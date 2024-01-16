Smok Fort Collins
Food
LB MEAT
- Burnt Ends
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side$8.50
- Brisket
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side$8.00
- Pulled Pork
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side$5.00
- Chicken
dark meat, bone-in , served on white bread, bbq sauce on side$3.50
- Turkey
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side$7.00
- Pork Belly
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side$6.50
- Pork Spare Ribs
pork spare ribs served by the pound$8.00
- Sausage
1 link - sliced, house made pork sausage with chunks of cheddar cheese and jalapenos.$8.00
- Smoked Salmon
seasoned Atlantic salmon filet, sliced, served warm over white bread$9.50
SANDWICHES
- Brisket Sandwich
sliced brisket, house pickles, brioche bun, choice of side$18.00
- Burnt End Sandwich
brisket burnt ends, house pickles, brioche bun, choice of side$19.00
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich
chopped brisket, bbq sauce, house pickles, brioche bun, choice of side$17.00
- Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot spice blend, house pickles, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side$18.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Carolina style pulled pork, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side$16.00
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich
pulled chicken (dark meat), ginger slaw, Alabama white sauce, brioche bun, choice of side$16.00
- Smoked Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
smoked portabella mushroom, onion ring, provolone, bbq sauce, brioche bun, choice of side$14.00
- Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast slices, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, brioche bun and choice of side$17.00
- OUT OF STOCKSmoked Salmon Sandwich
smoked Atlantic salmon, tartar sauce, ginger slaw, house pickles, broiche bun and choice of sideOUT OF STOCK$19.00
TO SHARE
- 1/2 Nachos$11.00
- Brisket Nachos
brisket, tortilla chips, queso blanco, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, green onion, beans$22.00
- Pulled Pork Tacos
3 pork fat-flour tortillas, Carolina-style pulled pork, salsa, guacamole, ginger slaw$15.00
- Brisket Tacos
3 pork fat-flour tortillas, chopped brisket, salsa, guacamole, pickled red onion, queso fresco$17.00
- Brisket Queso & Chips
queso, brisket, elote spice, pickled jalapenos, served with tortilla chips$12.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
House red chili and queso poured over a bed of house cut fries, topped with sour cream, jalapenos, green onion, shredded cheese$13.00
- Deviled Eggs
5 pcs per order. pickled jalapeno, elote spice$6.00
- House Chili
house made classic smoky chili with brisket, pork, black beans, tomatoes, topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, served with fritos$5.00
- Smoked Hot Wings
served with celery, carrots and choice of dipping sauce$17.00
- Smoked Poppers$8.00
SALADS
SIDES
- Coleslaw
mayo, vinegar, scallion, cabbage, carrots, ginger$6.00
- Cornbread
2 pcs per order. hatch chile, cheddar, honey butter$6.00
- Creamed Corn
corn, cream, lime, elote spice, queso fresco$6.00
- Mac & Cheese
white cheddar, black pepper$6.00
- Pit Beans
classic bbq baked bean: brisket, pork, hatch chile$6.00
- Potato Salad
bacon, mustard, mayo, celery, eggs$6.00
- Seasoned Fries$6.00
- Sweet Potato Tots$7.00
- Side Salad
romaine, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, carrots, choice of dressing$6.00
- Fried Okra
breaded, lightly salted and served with barbecue ranch$6.00
- 3oz House Pickles$1.75
- 3oz Pickled Jalapenos$1.75
- 3oz Pickled Onions$1.75
- Side Of Pickles
assortment of our house pickles, red onions & jalapenos$4.50
- Side Of Chips
corn tortilla chips$3.00
- Side Of Carrots & Celery$3.00
- Toasted Brioche Bun$1.50
- Toasted Gluten Free Bun$3.00
- Regular Tots$6.00
- Side Of Guac 3 Oz.$2.00
- Side of Spicy Salsa 3 Oz.$2.00
- Chips And Salsa$5.00
SPECIALS
DESSERTS
SAUCES
- Side Of Ranch$1.00
- Side of Smok Hot Sauce$1.00
- Side of BBQ
Want extra sauce? Go crazy. 2 oz each$0.75
- Side Of Wing Sauce$1.00
- Side Of Carolina Gold Sauce
Dijon mustard, molasses, worcestershire$1.00
- Side Of Alabama White Sauce
mayo, cream, vinegar, horseradish$1.00
- Family Sized Barbecue Sauce
8 oz cup - Always have Smok sauce available at home!$4.00
- Side Of Blue Cheese$1.00
- Side of Ketchup$0.75
- Side of Honey Butter$1.50
- Side of BBQ Ranch$1.00
- Side Of Queso$4.00
- Side Of Dijon Honey Mustard$1.00
FAMILY MEALS
Drinks
Signature Cocktails
- Bill's G&T
NoCo Gin, Licor 43, tonic, lime, Wildfire spicy pepper lime bitters$7.00
- Smoked Old Fashioned
2 J Rieger whisky, turbinado sugar, Angostura bitters, lemon twist, oak smoke$10.00
- Mezcal Old Fashioned$11.00
- Bramble on Brighton
NoCo House vodka, Giffard's blackberry liquor, ginger beer, lemon$8.00
- Smok Water
2oz batch, ,75 oz agave, 1oz lime Batch: 18oz Miranda Cay Rum 6oz Crema de Violette$8.00
- Smokin Daisy
Arette tequila, Ancho Reyes verde liqueur, NoCo pineapple syrup, lime,$9.00
- Burnt End Bloody Mary
Smok's secret Bloody Mary recipe, NoCo House Vodka, pickles slice, 3oz of burnt ends$13.00
- Daquiri$7.00
- House Marg$8.00
- Mystery Shot
It's a mystery, It's a shot. It's a mystery shot!$5.00
- Paloma$8.00
- Ranch Water$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$8.00
- Smok Negroni$8.00
- Green Tea$4.00
- white tea$4.00
- Skinny Rita$8.00