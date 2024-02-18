Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Featured Items
West Sixth beer batter dipped fried cod. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
Pickled banana pepper rings rolled in Weisenberger Mill seasoned flour & fried. Served with smoked tomato ranch
1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.
Step 1: Select Dine-in Or Curbside
Put your table number under Dine-in or Select Curbside for to go orders
FOOD
SPECIALS
- Oysters on the Half Shell Special ❤️
chef's selection with a hibiscus and pomegranate aqua
- Fried Calamari$12.00Out of stock
Served with lemon, gremolata and saffron aioli!
- Tacos de Amor$5.00+Out of stock
two fried oysters, red beet slaw, avocado mash, pink crema & cilantro on a local corn tortilla
- FoodChain Tilapia$20.00
FoodChain tilapia fillets marinated in adobo, topped with crab salmorejo. Served with rice and cassava chips.
- Maine Lobster Linguine$22.00Out of stock
Buttery Maine Lobster over Linguine Amatriciana sauce topped with parsley and lemon zest.
SNACKS
- Oysters on the Half Shell
chef's selection with lemon & cocktail or ginger soy vinaigrette
- Mami's Cha Cha Seafood Tower$75.00Out of stock
*Rotating selection, market price, limited availability* 8 poached shrimp cocktail, 8 oysters on the half shell, 4oz lump crab dip, 4oz steamed Maine lobster, crudite, crackers & sauces!
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Half a dozen shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon, saltines
- Manny's Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
shrimp, avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, corn tortilla chips
- Beer Steamed Mussels$14.00
W6 amber ale, shallot, garlic, herbs with garlic french bread
- Chilled Lump Crab Dip$15.00Out of stock
with fresh veggies & saltines
- Noe's Cod Fritters$10.00
Chef Agnes' mom's recipe with remoulade & lemon
- Buffalo Catfish Bites$9.00
Rolled & fried KY proud catfish bites, tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, pickles & celery
Pickled banana pepper rings rolled in Weisenberger Mill seasoned flour & fried. Served with smoked tomato ranch
- West Sixth Porter Beer Cheese$9.00
with fresh veggies & saltines
- Roasted Garlic Hummus$7.00
with fresh veggies & saltines
PLATTERS
West Sixth beer batter dipped fried cod. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
- Oyster Platter$15.00Out of stock
1/2 dozen select Gulf oysters rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.
- Catfish Platter$14.00
Western Ky Castfish rolled and fried, Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
- Shrimp Platter$15.00Out of stock
Half dozen rolled and fried Gulf shrimp. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
- Crab Cakes$18.00Out of stock
Two crispy pan-fried crab cakes served with fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw & your choice of sauce!
SOUP & SALADS
- Singapore Salad$10.00
FoodChain lettuces, micro greens & herbs pickled superfood slaw, rice noodles, crispy fried onions, & roasted peanuts served in a crispy rice paper bowl with side of ginger-soy vinaigrette
- Salad Supper$10.00
Food Chain lettuces & micro greens, nebbe black eyed pea salad, superfood slaw, kale & quinoa salad and Puerto Rican sweet potato salad with your choice of dressing
- House Salad$7.00
Foodchain lettuces & micro greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radishes, shredded carrots and housemade garlic croutons
- Nor'easter Chowder$5.00+
The real deal: Chopped clams, bacon, potatoes, cream & herbs
SANDWICHES
- W6 Tap Room Burger$11.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, roasted garlic aioli & pickled pepper mustard on a bun
- Cape Codder$13.00
Batter dipped cod on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pop's pickles & tartar sauce
- Catfish Sandwich$14.00
KY Proud catfish rolled & fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, roasted garlic aioli & pickled pepper mustard on a bun
- Buffalo Catfish Sandwich$15.00
KY proud catfish rolled & fried, tossed with buffalo, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, roasted garlic aioli & pickled pepper mustard on a bun
