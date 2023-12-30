SmokeOut BBQ 40 Earnest Street
Smokeout BBQ
- Pork Sandwich with side$9.99
Served on Texas toast or bun, with your choice of sauce plus choice of one (1) side, and a pickle spear.
- Brisket Sandwich with side$11.99
- Chicken Sandwich with side$9.99
- Pork Plate$11.99
Served with Texas toast and your choice of sauce plus choice of two (2) sides, and a pickle spear.
- Brisket Plate$15.99
Served with Texas toast and your choice of sauce plus choice of two (2) sides, and a pickle spear.
- Chicken Plate$13.99
- Half Rack Ribs$12.99
- Full Rack Ribs$24.99
- Brunswick Stew$4.00+
- Sides - 8 oz$4.00
- Sides - 16oz$8.00
- Sides - 32oz$14.00
- Canned Soda$2.00
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Dessert of the Day$5.00Out of stock
- 1/2 pound pork$8.00
- 1 pound pork$16.00
- 1 pound brisket$20.00
- 1/2 pound chicken$8.00
- 1 pound chicken$16.00
- Pork Sandwich$7.99
- Brisket Sandwich$11.99
- Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- 1/2 pound brisket$10.00
- Pork Rinds$5.00
- 2 Tacos and a Side$10.00Out of stock
- The Little Farm$23.99Out of stock
- The Big Farm$37.99Out of stock
- Smoked Sausage Link$6.00
- Turkey Sandwich with Side$8.99Out of stock
- Turkey plate$12.99Out of stock
- Brisket tacos and a side$11.99Out of stock
- Jerk Chicken Plate$13.99Out of stock
Served with Texas toast and your choice of sauce plus choice of two (2) sides, and a pickle spear.
- BBQ Parfait$6.00
8 oz cup of pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, collard greens, and topped with our housemade BBQ sauce.
- Bag of Pork Rinds$5.00
- Rib Plate$16.99
- Small Fry$3.99Out of stock
- Large Fry$5.99Out of stock
- Extra Sauce$0.25
Sandwiches
- Pork Sandwich$7.99
- Brisket Sandwich$11.99
- Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- Pork Sandwich with side$9.99
Served on Texas toast or bun, with your choice of sauce plus choice of one (1) side, and a pickle spear.
- Brisket Sandwich with side$11.99
- Chicken Sandwich with side$9.99
- Turkey Sandwich with Side$8.99Out of stock
- Tukey Sandwich$6.99Out of stock
Plates
By the Pound
Sides
SmokeOut BBQ 40 Earnest Street Location and Ordering Hours
(706) 897-3406
Open now • Closes at 7PM