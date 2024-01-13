Smoke City BBQ 1611 1st Ave West
ODDS & ENDS
- Burnt Ends 6-8ea$11.00Out of stock
Crispy, flavorful cubes of double-smoked beef brisket—enjoy the savory delight of burnt ends, a barbecue favorite.
- Jalapeno Poppers 4 ea$9.00Out of stock
Spicy and indulgent, our jalapeno poppers are filled with creamy cheese, breaded, and deep-fried to a golden crisp.
- Smoked Nachos w/ Pulled Pork$10.00
Savor the smoky goodness of our smoked nachos. Loaded with layers of melted cheese, smoked chicken, onion, green pepper, zesty salsa, and sour cream, they're a flavor-packed delight.
- Smoked Spud$10.00
MEATS!
- Pulled Pork (by 1/3lb)$9.00
- Brisket (by 1/3lb)$13.00Out of stock
Juicy slow-smoked brisket with a savory bark, served with house-made BBQ sauce and mouthwatering sides. Pure carnivorous bliss
- Ham Balls 1EA(1/4 lb)$6.00
- Ribs-Half Rack$15.00
Succulent half rack of tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs, slathered in our lip-smacking barbecue sauce. A carnivorous delight that satisfies every craving
- Ribs-Full Rack$23.00
- Wings-10 Jumbo$12.50
Ten sizzling hot wings, drenched in your choice of sauce that will ignite your taste buds. Prepare for a flavor explosion!
SIDE HUSTLES!!!!
- Jalapeno Creamed Corn$4.00
Spice up your taste buds with our Jalapeño Creamed Corn. Sweet corn kernels meet creamy perfection, infused with a fiery jalapeño kick. A delightful balance of heat and sweetness awaits you.
- Smoked Baked Beans$4.00
Indulge in the rich, smoky flavors of our signature Smoked Baked Beans. Slow-cooked to perfection, these tender beans are infused with a tantalizing blend of smokiness and savory sweetness. A perfect sidekick to any meal.
- Cucumber Salad$3.00
Our Classic Creamy Potato Salad is a timeless favorite. Tender chunks of potatoes, perfectly boiled and mixed with a creamy dressing, crunchy celery, and a hint of tangy mustard. A comforting side dish that never goes out of style.
- Coleslaw$3.00
Get ready for a zesty delight with our Coleslaw Sensation. Crisp cabbage and carrots tossed in a tangy dressing, creating a refreshing and crunchy side that adds the perfect balance to any meal.
- Corn Bread$2.00