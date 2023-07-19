Pickup
Appetizers
Can Beer
Condiments
Dessert
Gin
Mocktails
Pizza
Rum
Salads
Soda
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey/bourbon
Wine
Wine Bottles
Popular Items
Pepperoni
$13.00
Birria Nachos
$13.00
Cheese Pizza
$10.00
Appetizers
Birria Nachos
$13.00
Can Beer
Budweiser
$4.00
Busch Light
$4.00
Carbliss-Lemon/lime
$5.50
Klockow Seltzer
$6.00
Mich Golden Light
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Third St MN Gold
$4.00
Third St Peach
$4.00
Carbliss-Black raspberry
$5.50
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Carbliss lemon lime
$5.50
Carbliss cranberry
$5.50
Bhk klockow NA
$4.50
Dukka water
$4.50
Nutrl orange
$5.00
Condiments
Ranch
$0.35
Ceasar
$0.35
Pico
$0.75
Habanero Sauce
$1.00
Lemon Shallot Vinagerete
$0.35
Dessert
S'mores Pizza
$10.00
Gin
Tanqueray
$6.00
Roku
$5.50
Mocktails
Feisty Ginger
$4.00
Sassy Shirley
$4.00
Pizza
Brie and Pear
$13.50
Cheese Pizza
$10.00
Margherita
$13.00
Pepperoni
$13.00
Sausage and Mushroom
$14.00
Spicy Chicken
$14.50
To Go!
Rum
Captain
$4.75
Bacardi
$4.75
Malibu
$4.75
Appleton estates
$4.25
Bacardi limon
$4.75
Salads
The Casear
$9.00
The House
$9.00
Soda
Bubblr
$3.00
Celcius
$3.50
Coke
$2.00
Crush
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Diet Dew
$2.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.00
Diet Starry
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00
Kiddie Cocktail
$3.25
Liftbridge Mini Donut
$3.00
Liftbridge Rootbeer
$3.00
Mt Dew
$2.00
Pepsi
$2.00
Starry
$2.00
Diet Dr pepper
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.50
Strawberry lemonade
$2.50
Tequila
Codigo
$8.00
Vodka
Titos
$5.00
Absolut
$5.00
Absolut citron
$5.00
Absolut raspberri
$5.00
Whiskey/bourbon
Basil hayden
$10.00
Basil hayden red
$10.00
Bulleit
$6.50
Canadiens club
$4.00
Crown apple
$6.00
Crown royal
$6.00
Evan williams 100
$6.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jim beam
$4.50
Knob creek
$7.00
Knob creek
$7.00
Larceny
$6.00
Jack daniels
$5.50
Wine
Cabernet
$8.50
Little Red Corvette
$7.50
Malbec
$8.50
Minnestra Rose
$8.00
Minnestra White
$8.00
Rhubarb Raspberry
$7.50
Sangria
$8.00
Summer of 69'
$7.50
Raspberry
$7.50
Wine Bottles
BTL Little Red Corvette
$20.00
BTL Summer of 69'
$20.00
BTL Malbec
$25.00
BTL Cabernet
$25.00
BTL Raspberry
$25.00
BTL Rhubarb Raspberry
$25.00
BTL Minterra white
$25.00
BTL Minterra Rose
$25.00
Smoke on the Water Co 94 Roosevelt Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(218) 750-0998
94 Roosevelt Avenue, Coleraine, MN 55722
Open now
• Closes at 8:30PM
All hours
