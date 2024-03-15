Smash Bay
LUNCH
Gourmet Burgers
- The Classic$15.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onion, Smash Bay Sauce
- The BBQ Bliss$17.99
Bacon, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, crispy onions, cheddar cheese
- The Caprese$16.99Out of stock
Italian herbs, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze
- The Buffalo$17.99Out of stock
Bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato
- The Fig and Brie$18.99
Melted brie cheese, sweet fig jam, caramelized onions, baby arugula
- The Daisy$17.99Out of stock
Grilled Hummel Bros. daisy roll, fried egg, hash browns, 2 slices American cheese
Dessert
Beverages
BREAKFAST
From The Grill
- The BEC$6.99
2 fried eggs, 2 slices of Applewood smoked bacon, 2 slices of American cheese on a toasted brioche bun
- The Prosciutto$8.99
2 fried eggs, 2 slices of grilled prosciutto ham, 2 slices of white American cheese on a toasted brioche bun
- The BB$10.99
2 scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, smoked chorizo, Mexican cheese blend, avocado, green chilis, fresh cilantro, salsa, sour cream, wrapped in a steamed tortilla