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
rolled & fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, roasted garlic aioli & pickled pepper mustard on a bun
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
rolled & fried, tossed with buffalo, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, roasted garlic aioli & pickled pepper mustard on a bun
- Vegan Artichoke "Filet of Fish"$12.00
Crispy cake of crushed artichoke hearts, dill, onion, smoked paprika & celery on rye bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & vegan tartar sauce
- Shrimp Po Boy$15.00Out of stock
1/2 dozen rolled and fried shrimp with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & remoulade
- Oyster Po Boy$15.00Out of stock
1/2 Dozen rolled and fried select oyster with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & remoulade
- 🍄 Oyster Mushroom Po Boy$15.00
local oyster mushrooms rolled & fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & vegan remoulade on a french roll
- Vegan Superfood Salad Wrap$11.00
Hummus, FoodChain lettuces, nebbe black eye pea salad, superfood slaw, kale & quinoa salad and Puerto Rican sweet potato salad wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla
- Singapore Shrimp Wrap$15.00
shrimp, FoodChain lettuces & herbs, pickled superfood slaw, rice noodles, crispy fried onions, roasted peanuts & ginger-soy vinaigrette in a whole wheat tortilla
TACOS
- Rolled & Fried Cod Tacos
local corn tortilla, lime, cabbage, avocado mash, chile lime yogurt & cilantro
- Fried Mushroom Tacos
local corn tortilla, lime, cabbage, avocado mash, chile lime yogurt & cilantro
- Seared Shrimp TacoOut of stock
local corn tortilla, lime, cabbage, avocado mash, chile lime yogurt & cilantro
SEAFOOD & GRITS
- Shrimp & Grits$15.00Out of stock
1/2 dozen blackened Gulf shrimp with creole butter sauce, over Weisenberger Mill cheese grits, garnished with crispy tobacco onions and scallions
- Oyster & Grits$15.00Out of stock
1/2 dozen rolled and fried Gulf select oysters with creole butter sauce over Weisenberger Mill cheese grits, garnished with crispy tobacco onions and scallions
- Catfish & Grits$14.00
Blackened catfish filet with creole butter sauce, over Weisenberger Mill cheese grits, garnished with crispy tobacco onions and scallions
KIDS
- Willa's Dilla$5.00
White cheddar whole wheat quesadilla, shown with veggie sticks.
- Ky Mini Beef Burger$6.00
Plain all local mini beef patty on whole wheat bun. Toppings available on request. Served with veggie sticks or kettle chips, or upgrade to fries, as shown.
- Crispy Ky Catfish Fingers$6.00
Crispy fried local catfish fingers served with ketchup (smoked tomato ranch or tartar sauce available on request). Pictured with potato chips.
- Crispy Ky Chicken Fingers$6.00
Kentucky proud chicken served with kettle chips or veggie sticks. You can upgrade to hand cut fries (as pictured)
SIDES
DESSERTS
- Midway Bakery 7 Layer Bar$5.00Out of stock
- Midway Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
It’s a huge chocolate chip cookie. You should probably get one.
- Midway Bakery Sorghum Crinkle Cookie$2.00
An old family recipe from local cookbook author Rona Roberts and her mother, made with the top sorghum in the United States, Woodford County’s own Country Rock Sorghum.
- Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00Out of stock
- Crank & Boom Ice Cream$7.00
- Midway Bakery Lemon Bar$5.00Out of stock
- Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Mousse Pie$6.00Out of stock
Salted espresso chocolate cookie crust with peanut butter cream cheese mousse drizzled with chocolate
- Midway Bakery Ginger Gem Cookie$4.00
A giant, soft ginger cookie
- Midway Bakery Oatmeal Raisin cookie$4.00Out of stock
- Midway Bakery Fudgy Brownie$5.00Out of stock
- Midway Bakery Cookies and Cream Pie$6.00Out of stock
By the slice!
- Vegan Gluten Free Peanut Butter Bliss Bar$4.00Out of stock
- glutten free brownie$5.00Out of stock
- Midway Bakery Valentines Sugar Cookie$4.00Out of stock
- Rose Red Velvet Cupcakes (2)$9.00Out of stock
DRINKS
- Ale-8-One$1.49
If you're visiting Kentucky, you should try this local soda! We carry Original, Zero, Orange Cream, Cherry, and Cherry Zero.
