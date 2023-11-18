Smokey's Pit Stop 9100 Viscount Blvd
Food
Appetizers
- Onion Rings$5.15
Beer battered onion rings, ranch dressing
- Fried Pickles$7.15
Battered dill pickle chips, ranch dressing
- Boneless Bites$8.50
10 pcs., wing sauce, ranch dressing
- Hot Wings$10.95
8 pcs., wing sauce, ranch dressing
- Tater Tots$4.15
Fried potato goodness! Add Queso dipper +$3.50
- French Fries$4.15
Beer battered fries. Add Queso dipper +$3.50
- Chile Con Queso$7.50
Homemade queso, tostadas
- Chili Bowl$4.50
Chili Beans, cheese, onions
- Chili Cheese Tots$5.50
Shareables
Dinner Plates
- Brisket Plate$13.95
1/3 lb of brisket, two sides & dinner roll
- Sausage Plate$10.95
1/3 lb of Sausage, two sides & dinner roll
- Jalapeño Sausage Plate$11.75
1/3 lb of Jalapeño Sausage, two sides & dinner
- Turkey Breast Plate$10.95
1/3 lb of turkey, two sides & dinner roll
- Beef Rib Plate$14.50
1/3 lb beef rib, two sides & dinner roll
- Baby Back Rib Plate$13.75
1/3 lb baby back ribs, two sides & dinner roll
- Pork Rib Plate$13.75
1/3 lb pork ribs, two sides & dinner roll
- Chicken 1/4 Plate$8.25
Smoked chicken leg and thigh, two sides & dinner roll
- Two Meat Combo Plate$15.95
Choice of two meats, two sides & dinner roll
- Three Meat Combo Plate$18.25
Choice of three meats, two sides & dinner roll
Sandwich/Burrito
- Brisket Sandwich$8.75
1/4 lb of meat on a sesame bun with your choice of toppings
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.75
1/4 lb of meat on a sesame bun with your choice of toppngs
- Sausage Sandwich$7.25
1/4 lb of meat on a sesame bun with your choice of toppngs
- Jalapeño Sausage Sandwich$7.75
1/4 lb of meat on a sesame bun with your choice of toppngs
- Turkey Breast Sandwich$7.25
1/4 lb of meat on a sesame bun with your choice of toppngs
- Brisket Burrito$8.75
1/4 lb of meat in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of toppngs
- Pulled Pork Burrito$7.75
1/4 lb of meat in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of toppngs
- Sausage Burrito$7.25
1/4 lb of meat in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of toppngs
- Jalapeño Sausage Burrito$7.75
1/4 lb of meat in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of toppngs
- Turkey Breast Burrito$7.25
1/4 lb of meat in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of toppngs
Sampler Cups
Sides
- Chili Beans$3.35
Ranchero-style beans with Hatch green chile, red peppers, jalapenos, and brisket trimmings
- Cole Slaw$3.35
Handmade slaw with green cabbage, pineapple chuncks, mayo and vinegar
- Potato Salad$3.35
A BBQ staple. Diced red potatoes, mayo, mustard, celery, sweet pickle relish, red peppers, spices
- Corn on the Cob$2.55
Classic buttered corn on the cob.
- Baked Potato$3.65
Smoked potato. Comes with cheese, butter, sour cream
- Mac & Cheese$3.35
Elbow noodles in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce
- Red Beans & Rice$2.55
Red beans, rice & cut sausage in a spicy Cajun sauce
- Chips$1.60
Classic Lays
Smoked meats by the Pound
Take Out Sides
- Baked Potato 4 pc.$12.50
- Corn on the Cob 4 pc$8.25
- Chile Con Queso Gallon$64.00
- Chile Con Queso Quart$23.00
- Chile Con Queso Pint$12.50
- Mac & Cheese Gallon$48.00
- Mac & Cheese Quart$18.00
- Mac & Cheese Pint$10.50
- Potato Salad Gallon$46.00
- Potato Salad Quart$15.50
- Potato Salad Pint$9.25
- Cole Slaw Gallon$43.00
- Cole Slaw Quart$13.50
- Cole Slaw Pint$9.25
- Chili Beans Gallon$46.00
- Chili Beans Quart$15.50
- Chili Beans Pint$9.25
- Red Beans & Rice Gallon$25.00
- Red Beans & Rice Quart$13.00
- Red Beans & Rice Pint$6.50
Group Meals
- Lone Star Pack$61.85
1.5 lb of meat, 3 pints of sides
- Cowboy Combo$87.55
2 lb of meat, 3 quarts of sides
- Chuckwagon Cookout$118.45
3 lbs of meat, 6 quarts of sides
- Smoked Hot Wings - 25 Pieces$43.25
Smoked & fried wings with a hot honey bbq glaze. Must order 24 hours in advance.
- Smoked Hot Wings - 50 pieces$82.50
Smoked & fried wings with a hot honey bbq glaze. Must order 24 hours in advance.
- Build Your Own Nachos$27.95
1/2 lb of Brisket, homemade queso, a bag of tostadas, all the fixings. All you need is a tray and 3 friends!