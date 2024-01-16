Smash'd - San Antonio 520 E. Grayson St.
Smash'D Menu
SMASH'D BURGERS
- Signature Smash'd$12.99
Brioche bun, American cheese, mustard, smash sauce, homeade pickles
- Dlux Smash'd$13.99
Signature Smash’d plus lettuce, tomatoes, red onion
- Hawaiian Smash'd$15.99
King’s Hawaiian bun, Monterey jack cheese, grilled pineapple ring, fried spam, teriyaki glaze
- BBQ Smash'd$13.99
Brioche bun, mustard, American cheese, house made Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, onion ring
- Wake & Bacon Smash'd$15.99
Brioche bun, American cheese, roasted jalapeno aioli, fried egg, bacon, homemade pickles, hash brown patty
- Southwest Smash'd$14.99
Jalapeno Cheddar bun, southwest seasoning, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, roasted jalapeno aioli, grilled onions
SMASH'D CHICKEN BURGERS
- Chicken Smash'd$12.99
Brioche bun, American cheese, mustard, Smash’d sauce, homemade pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Buffalo Chicken Smash'd$14.99
Brioche bun, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, homemade pickles, creamy ranch slaw
- Chicken Club Smash'd$14.99
Brioche bun, American cheese, dill mayo, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, homemade pickles, red onion
- Poblano Chicken Smash'd$16.99
Brioche bun, pepper jack cheese, ½ of a roasted poblano, roasted jalapeno aioli, grilled onions, sun dried tomatoes
- Diablo Chicken Smash'd$14.99
Brioche bun, chicken seasoned with spicey wing rub, pepper jack cheese, homemade pickles, Smash’d signature hot pepper relish
- Hawaiian Chicken Smash'd$14.99
King’s Hawaiian Bun, Monterey jack cheese, grilled pineapple ring, fried spam, teriyaki glaze
SMASH'D BURRITOS
- California Burrito$14.99
12” tortilla filled with carne asada, cheddar cheese, French fries, sour cream and grilled.
- Picadillo Burrito$14.99
12” tortilla filled with picadillo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, fries, fresh guacamole
- Carne Guisada Burrito$14.99
12” tortilla filled with brisket carne guisada, cheddar cheese, sour cream, fries, guacamole
- Burgerito$14.99
12” tortilla filled with smashed ground beef, American cheese, mustard, Smash’d sauce, pickles, French fries