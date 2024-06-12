Smiley Thai & Sushi
Dinner
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice
Egg, Onion, Peas, Carrot, Tomato, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Thai Basil Fried Rice
Egg, Onion, Basil, Chinese Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Curry Fried Rice
Egg, Bell Pepper, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, Pineapple, Onion, Peas, Carrot, Curry Powder, Raisin,Green Onion, Cilantro, Fried Onion
- EGG Fried Rice$13.00
Stir Fried
- Garlic Stir Fry
Broccoli, Carrot, Cabbage, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Basil Stir Fry
Basil, Bell Pepper, Onion, Bamboo Strip, Brocoli, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Ginger Stir Fry
Ginger, Wood Ear Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Carrot, Onion, Bell Pepper, Dried Pepper, Cashew Nut, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Sweet & Sour Stir Fry
Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Pineapple, Cucumber, Green Onion
- Eggplant Basil Stir Fry
Eggplant, Basil, Bell Pepper, Onion, Bamboo Strip, Broccoli, Green Onion
- Broccoli Stir Fry
Broccoli, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry
Broccoli, Carrot, Mushroom, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Zucchini, Chinese Broccoli
- Pad Ped Stir Fry
Curry Paste, Young Pepper, Ginger Root, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Eggplant, Bell Pepper
Curry
Noodle
- Pad Thai
Rice Noodle, Egg, Bean Sprout, Green Onion, Crushed Peanuts, Cilantro
- Rad Nah
Jumbo Rice Noodle, Cauliflower, Chinese Broccoli, Carrot, White Pepper
- Pad Woonsen
Bean Noodle, Egg, Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrot, Tomato, Wood-Ear Mushroom, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Pad Kee Mao
Jumbo Rice Noodle, Bell Pepper, Onion, Young Pepper, Finger Root, Basil, Tomato, Baby Corn
- Lo Mein
Egg Noodle, Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Sesame Oil
- Pad See Ew
Jumbo Noodle, Egg, Carrot, Chinese Broccoli, White Pepper
- Kuaitao Khua
Jumbo Rice Noodle, Egg, Onion, Tomato, Celery, Green Lettuce, Green Onion, White Pepper
Teriyaki
Sushi
Sushi Rolls
- Avocado Roll
Includes: Avocado$6.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.50
- Asparagus Roll$6.00
- Crab Stick Roll$6.50
- Ebi Shrimp Roll$6.50
- Tuna Roll$7.50
- Salmon Roll$7.00
- Yellow Tail Roll$7.50
- Tamago Roll (Sweet Omelet)$6.00
- California Roll
Crab, Avocado, Masago$7.00
- Alaskan Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago$8.50
- Hawaii Roll
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed$9.00
- Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber$9.00
- Eel Roll
Cucumber, Eel Sauce$9.00
- Vegetable Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Pickled Radish$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Cucumber$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll
Cucumber$8.50
- Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Cucumber$9.00
- Spicy Crab Roll
Cucumber$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Asparagus, Masago, Eel Sauce$10.00
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Masago, Eel Sauce$8.00
- Crunchy Crab Roll
Masago, Eel Sauce$8.00
- Salmon Skin Roll
Cucumber, Eel Sauce$7.00
Nigiri
- Baby Octopus Nigiri$6.00
- Surf Clam Nigiri$6.00
- Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri$7.00
- Salmon (Nigiri)$7.00
- Scallop Nigiri$9.00
- Ebi Shrimp Nigiri$6.00
- Squid Nigiri$7.00
- Crab Stick Nigiri$6.00
- Tuna Nigiri$8.00
- White Tuna Nigiri$8.00
- Octopus Nigiri$7.00
- Sweet Shrimp Nigiri$10.00
- Eel Nigiri$8.00
- Tamago Nigiri$5.00
- Masago Nigiri$5.00
- Ikura Nigiri$8.00
- Seared Tuna Nigiri$8.00
- Tobiko Red Nigiri$6.00
- Smoke Salmon Nigiri$7.00
