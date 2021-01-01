SHH-Smokin J Cloverdale SHH-Smokin J Cloverdale
Menu
Smokin' Starters
- SM Award-Winning House Queso$6.00
- LG Award-Winning House Queso$9.00
- SM Bean Dip$6.00
Queso, Refried Beans
- LG Bean Dip$9.00
Queso, Refried Beans
- SM Chips & Guacamole$6.00
- LG Chips & Guacamole$9.00
- Chips & Salsa Verde$5.00
- Chips & Salsa Roja$5.00
- Dip Trio$12.00
Small Queso, Sides of Salsa & Guacamole
- Smokin' Loaded Fries$11.00
Queso, Black Beans, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, & Choice of Protein Options
- SM Smokin' Nachos$8.00
Queso, Black Beans, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, & Choice of Protein Options
- LG Smokin' Nachos$12.00
Queso, Black Beans, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, & Choice of Protein Options
Signature Tacos
- Old School Taco$5.00
Fried Puffy Shell, Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, & Jalapeño Ranch
- Pollo Taco$5.00
Shredded Cerveza Chicken, Cilantro Slaw, Alabama White Sauce, & Cilantro
- Carnitas Taco$6.00
Slow-Cooked Pork, Cilantro Slaw, & Chipotle BBQ Sauce
- Barbacoa Taco$6.00
Smoked Brisket, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, & Cotija Cheese
- Fish Taco$5.00
Fried Cod Fillet, Cilantro Slaw, Pickled Onions, & Spicy Mayo
- Fried Shrimp Taco$6.00
Tempura Battered Fried Shrimp, Cilantro Slaw, Pickled Onions, & Spicy Mayo
- Fried Chicken Taco$5.00
Hand Battered Chicken Tender, Choice of Sauce Options, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, & Jalapeño Ranch
- Fried Avocado Taco$5.00
Tempura Battered Fried Avocado, Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Pico de Gallo, & Jalapeño Ranch
- Buffalo Cauliflower Taco$5.00
Tempura Battered Fried Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, & Jalapeño Ranch
Signature Burritos
- The SmokeShow Burrito$15.00
Mexican Style Rice, Black Beans, Choice of Protein Options, Chipotle BBQ Sauce; DEEP FRIED! Topped with Queso & Salsa Verde
- Baja Burrito$15.00
Mexican Style Rice, Black Beans, Choice of Protein Options, Cilantro Slaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Avocado, Spicy Mayo
- Fajita Burrito$12.00
Mexican Style Rice, Refried Beans, Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, & Jalapeño Ranch
- Smokin’ Classico Burrito$12.00
Mexican Style Rice, Refried Beans, Shredded Cerveza Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, & Jalapeño Ranch
Smokin' Classics
- Quesadilla$9.00
Shredded Cheese & Choice of Protein Options; Served with a side of Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, & Sour Cream
- Enchiladas$10.00
Two Cheese filled Flour Tortillas topped with Choice of Protein Options, Enchilada Sauce, Melted Cheese; Served with Rice and Choice of Black Beans or Refried Beans
- Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
Choice of 3 or 5 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders; Served with a side of Seasoned Shoestring Fries
- Fajita Bowl$13.00
Choices of: Spring Mix or Chopped Romaine Lettuce; Black Beans or Refried Beans; Protein Options; Salad Dressing; Stacked with Corn, Fajita Veggies, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onions
Smokin' Salads
- La Casa Salad$13.00
Choices of: Spring Mix or Chopped Romaine Lettuce; Protein Options; Salad Dressing; Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Strips
- La Fresca Salad$13.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Choice of Protein Options & Salad Dressing
- La Fiesta Salad$14.00
