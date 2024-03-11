Strange Matter - MSU Union
Beverages
Brewed Coffee
- Batch Brew (Drip)$2.00
12oz black coffee - rotating blend. Currently: Honduras COMSA Women's Lot.
- Cold Brew (16oz)$4.50
16oz Cold Brew - made with our House Blend. *Image: Cold Brew with cream
- NOLA Iced Coffee (16oz)$5.00
Our most popular iced drink! Cold brew concentrate steeped with chicory root, combined with milk, and house-made simple syrup! Sweet, creamy, and full of caffeine.
- Pour Over - Ethiopia Biloya Natural$4.75+
Tasting Notes: Jam, Strawberry, Peach
Espresso
- Espresso$3.00
Double shot of espresso.
- Cortado$3.75
4.5oz beverage - equal parts espresso and steamed milk. Milk is steamed to a less hot temp to bring out the sweetness of the milk. *Meant for immediate consumption.
- Americano$3.25+
Double shot of espresso in hot water. A more complex version of a black coffee.
- Cappuccino$4.25+
Double shot of espresso and steamed milk.
- Latte$4.25+
Double shot of espresso and steamed milk.
- Mocha$4.75+
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, with house-made chocolate sauce.
- Cinnamon Honey Latte$4.75+
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, with honey and cinnamon.
- Brown Sugar Cardamom Latte$4.75+
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, house-made Brown Sugar Cadamom syrup.
- Espresso Cola$6.50
Mexican Coke + a chilled and shaken double shot of espresso. All the caffeine. All of the sugar.
Non-Coffee
- Chai Latte$4.25+
Our chai is now vegan friendly when ordered with Oat or Almond! No honey used!
- Matcha Latte$4.75+
Matcha, simple syrup, and milk or non-dairy alternative.No espresso. Just tasty matcha.
- Hot Chocolate$3.75+
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce. Caffeine free!
- Vanilla Steamer$3.00+
Steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Caffeine free!
- Loose Leaf Tea$2.50+
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$3.99
12oz glass bottle.
- Mexican Coca-Cola (12oz)$3.99
US Coke is made with high-fructose corn syrup and Mexican Coke is crafted with cane sugar. Glass bottle.
- Unfiltered Water
Food
Bakery
- Blueberry Scone (v)$3.50Out of stock
Vegan Blueberry Scone, filled with blueberries and topped with a lemon drizzle. Allergens: Contains gluten
- Chocolate Orange Scone (v)$3.50Out of stock
Vegan chocolate chip with orange zest - no glaze on this one!
- Savory Herb Scone (v)$2.75Out of stock
Savory vegan scone with thyme, rosemary pepper, garlic and onion powder. Allergens: Contains gluten
- Key Lime "poptart" (v)$3.99
Vegan Key Lime filling! "poptarts" made from scratch.
- Wild Berry "poptart" (v)$3.99
All of your favorite berries are having a party inside this "potart"! "poptarts" made from scratch.
- Cinnamon Roll (v)$3.75Out of stock
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls!
- Pistachio Citrus Loaf Slice (v)$2.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookie (v)$2.50
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie!
- Double Chocolate Cookie (v+gf)$2.50
Double Chocolate, vegan and gluten friendly!
- Classic Sour Cream Coffee Cake$3.99Out of stock
Not Vegan. Classic sour cream coffee cake with a cinnamon walnut swirl. Allergens: Contains dairy, egg, walnuts (tree nut), gluten
Doughnuts
- Vanilla Sprinkle (v)$2.50Out of stock
Classic yeast raised Vanilla Sprinkle Doughnut. Allergens: contains gluten
- Chocolate Sprinkle (v)$2.50Out of stock
Classic yeast raised Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut. Allergens: contains gluten.
- Cinnamon Sugar (v)$2.50Out of stock
Classic yeast raised Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut. Allergens: contains gluten
- Cookie Bomb (v)$2.50Out of stock
Vanilla glazed doughnut coated in Oreo Cookie Crumbles. Allergens: contains gluten, soy
- Blueberry (v)$2.50Out of stock
Yeast raised doughnut with blueberry glaze. Allergens: contains gluten
- Lemon Lavender (v)$2.50Out of stock
Yeast raised doughnut with lemon lavender glaze. Allergens: contains gluten
- Meyer Lemon Poppyseed (v)$2.75Out of stock
Yeast raised doughnut with meyer lemon and poppyseed glaze. Bonus fresh raspberries in the hole! Allergens: contains gluten
- Lemon Zest (v)$2.50
Yeast raised doughnut with lemon glaze. Allergens: contains gluten
- Berries n' Creme (v)$3.00Out of stock
Yeast raised doughnut with strawberry. Sweet creme drizzle and a strawberry treat! Allergens: contains gluten
- Cookie Butter (v)$3.00Out of stock
Yeast raised doughnut with Biscoff Cookie glaze. Well style with a Biscoff Cookie whipped spread, topped with with a cookie! Allergens: contains gluten
- Gluten Friendly + Vegan Cake Doughnuts$2.25+Out of stock
Small cake doughnuts - Made in a kitchen that uses gluten products and nut products.
Beans
- Strange Matter Blend$16.00
A seasonal blend of exceptional coffees sourced from Latin American and East Africa. Together these coffees are sweet, balanced, and full-bodied, which make for an excellent, crowd-pleasing espresso or brewed coffee. Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, Candied Orange, Praline
- Ethiopia Biloya Natural$18.00
Tasting Notes: Jam, Strawberry, Peach Origin: Yirgacheffe Process: Natural
- El Salvador Finca Rumania Natural$16.00Out of stock
Tasting Notes: Grape, Strawberry, Blackberry Santa Ana, El Salvador Variety: Bourbon, Catimor, Caturra Process: Natural Elevation: 1100 MASL
- Honduras COMSA Women's Lot$14.00
Tasting Notes: Milk Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Red Apple Origin: Marcala, Honduras Process: Washed Elevation: 1220 MASL
- Mexico Esmeralda EA Natural Decaf$16.00
Decaf Mexico Esmeralda EA Natural Process is decaffeinated using Ethyl Acetate (EA). In this method the green beans are steamed or soaked to expand the beans for caffeine extraction. The expanded beans are then soaked in EA, a naturally occurring organic compound found in many fruits and vegetables which can be synthesized for coffee decaffeination. In the presence of EA, caffeine bonds with the compound and is drawn out of the bean. The decaffeinated coffee is then removed from the EA solvent, rinsed thoroughly, re-dried and re-bagged for transport. Ethyl Acetate Decaffeination is one of our favorite methods of decaffeination! It preserves a lot of the original flavor from origin. Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Malt, Soft Pretzel