- Red Snapper Nigiri$7.00
- Tobiko Black Nigiri$6.00
- Tobiko Wasabi Nigiri$6.00
- Yellow Tail Nigiri$8.00
Sashimi
- Baby Octopus Sashimi$8.00
- Surf Clam Sashimi$8.00
- Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi$9.00
- Salmon Sashimi$9.00
- Scallop Sashimi$10.00
- Ebi Shrimp Sashimi$8.00
- Squid Sashimi$9.00
- Crab Stick Sashimi$8.00
- Tuna Sashimi$10.00
- White Tuna Sashimi$9.00
- Octopus Sashimi$9.00
- Sweet Shrimp Sashimi$15.00
- Eel Sashimi$10.00
- Tamago Sashimi$7.00
- Masago Sashimi$7.00
- Ikura Sashimi$10.00
- Seared Tuna Sashimi$11.00
- Tobiko Red Sashimi$8.00
- Smoke Salmon Sashimi$10.00
- Red Snapper Sashimi$9.00
- Tobiko Black Sashimi$8.00
- Yellow Tail Sashimi$10.00
Signature Rolls
- Devil Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Crab, Cream Cheese, Deep Fried, Topped with house Special Sauce, Masago and Scallions$15.50
- Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Eel Sauce$16.50
- Dynamite Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Jalapeno, Topped with Seared Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Kimchi Sauce and Sweet Chili Sauce$18.00
- Rock & Roll
Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Topped with Tuna, Avocado, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo$18.00
- Sunshine Roll
Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Topped with Seared Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Kimchi Sauce, Sliced Lemon and Jalapeno$18.00
- Godzilla Roll
Snapper, Tempura, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Spicy Crab, Wrapped in soy paper Topped with Spicy May and Eel Sauce$17.00
- Yum Yum Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Cucumber, Wrapped with BBQ Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce, White Mayo and Masago$21.00
- Hunter Roll
Salmon, Crab, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Deep Fried, Sweet Chili Sauce$17.00
- Fuji Roll
Crab, Shrimp, Avocado, Deep Fried, Spicy Mayo Sauce$16.00
- Kanisu Roll
Crab Stick, Avocado, Wrapped in cucumber, Topped with Masago and Ponzu Sauce$14.50
- Smiley Roll
Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Asparagus, Topped with Avocado, Crawfish Salad, Spicy Mayo and Red Tobiko$18.95
- Super Crunch Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Topped wit Avocado, White Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunchy and masago$17.95
- The Southern Roll
Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Topped with Ebi Shrimp, Blue Crab Meat, Avocado and Spicy Mayo Sauce$19.95
- Heart Attack Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Topped with Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Kimchi Sauce, Fried Jalapeno and tobiko$21.00
- Bang Bang Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Topped with Blue Crab Meat, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Crunchy and Scallions$22.00
- Deep Sea Roll
Salmon, Tuna, White Fish, Avocado, All Wrapped In Seaweed and Topped With White Mayo, Masago and Tobiko$22.00
- Dixie Roll
Tuna, Whitefish, Salmon, Avocado, Crab, Deep Fried, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce$16.00
- Volcano Roll
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Topped With Baked Special Marinated Seafood House Sauce, Masago, Scallions$19.00
- White Dragon Roll
White Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped With Seared White Tuna, Miso Sauce and Scallions$18.00
- Tiger Roll
Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Kimchi Sauce, and Masago$18.00
- Rainbow Roll
Crab, Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, White Fish Avocado$17.50
- Pink Hamachi Roll
Yellow Tail, Cucumber, Crunchy topped with Yellow Tail, White Mayo, Red Tobiko, Scallions and Side Ponzu Sauce$19.00
- Ocean Roll
Tuna, White Fish, Salmon, Avocado, Topped with Blue Crab Meat Tobiko and Scallions$26.00