Fried Tortilla Bowl, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Choice of Protein Options, Shredded Cheese, Queso; Stacked with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños, Diced Tomatoes, Choice of Salad Dressing
Chiquitos
- Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Protein Options Available; Served with a side of Seasoned Shoestring Fries
- Kids Taco$6.00
Beef & Shredded Cheese; Served with a side of Seasoned Shoestring Fries
- Kids Nacho$6.00
Protein Options Available; Served with a side of Seasoned Shoestring Fries
- Kids Tenders$6.00
Protein Options Available; Served with a side of Seasoned Shoestring Fries
Smokin' Desserts
Smokin' Sides
Additional Items A-L
- EXTRA Side Avocado$2.50
- EXTRA Side Beef$2.00
- EXTRA Side Black Beans$0.75
- EXTRA Side Brisket$3.00
- EXTRA Side Buffalo$0.25
- EXTRA Side Cauliflower$2.50
- EXTRA Side Chicken$2.00
- EXTRA Side Chicken Tender$3.00
- EXTRA Side Chipotle BBQ$0.25
- EXTRA Side Chopped Romaine$0.75
- EXTRA Side Cilantro$0.75
- EXTRA Side Corn$0.75
- EXTRA Side Cotija Cheese$0.50
- EXTRA Side Enchilada Sauce$0.25
- EXTRA Side Fajita Veggies$0.75
- EXTRA Side Fish$2.50
- EXTRA Side Fresh Jalapeños$0.75
- EXTRA Side Fried Avocado$2.50
- EXTRA Side Fried Cauliflower$2.50
- EXTRA Side Fried Shrimp$3.00
- EXTRA Side Green Onions$0.75
- EXTRA Side Grilled Jalapeños$0.75
- EXTRA Side Grilled Shrimp$3.00
- EXTRA Side Guacamole$2.00
- EXTRA Side Honey Lime Vinaigrette$0.25
- EXTRA Side Honey Mustard$0.25
- EXTRA Side Jalapeño Ranch$0.25
Additional Items M-Z
- EXTRA Side Nashville Hot$0.25
- EXTRA Side Pickled Jalapeños$0.75
- EXTRA Side Pickled Onions$0.75
- EXTRA Side Pico de Gallo$0.75
- EXTRA Side Pork$3.00
- EXTRA Side Queso$3.00
- EXTRA Side Refried Beans$0.75
- EXTRA Side Rice$0.75
- EXTRA Side Salsa$1.00
- EXTRA Side Sautéed Onions$0.75
- EXTRA Side Shredded Cheese$1.00
- EXTRA Side Shredded Lettuce$0.75
- EXTRA Side Slaw$0.75
- EXTRA Side Sour Cream$0.75
- EXTRA Side Spicy Mayo$0.25
- EXTRA Side Spring Mix$0.75
- EXTRA Side Tomatoes$0.75
- EXTRA Side Verde$1.00
- EXTRA Side White Sauce$0.25
- EXTRA Side Yellow Onions$0.75
Make It Your Own
- BYO Taco$5.00
Build Your Own Taco!
- BYO Burrito$12.00
Build Your Own Burrito! Base of Mexican Style Rice & Choice of Black Beans or Refried Beans
- BYO Burrito Bowl$12.00
Build Your Own Burrito Bowl! Base of Mexican Style Rice & Choice of Black Beans or Refried Beans
- BYO Nachos$12.00
Build Your Own Nachos! Base of Queso
Happy Hour Menu
- SM Award-Winning House Queso$3.00
- SM Bean Dip$3.00
Queso, Refried Beans
- Chips & Guacamole$3.00
- SM Smokin' Nachos$4.00
Queso, Black Beans, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, & Choice of Protein Options
- Smokin' Loaded Fries$5.50
Queso, Black Beans, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, & Choice of Protein Options
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
- Casamigos$17.00
- Ghost Blanco Spicy$8.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$7.50
- Jose Cuervo Silver$7.50
- Milagro$9.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Well Tequila (Sauza)$6.50
- DBL Casamigos$23.00
- DBL Ghost Blanco Spicy$12.00
- DBL Jose Cuervo Gold$11.25
- DBL Jose Cuervo Silver$11.25
- DBL Milagro$13.50
- DBL Patron Silver$20.00
- DBL Well Tequila (Sauza)$9.75
Whiskey
- Crown Royal$8.50
- Crown Royal Apple$8.50
- Fireball$6.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$9.25
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Maker's Mark$8.75
- Ole Smoky Mango Habanero$6.00
- Skrewball$9.75
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- DBL Crown Royal$12.75
