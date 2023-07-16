Popular Items

Cheeseburger

$6.49
Double Cheeseburger

$8.49
Milkshake

$5.49+


Burgers

Cheeseburger

$6.49
Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49
Double Cheeseburger

$8.49
Breakfast Burger W/ Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.49
Black Bean Veggie Burger

$7.49
Bulldog Burger W/Cheese Smsh /Hotdog

$8.49
Texas Cheeseburger W/OR/BBQ/JLPNS

$8.49

10 Cheeseburgers

$59.99

40 Cheeseburgers

$239.99

50 Cheeseburgers

$299.99

Chicken Filet Sandwiches

Chicken Nuggets

$7.49
Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Grill Chicken Filet

$7.99
Grilled Chicken Club w/Bacon & Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Spiced Chicken w/Sriracha Aioli & Bacon

$8.49
Grilled Southern Chicken Club w/BBQ, Ranch, Bacon & Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Barnyard Chicken w/Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.99
Crispy Chicken Filet

$7.99
Crispy Chicken Club w/Bacon & Cheese

$8.99
Crispy Spiced Chicken w/Sriracha Aioli & Bacon

$8.49

Crispy Southern Chicken Club w/BBQ, Ranch, Bacon & Cheese

$8.99

Crispy Barnyard Chicken w/Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.99

50 Nuggets

$29.99

100 Nuggets

$59.99

10 Tenders

$19.99

20 Tenders

$39.99

50 Tenders

$99.99

100 Tenders

$199.99

Split Grill Dogs

Hot Dog

$4.49
Chili Dog

$5.49

Cheese Dog

$5.49
Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99
The New Yorker w/Sauerkraut & Spicy Brown Mustard

$4.49
Carolina Dog w/Chili,Coleslaw & Raw Onions

$5.99
Slower Lower Dog w/BBQ,Fried Onions,Bacon & Cheese

$6.99

10 Hot Dogs

$39.99

20 Hot Dogs

$79.99

50 Hot Dogs

$199.99

Signature Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich (Cod) w/Yellow American Cheese

$7.49
Italian Sausage w/Sweet Peppers & Fried Onions

$6.49
Pulled Pork w/BBQ Sauce & Coleslaw

$7.49
Cheesesteak w/Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$7.49

Butterfly Shrimp

$8.99

Sides

Boardwalk Fries

$4.99+
Seasoned Fries

$5.49+

Cheese Fries

$5.99+

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.49+
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.99+
Onion Rings

$6.49+
Smash Fries w/BBQ, Ranch, Bacon & Cheese

$6.49+
Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.49+

8oz.Cup Of Coleslaw

$3.99

Cheese Nachos

$4.99+

Chili Cheese Nachos

$5.99+
Corn Nuggets w/ Ranch

$7.99
Pickle Fries w/ Ranch

$7.99
Warm Pretzel Bites w/Mustard

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks W/marinara 6pc

$7.99
$ Cheese Sauce Cup

$1.00
$ Smash Sauce Cup

$0.75
$ BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.75
$ Ranch Cup

$0.75

$ Honey Mustard Cup

$0.75

8oz.Cup Of Chili

$4.99

$ Siracha Aioli

$0.75
$ Hot Sauce

$0.75

$ Marinara Cup

$1.00

1/2 Pan Bordwalk Fries

$19.99

Full Pan Boardwalk Fries

$39.99

1/2 Pan Waffle Fries

$24.99

Full Pan Waffle Fries

$39.99

1/2 Pan Onion Rings

$24.99

Full Pan Onion Rings

$39.99

Ice Cream

Small 3 Scoops

$4.99

Medium 5 Scoops

$5.99

Large 7 Scoops

$6.99

Basic Sundae

$5.49+

Perfect Sundae

$5.49+
Blast

$6.99+
Milkshake

$5.49+
Cookie Sandwiches

$5.99
Floats

$5.49+

Soft Serve

$3.99+
Banana Split

$6.99

Chocolate, Vanilla , Strawberry Homemade Ice Cream topped with strawberry & pineapple topping , whipped cream drizzled chocolate syrup topped with cherry between a split banana.

BYO Cookie Sandwich

$5.99
Cookies

Acái Bowl

$10.99
Yogurt Bowl

$10.99
Pint

$5.99

Sour pixie sticks

$0.99

Pixie sticks

$1.99

Pez Candy

$3.49

Cotton Candy Bag

$2.99

Cracker Jacks

$1.99
Carnival Lollipop

$4.99

Cup Of Whip Cream

$1.00

Sodas

Sodas

$1.99+

Cup Of Ice

$0.99

Kids Meals

All kids meals are served with boardwalk fries and 12oz. drink

Kids Cheeseburger w/Fries

$6.99
Kids 5pc. Nuggets w/Fries

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog w/Fries

$6.99

Board Walk Fry Bowls

Bacon Cheeseburger BOWL

$9.99
Pulled Pork BOWL

$9.99
Southern Chicken BOWL

$9.99
Cheesesteak BOWL

$9.99

1/2 Pan Fry Bowl

$35.99

Full Pan Fry Bowl

$74.99

Incredible Shakes

Peanut-Liscious

$10.99
Incredible Oreo

$10.99
Carnival-Craze

$10.99