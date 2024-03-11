Mexico Esmeralda EA Natural Decaf

$16.00

Decaf Mexico Esmeralda EA Natural Process is decaffeinated using Ethyl Acetate (EA). In this method the green beans are steamed or soaked to expand the beans for caffeine extraction. The expanded beans are then soaked in EA, a naturally occurring organic compound found in many fruits and vegetables which can be synthesized for coffee decaffeination. In the presence of EA, caffeine bonds with the compound and is drawn out of the bean. The decaffeinated coffee is then removed from the EA solvent, rinsed thoroughly, re-dried and re-bagged for transport. Ethyl Acetate Decaffeination is one of our favorite methods of decaffeination! It preserves a lot of the original flavor from origin. Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Malt, Soft Pretzel