipop
$4.99
Cup Of Whip Cream
$1.00
Kids Meals
All kids meals are served with boardwalk fries and 12oz. drink
Board Walk Fry Bowls
Incredible Shakes
Smash N Dash Burger 30428 Sussex Highway Location and Ordering Hours
(302) 715-5710
Closed • Opens Sunday at 10:45AM