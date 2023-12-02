Smokey Dz BBQ
Loaded Potato OR Smokey Chips
- Meatless Loaded Potato$10.99
Cheese, Chives, BBQ Sauce, Bacon Bits, and Sour Cream on the side
- 1 Meat Loaded Potato$15.99
- 2 Meat Loaded Potato$18.99
- 3 Meat Loaded Potato$21.99
- Sloppy Mess Potato$25.99
Combination of Brisket, Chicken, Baked Beans, Links, Sausage, Cheddar cheese, Bacon bits, Chives, BBQ sauce, topped off with one rib.
- Suicide Smokey Chips$25.99
Combination of Brisket, Chicken, Jalapeño peppers, Links, Sausage, Cheddar cheese, Bacon bits, Chives, BBQ sauce, topped off with one rib on a bed of fries.
Family Dinner
- 2lb Meat Dinner (feeds 3-4 people)$65.00
Includes 2 lbs of meat, 2 16oz sides, bread, pickles, peppers, and BBQ sauce
- Ribs & 2lb Meat Dinner (feeds 6-8 people)$120.00
Includes 1 slab of ribs, 2 lbs of meat, 2 16oz sides, bread, pickles, peppers, BBQ Sauce
- Rib Family Dinner (feeds 3-4 people)$65.00
Includes 1 slab of ribs, 2 16oz sides, bread, pickles, peppers, and BBQ sauce