- DBL Crown Royal Apple$12.75
- DBL Fireball$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$12.00
- DBL Jameson$14.00
- DBL Jim Beam$9.00
- DBL Maker's Mark$13.25
- DBL Ole Smoky Mango Habanero$9.00
- DBL Skrewball$14.50
- DBL Southern Comfort$9.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$6.00
Scotch & Bourbon
Liqueurs
- Amaretto Di Saronno$9.25
- Bailey's$8.75
- Blue Curacao$4.00
- Buttershot Schnapps$4.00
- Cointreau$11.75
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Green Apple Schnapps$4.00
- Hennessy$13.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$8.50
- Midori$6.00
- Peachtree Schnapps$4.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$4.00
- Razzmatazz$4.00
- Rum Chata$7.00
- Triple Sec$4.00
- Watermelon Schnapps$4.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$14.00
- DBL Bailey's$13.25
- DBL Blue Curacao$6.00
- DBL Buttershot Schnapps$6.00
- DBL Cointreau$17.50
- DBL Grand Marnier$16.50
- DBL Green Apple Schnapps$6.00
- DBL Hennessy$19.50
- DBL Jagermeister$10.50
- DBL Kahlua$12.75
- DBL Midori$9.00
- DBL Peachtree Schnapps$6.00
- DBL Peppermint Schnapps$6.00
- DBL Razzmatazz$6.00
- DBL Rum Chata$10.50
- DBL Triple Sec$6.00
- DBL Watermelon Schnapps$6.00
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$9.00
- Amaretto Sour$9.00
- Angry Balls$9.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Blue Mother F***er$9.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$9.00
- Buttery Nipple$9.00
- Champagne Cocktail$9.00
- Chocolate Cake$9.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Daiquiri$9.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.00
- Four Horsemen$9.00
- Fuzzy Navel$9.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Green Tea$9.00
- Greyhound$9.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Hurricane$9.00
- Irish Breakfast$9.00
- Jager Bomb$9.00
- Jolly Rancher$9.00
- Lemon Drop$9.00
- Liquid Cocaine$9.00
- Liquid Marijuana$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Madras$9.00
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Mudslide$9.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Purple Hooter$9.00
- Rob Roy$9.00
- Royal Flush$9.00
- Salty Dog$9.00
- Sazerac$9.00
- Scoobie Snack$9.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sex On A Beach$9.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- Surfer On Acid$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Three Wisemen$9.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Trash Can$9.00
- Washington Apple$9.00
- Wet Pussy$9.00
- Whiskey Smash$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- White Russian$9.00
Signature Cocktails
Beer
16oz
24oz
Bottles
Cans
- Bama Mosa (Back Forty)$7.00
- Blood Orange (Goat Island)$7.00
- El Rey (Ghost Train)$7.00
- Give A S**t (DuClaw)$7.00
- Goatopia IPA (Goat Island)$7.00
- Kaleidoscope (Ghost Train)$7.00
- Modelo Chelada Especial$5.00
- Modelo Chelada Limon Y Sal$5.00
- Modelo Chelada Mango Chile$5.00
- Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa$5.00
- Modelo Chelada Pina Picante$5.00
- Modelo Chelada Sandia Picante$5.00
- Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante$5.00
- Oh Em Gee Lemon Lime (Ghost Train)$7.00
- Oh Em Gee Paloma (Ghost Train)$7.00
- Peace, Love, & Hippieweizen (Goat Island)$7.00
- Rollin' In The Haze IPA (Back Forty)$7.00
- Taco Tuesday (Monday Night)$7.00
- Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple$6.00
- Topo Chico Strawberry Guava$6.00
- Topo Chico Tangy Lemon Lime$6.00
- Topo Chico Tropical Mango$6.00