- Mexican Roll
Crab, Asparagus, Avocado, Topped with Tuna, White Mayo and Wasabi Tobiko$17.95
- Marine Boy Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Avocado, Spicy Mayo Sauce, and Masago$18.95
- Lava Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Crunchy topped with Salmon, Seared Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Kimchi Sauce and Masago$18.95
- Hottie Hottie Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Topped with Seared Salmon, Spicy Sauce, Fried Onion, Ikura$20.00
- God Father Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Spicy Crab, Ebi Shrimp, Deep Fried, Topped with Sweet Chili Sauce$18.00
- Crazy roll$18.00
- Riverhunt Roll$16.50
- Oshizushi
Rice, Pickle Radish, Topped with Salmon, Tuna, Mackerel, White Mayo, Ikura and Scallions$18.00
In Chef We Trust
Smiley Japanese Rice Bowl
Lunch
Lunch Fried Rice
- LS Fried Rice
Egg, Onion, Peas, Carrot, Tomato, Green Onion, Cilantro
- LS Thai Basil Fried Rice
Egg, Onion, Basil, Chinese Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Cilantro
- LS Curry Fried Rice
Egg, Bell Pepper, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Green Onion, Cilantro
- LS Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, Pineapple, Onion, Peas, Carrot, Curry Powder, Raisin,Green Onion, Cilantro, Fried Onion
Lunch Stir Fried
- LS Garlic Stir Fry
Broccoli, Carrot, Cabbage, Green Onion, Cilantro
- LS Basil Stir Fry
Basil, Bell Pepper, Onion, Bamboo Strip, Brocoli, Green Onion, Cilantro
- LS Ginger Stir Fry
Ginger, Wood Ear Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro
- LS Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Carrot, Onion, Bell Pepper, Dried Pepper, Cashew Nut, Green Onion, Cilantro
- LS Sweet & Sour Stir Fry
Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Pineapple, Cucumber, Green Onion
- LS Eggplant Basil Stir Fry
Eggplant, Basil, Bell Pepper, Onion, Bamboo Strip, Broccoli, Green Onion
- LS Broccoli Stir Fry
Broccoli, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro
- LS Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry
Broccoli, Carrot, Mushroom, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Zucchini, Chinese Broccoli
- LS Pad Ped Stir Fry (Very Spicy)
Lunch Curry
Lunch Noodle
- LS Pad Thai
Rice Noodle, Egg, Bean Sprout, Green Onion, Crushed Peanuts, Cilantro
- LS Rad Nah
Jumbo Rice Noodle, Cauliflower, Chinese Broccoli, Carrot, White Pepper
- LS Pad Woonsen
Bean Noodle, Egg, Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrot, Tomato, Wood-Ear Mushroom, Green Onion, Cilantro
- LS Pad Kee Mao
Jumbo Rice Noodle, Bell Pepper, Onion, Young Pepper, Finger Root, Basil, Tomato, Baby Corn
- LS Lo Mein
Egg Noodle, Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Sesame Oil
- LS Pad See Ew
Jumbo Noodle, Egg, Carrot, Chinese Broccoli, White Pepper
- LS Kuaitao Khua
Jumbo Rice Noodle, Egg, Onion, Tomato, Celery, Green Lettuce, Green Onion, White Pepper
Lunch Teriyaki
Other
Appetizers
- Chicken Satay$10.00
- Chicken Wings$14.00
- Crab Rangoon$8.00
- Edamame with Garlic$8.00
- Edamame with Salt$6.00
- Fresh Oyster$9.00
- Fresh Roll (Shrimp)$6.50
- Fried Crispy Pork$14.00
- Fried Tofu$6.00
- Grilled Prawns$25.00
- Gyoza (Grilled)
Pork and Vegetable$9.00
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$10.00
- Shrimp Shumai (Steamed)$8.00
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$12.00
- Spring Roll$4.00
- Steamed Dumplings
Chicken and Shrimp$9.00
- Tod Mun Pla (Fish Cake)$8.00
- Vegetable Tempura$8.50
Soup
- Miso Soup
Tofu, Seaweed, Mushroom, Green onion$3.00
- Tom Kah
Coconut Soup, Mushroom, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Tom yum
Thai Style Hot & Sour Soup, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Onion, Cilantro
- Vegetable Soup
Broccoli, Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrots, Cilantro, Green Onion, Fried Garlic$5.00
