Burgers, Dogs, & Wings

Burgers

Shack Classic

$9.49

All the classic ingredients! Choice of single, double or triple! Ohio Proud smash burger with American style cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Chimney Sauce served on Martin's potato bun!

Plain Smash

$5.99

A plain Ohio Proud smash burger with American style cheese served on Martin's potato bun. Build to your liking! single, double or triple!

Dogs

Plain Dog

$3.99

all beef, split and seared dog | brioche bun | your choice of toppings

Chili Dog

$5.49

all beef, split and seared dog | brioche bun | coney sauce | shredded cheese | diced onion | mustard

Wings

fresh, never frozen, chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauces or dry rubs!
6 Wings

$7.49

(6) fresh, never frozen, chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub!

10 Wings

$12.49

(10) fresh, never frozen, chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub!

20 Wings

$24.49

(20) fresh, never frozen, chicken wings tossed in up to 2 of your favorite sauces or dry rubs!

40 Wings

$46.99

(40) fresh, never frozen, chicken wings tossed in up to 4 of your favorite sauces or dry rubs!

Shack Packs

House Combos

Shack Classic Meal

$14.49

All the classic ingredients! Choice of single, double or triple! Ohio Proud smash burger with American style cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Chimney Sauce served on Martin's potato bun with regular waffle fry and soda!

Chili Dog Meal

$10.49

A split All-beef hot dog on brioche bun, caramelized and loaded with coney style chili, cheese, onions and mustard. Served with regular waffle fry and soda!

6 Wing Meal

$12.49

6 fresh, never frozen wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with regular waffle fry and soda!

Creamy Mac and Cheese Meal

$10.49

Creamy Mac and Cheese served with regular waffle fry and soda!

Plain Dog Meal

$8.99

A split All-beef hot dog on brioche bun, caramelized with your choice of toppings. Served with regular waffle fry and soda!

Plain Smash Meal

$10.99

A very simple Ohio Proud smash burger with American style cheese served on potato bun. Build to your liking! Served with regular waffle fry and soda. Choice of single, double or triple!

Sides & Sauce

Waffle Fries

Regular Waffle Fry

$3.49

Crispy Waffle Fries

Large Waffle Fry

$6.49

Crispy Waffle Fries

Sides

Regular Creamy Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Creamy Mac and Cheese

Large Creamy Mac & Cheese

$10.98

Creamy Mac and Cheese

Regular BLT Salad

$5.49

A bed of shaved lettuce with two tomato slices, crumbled bacon, diced onion and shredded cheddar. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Large BLT Salad

$10.98

A bed of shaved lettuce with 4 tomato slices, crumbled bacon, diced onion and shredded cheddar. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Snacks

Kettle Chips

$2.99
Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$2.99

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$1.49

Bleu Cheese

$1.49

BBQ

$1.49

Garlic Parmesan

Sweet Chili

$1.49

Sweet with a kick!

Medium Buffalo

$1.49

Jamaican Jerk

$1.49

Big spice and sweet aromas with good heat!

Hot Honey

$1.49

A slightly spicy and sweet honey glaze.

Hot

$1.49

3 Alarm

$1.49

Our hottest sauce, topped with chili flakes.

Chipotle Dry Rub

$1.00

Nashville Dry Rub

$1.00
Celery

$2.00

4 pieces of celery.

Cheddar Sauce

$1.49

Cheddar Sauce for dipping or sipping.

Sweets

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.99
Brownie

$2.99

Drinks

Aquafina

$2.49
Dole Lemonade

$3.49
Dole Apple Juice

$2.99
Lemon Lime Gatorade

$3.49
Cool Blue Gatorade

$3.49
Pepsi

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Mountain Dew

Dr. Pepper