- Bottled Water$0.94
Kentucky Proud Highbridge Springs
- Sprite$1.41
12oz can
- Coke$1.41
12oz can
- Powerade$2.00
20oz Sports drink
- Gold Peak Tea$2.00
Sweet or unsweet. 18.5 oz bottle.
- Fanta$1.41
12 oz orange fanta can
- Minute-Maid Lemonade$1.41
12 fl oz can of caffeine free Yellow Lemonade
- Barq’s Root Beer$1.41
- Mr. Pibb$1.41
- Mellow Yellow$1.41
PANTRY ITEMS
- Windy Corner Super Spice$10.00
- Wallace Station Bourbon Mustard$9.00
- “Just a Few Miles South” First Edition$25.00
For twenty years, diners in the Bluegrass have been able to satisfy their cravings for Ouita Michel's sustainable, farm-to-table cuisine at her many acclaimed restaurants. Each restaurant -- from Wallace Station to Holly Hill Inn -- features dishes that combine Kentucky's bounty with Michel's celebrated vision. Diners can enjoy traditional southern staples like buttermilk biscuits, country ham, and Po-Boy sandwiches, or opt for unique variations on international favorites and American classics. Now, readers around the country can experience what makes Ouita Michel a culinary and cultural treasure. Limited copies available.
- Weisenberger Fish Batter Mix 5.5oz Pack$2.99Out of stock
Kentucky proud. Great on Fish, Chicken & Vegetables! It can be used wet or dry, with just enough seasoning to compliment the flavor of the food you are serving. Use in oven, or deep fry.
- Weisenberger Fish Batter Mix 2lb bag$4.99Out of stock
Kentucky proud Dry Mix 32oz Fish Batter. Great on Fish, Chicken & Vegetables! It can be used wet or dry, with just enough seasoning to compliment the flavor of the food you are serving. Use in oven, or deep fry.
- Weisenberger Stone Ground Grits 2lb bag$4.99Out of stock
Stone ground old fashioned grits ground from locally grown NON GMO corn that will give you the hearty flavor not found in "short cut" brands.
- Cacklin’ Hen Jalapeño Hot Sauce$8.00
Made with peppers grown in the sweet Green County, KY sun, Cacklin’ Hen Hot Sauce combines the finest ingredients from the best farmers for a unique and fresh flavor.
- Weisenberger Mill Hushpuppy Mix 5.5 oz$2.16
The perfect marriage of cornmeal, onion, garlic and spices to give you a real hushpuppy. Save all the fuss and musss by adding water to this gem! Serve piping hot; unused batter may be refrigerated for later use.
- Yellow Corn Bread Mix 5.5oz pack$2.99Out of stock
You bake perfect cornbread every time, whether it is pan bread, muffins or cornsticks. We include the ingredients and leave the liquid to you. Results? Real southern cornbread, not sweet! Made using locally grown NON GMO corn.
- Whole Wheat Banana Bread Mix 1lb bag$8.00
- Holly Hill Bourbon Balls$16.00
Bourbon ~ it’s our native Kentucky spirit! We partnered with Ruth Hunt Candies of Mt. Sterling, Ky. to create these silken confections. Each bourbon ball is made of rich fondant, infused with the flavors of Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey®, and encased in pure chocolate. The finishing touch? A perfect pecan half, placed by hand on every piece. Each box contains 9 bourbon balls. Savor one by itself or kick it up with a pour of Kentucky’s finest. And then check out Ouita’s Bourbon Tasting Tips to learn more about our favorite export.
- Holly Hill Bourban Butter Crunch$13.00
- Holly Hill Bourbon Caramels$11.00
- Weisenberger Lemon Poppy Muffin Mix 8oz$4.00
- Weisenberger Apple Cinnamon Muffin Mix 8oz$4.00Out of stock
- Pickle Pepper Mustard$9.00Out of stock
- The Midway Bakery Holiday Cookie Bag$24.99Out of stock
- Holly Hill Apple Butter$9.00
Ouita’s favorite apple butter! A Kentucky autumn has no parallel in its magnificent harvests, including awesome apples from Evans Orchard near Georgetown, KY. Spread a little apple butter love today!