- Wonton Soup
Wonton, Peas, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro, Fried Garlic$6.00
Salad
- Larb Gai (Thai Chicken Salad)
Green Onion, Red Onion, Mint$13.00
- House Salad
Ginger Dressing$3.50
- Yum Nuer (Thai Beef Salad)
Steak, Green Onion, Red Onion, CIlantro, Mint$15.00
- Salmon Salad (Thai Salmon Salad)
Seared Salmon, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro$16.00
- Maguro Crudo
Bluefin, Yuzu Miso, Garlic, Chili Oil$15.00
- Hamachi Carpaccio
Yellowtail, Yuzu Miso, Jalapeno$17.00
- Seaweed Salad
Wakame Seaweed, Cucumber$8.00
- Ika Sansai
Seasoned Squid, Cucumber$10.00
Noodle Soup
- Pho
Rice Noodle, Onion, Green Onion, CIlantro
- Tom Yum Noodle
Rice Noodle, BBQ Red Pork, Fish Balls, Ground Chicken, Green Onion, Cilantro$18.50
- Seafood Tom Yum Noodle
Rice Noodle, Shrimp, Squid, Mussel, Ground Chicken, Green Onion, Cilantro, Ground Peanuts$20.00
- BBQ Pork Wonton Noodle Soup
Egg Noodle, BBQ Red Pork, Wonton, Fish Ball, Bok Choy, Green Onion, Cilantro$18.50
Specialties
- Crab Fried Rice
Egg, Onion, Peas, Carrot, Green Onion, Lump Crab, Cilantro$28.00
- Pad Grapow
Basil, Bell Pepper, Thai Chili, Fried Egg on top
- Pepper Steak
Steak, Black Pepper, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro$21.00
- Crispy Duck
Fried Crispy Duck, Served with Mixed Vegetables and your choice of sauce$28.00
- Pad Thai With Jumbo Prawn
Rice Noodle, Egg, Bean Sprout, Green Onion, Crushed Peanuts, Grilled Jumbo Prawn$28.00
- Seafood Deluxe
Jumbo Scallop, Shrimp, Mussel, Squid, Onion, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Basil Leaves$30.00
- Massaman Stew Beef
Potato, Red Onion, Peanut, Massaman Curry, Coconut Milk$28.00
- Special Creamy Tom Yum Prawn
Thai Style Hot & Sour Creamy Soup, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Onion, Cilantro, Grilled Jumbo Prawn$28.00
- Salmon Curry
Asparagus, Bell Pepper$20.00
- Khao Soi Gai
Egg Noodle, Curry Paste, Coconut Milk, Red Onion, Pickle, Cilantro$20.00
- Hamachi Kama$12.00
Japanese Noodle
- Tori Katsu Yakisoba (Crispy Chicken)
Yakisoba Noodle, Onion, Cabbage, Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Mushroom, Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Dried Seaweed$20.00
- Chicken Yakisoba
Yakisoba Noodle, Onion, Cabbage, Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Mushroom, Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Dried Seaweed$17.00
- Pork Yakisoba
Yakisoba Noodle, Onion, Cabbage, Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Mushroom, Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Dried Seaweed$18.00
- Beef Yakisoba
Yakisoba Noodle, Onion, Cabbage, Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Mushroom, Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Dried Seaweed$18.00
- Shrimp Yakisoba
Yakisoba Noodle, Onion, Cabbage, Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Mushroom, Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Dried Seaweed$19.00
Side Order
Beverage
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Un Sweet Tea$3.00
- Flavored Hot Tea$4.95
- Thai Iced Tea$4.00
- Oh Liang (Thai Coffee)$4.00
- Coconut Juice$3.00
- Iced Pink Milk$3.00
- Smart Water$3.00
- Fresh Coconut$8.00
- Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water$4.00
Dessert
Bento Box
- Tofu and Vegetable Teriyaki Bento Box
Tofu, Onion, Mushroom, Vegetable Tempura, Vegetable Roll (6), Vegetable Spring Rolls (2) Steamed Rice$21.00
- Chicken Bento Box
Shrimp And vegetable Tempura, California Roll (6), Pork Gyoza (3), Steamed Rice$25.00
- Beef Bento Box
Shrimp And vegetable Tempura, California Roll (6), Pork Gyoza (3), Steamed Rice$25.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki Bento Box
Shrimp Teriyaki, Shrimp And Vegetable Tempura, California Roll (6), Pork Gyoza (3), Steamed Rice$28.00