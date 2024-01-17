Smiths Smokehouse and Smoothies
Smoothies & Drinks
Smoothies
- Banana Pudding Smoothie$8.50
Bananas, Cool Whip, Vanilla wafers, Almond milk & Whipped cream Contains: almonds, milk, wheat, eggs & soy.
- Blueberry Calm Smoothie$6.50
Blueberries, Peaches, Matcha & Sweet Peach Tea Contains: Caffeine
- Cherry Nicecream$8.50
Cherries, bananas, white chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips & almond milk Contains: Milk & Almonds
- Caribbean Matcha Smoothie$8.50
Dragon fruit, pineapples, almonds, raspberry matcha Contains: almonds & caffeine.
- Apple Lush Smoothie$6.50
Apples, Avocado, Pears & Pineapples
- Tropical Immunity Smoothie$6.50
Pineapple, mango & Granola Contains: may contain treenuts
- Strawberry Apple Pie Smoothie$8.50
Strawberries, apples, vanilla, apple sauce, graham crackers & almond milk
- Strawberry Refresh Smoothie$6.50
Strawberries, dates, coconut & almonds Contains: almonds
Drinks
- Lavender Lemonade$3.50
Fragrant Lavender, Rose, Cardamom, Rooibos Leaves, Pink Lemonade & Brown Sugar Caffeine Free *Contains: Soy*
- Island Berry Lemonade$3.50
Hibiscus Flowers, Rose Hips, Chicory Root, Chamomile Flowers, All Natural Flavor, Freeze-Dried Strawberry Slices, Pink Lemonade & Brown Sugar Caffeine free *Contains: Soy*
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Fanta Orange Soda$3.00
350ml. Mexican Fanta
- Diet Coke$1.50
Small 8oz. Mexican Diet Coke.
Smokehouse
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
BBQ Pulled Pork is tender, pulled, and mild. Comes the Smitty Way with Pickles, Onions & Smitty BBQ Sauce Pairs well with: Strawberry Refresh Smoothie and Apple Lush Smoothies
- Single Brisket Burger$10.00Out of stock
One 6oz Ground Brisket patty served well done and made to order. Comes the Smitty Way with Cheese, Pickles, Grilled Onions & Smitty Sauce. Brisket offers a stronger taste that the sweetness & floral tastes of Mango & Pineapple balances well in the Tropical Immunity Smoothie
- Double Brisket Burger$14.00Out of stock
Two 6oz Ground Brisket patty served well done and made to order. Comes the Smitty Way with Cheese, Pickles, Grilled Onions & Smitty Sauce. Brisket offers a stronger taste that the sweetness & floral tastes of Mango & Pineapple balances well in the Tropical Immunity Smoothie
- Smitty Bmac Sandwich$21.00
Smoked for 15+ Hours, Sliced & Served Texas Style on a Toasted Bread, The Smitty Way with Pickles, Onions & Smitty BBQ Sauce & Housemade Mac N Cheese. Brisket offers a stronger taste that the sweetness & floral tastes of Mango & Pineapple balances well in the Tropical Immunity Smoothie
- Smitty Qmac Sandwich$18.00
BBQ Pulled Pork that is Tender, pulled, and mild. Comes the Smitty Way with Mac N Cheese & Sauteed Onions, split over 3 Texas Toast bread slices. Pairs well with: Strawberry Refresh Smoothies and Apple Lush Smoothies
Plates
- BBQ "Pulled Pork" Plate$18.00
BBQ Pulled Pork that is tender, pulled, and mild. All Plates come with 2 sides and 1 blueberry cornbread muffin. Pairs well with: Blueberry Cobbler and Apple Lush Smoothies
- Turkey Plate$18.00
Smoked Turkey is Lean, juicy and sliced just right. The plate comes with 2 sides and 1 blueberry cornbread muffin. Turkey is a savory, lean & traditional meat that pairs well with the Holiday vibes of apple pie. You can't go wrong with the crunch & crisp of the Strawberry Apple Pie Smoothie!
- Two Meat Plate$32.00
Choose 2 Meats & 2 Sides. Comes with 2 blueberry cornbread muffins.
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends PLATE$19.00Out of stock
Fatty + Meaty = Meat Candy. This Plate comes with 2 sides and 1 blueberry cornbread muffin. Cherries brighten up the flavors of the fatty & meatty parts of the Pork Belly through the sweet, cinnamon & rose-like flavors of the Cherry Nicecream Smoothie!
- Brisket Plate$26.00Out of stock
Smoked for 15+ Hours, Sliced & Served Texas Style. The plate comes with 2 sides and 1 blueberry cornbread muffin. Brisket offers a stronger taste that the sweetness & floral tastes of Mango & Pineapple balances well in the Tropical Immunity Smoothie
- Chicken Wangs Plate$20.00Out of stock
Smoked wingettes "wangs" FLASH fried & sauced in our Original Maple Honey glaze. The plate comes with 6 wangs, 2 sides and 1 blueberry cornbread muffin. The sweetness & thickness of the Banana complements the mild flavors of Chicken. Try your wangs with the Banana Pudding Smoothie!
- Pork Ribs Plate$20.00Out of stock
Pork Ribs falling off the bone with a pleasing layer of pepper. The plate comes with 2 sides and 1 blueberry cornbread muffin. Peppery & lightly salted, the Pork Ribs need the earthy Dragon Fruit with the melon like combo of Mango & Pineapple to complement in the Caribbean Matcha Smoothie!
Meat Only
- BBQ "Pulled Pork" by the Pound$5.00+
BBQ Pulled Pork that is tender, pulled, and mild. Pairs well with: Strawberry Refresh Smoothies and Apple Lush Smoothies
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$12.00Out of stock
Fatty + Meaty = Meat Candy Cherries brighten up the flavors of the fatty & meatty parts of the Pork Belly through the sweet, cinnamon & rose-like flavors of the Cherry Nicecream Smoothie!
- Turkey by the Pound$5.50+
Smoked Turkey Breast is Lean, juicy and sliced just right. Turkey is a savory, lean & traditional meat that pairs well with the Holiday vibes of apple pie. You can't go wrong with the crunch & crisp of the Strawberry Apple Pie Smoothie!
Smoked Sides
- Baked Beans$4.50Out of stock
6oz side of housemade Baked Navy Beans. Sweetened & Slow cooked.
- Green Beans$4.50
Seasoned with pork belly fat and simmered in a broth hours before serving.
- Mac N Cheese$4.50Out of stock
Housemade Mac N Cheese: Smoked with a Sweet Surprise
- Collard Greens$4.50Out of stock
Slow cooked Collard Greens seasoned with Pork Belly fat
- Potato Salad$4.50
Mama's recipe made with smoked potatoes. Chilled.
Complements
Stand-alone Entrees
- Brisket Mac N Cheese$16.00Out of stock
Brisket Smoked for 15+ Hours, Sliced & Served Texas Style. Served over our household favorite, Mac N Cheese. Brisket offers a stronger taste that the sweetness & floral tastes of Mango & Pineapple balances well in the Tropical Immunity Smoothie
- BBQ Mac N Cheese$14.00
Mac N Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork on top Pairs well with: Strawberry Refresh Smoothie and Apple Lush Smoothies