Smash Shack Burgers, Dogs and Wings
Burgers, Dogs, & Wings
Burgers
Shack Classic
All the classic ingredients! Choice of single, double or triple! Ohio Proud smash burger with American style cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Chimney Sauce served on Martin's potato bun!
Plain Smash
A plain Ohio Proud smash burger with American style cheese served on Martin's potato bun. Build to your liking! single, double or triple!
Dogs
Wings
6 Wings
(6) fresh, never frozen, chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub!
10 Wings
(10) fresh, never frozen, chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub!
20 Wings
(20) fresh, never frozen, chicken wings tossed in up to 2 of your favorite sauces or dry rubs!
40 Wings
(40) fresh, never frozen, chicken wings tossed in up to 4 of your favorite sauces or dry rubs!
Shack Packs
House Combos
Shack Classic Meal
All the classic ingredients! Choice of single, double or triple! Ohio Proud smash burger with American style cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Chimney Sauce served on Martin's potato bun with regular waffle fry and soda!
Chili Dog Meal
A split All-beef hot dog on brioche bun, caramelized and loaded with coney style chili, cheese, onions and mustard. Served with regular waffle fry and soda!
6 Wing Meal
6 fresh, never frozen wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with regular waffle fry and soda!
Creamy Mac and Cheese Meal
Creamy Mac and Cheese served with regular waffle fry and soda!
Plain Dog Meal
A split All-beef hot dog on brioche bun, caramelized with your choice of toppings. Served with regular waffle fry and soda!
Plain Smash Meal
A very simple Ohio Proud smash burger with American style cheese served on potato bun. Build to your liking! Served with regular waffle fry and soda. Choice of single, double or triple!
Sides & Sauce
Sides
Regular Creamy Mac & Cheese
Large Creamy Mac & Cheese
Regular BLT Salad
A bed of shaved lettuce with two tomato slices, crumbled bacon, diced onion and shredded cheddar. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Large BLT Salad
A bed of shaved lettuce with 4 tomato slices, crumbled bacon, diced onion and shredded cheddar. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Dipping Sauces
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
BBQ
Garlic Parmesan
Sweet Chili
Sweet with a kick!
Medium Buffalo
Jamaican Jerk
Big spice and sweet aromas with good heat!
Hot Honey
A slightly spicy and sweet honey glaze.
Hot
3 Alarm
Our hottest sauce, topped with chili flakes.
Chipotle Dry Rub
Nashville Dry Rub
Celery
4 pieces of celery.
Cheddar Sauce
Cheddar Sauce for dipping or sipping.