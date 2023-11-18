Smokin Q's - CLJ 718 SOM Center Road
Food
Starters
- Soup of the Day$5.00
Please ask your server what today's soup is
- Cauliflower Wings$13.00
Choice of wing sauce with pickles and house ranch or blue cheese
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortilla, sweet sauce, red onion, pickles, monterey jack
- Quesomole$11.00
House queso, guac, fajita peppers and onions, fresh chips, house salsa
- Quesomole with Brisket$13.00
House queso, guac, fajita peppers and onions, fresh chips, house salsa, chopped brisket
- BBQ Pork Nachos$13.00
Pulled pork, monterey jack, cheddar, black bean chili, pickled jalapenos, guac
- BBQ Brisket Poutine$16.00
House sauce, gravy, fries, cheddar curds, monterey jack, pickles
- Chips & Salasa$5.00
Fresh chips with salsa trio
- Chips & Guac$8.00
Fresh chips with guac
- Chips & Queso$8.00
Fresh chips with queso
Chicken Wings
Tacos
- El Cow$14.00
Smoked brisket, guac, slaw, pico, salsa fuego, cotija
- La Porka$12.00
Pulled pork, guac, slaw, pico, salsa verde, cotija
- PB&J$13.00
Pork belly and jalapeno jam, guac, slaw, pico, cotija
- Los Birdie$12.00
Pulled chicken, guac, slaw, pico, salsa rojo, cotija
- The Lake Giveth$13.00
Crispy perch, guac, slaw, pico, mango tartar
- The Pescado$13.00
Hot smoked salmon, guac, slaw, pico, black bean salsa, lime-horseradish creme
- Polish Taco$12.00
House-made sausage, guac, slaw, pico, fries, BBQ sauce
- Texas Cheesesteak$14.00
Chopped brisket, guac, pico, fajita peppers and onions, queso, cotija
- Po' Nino$13.00
Crispy shrimp, guac, slaw, pico, mango-chili creme
- El Veggie$12.00
Cauliflower, guac, slaw, pico, black bean salsa, salsa verde, cotija
Salads
- Wedge Salad$10.00
BBQ pork belly, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, pecans, blue cheese dressing
- Classic Caesar$10.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, house dressing, romano
- Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine, tomato, red onion, radish, black bean corn salsa, cheese, avocado, tortilla chips
- Kale Waldorf Salad$10.00
Chevre, grapes, apples, red onion, candied walnuts, orange-ginger dressing
- Half Wedge$6.00
BBQ pork belly, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, pecans, blue cheese dressing
- Half Caesar$6.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, house dressing, romano
- Half Chopped$6.00
Romaine, tomato, red onion, radish, black bean corn salsa, cheese, avocado, tortilla chips
- Half Kale Waldorf$6.00
Chevre, grapes, apples, red onion, candied walnuts, orange-ginger dressing
Sandwiches & Burgers
- The Hot Chick$14.00
Chicken breast, slaw, BBQ sauce, guac, pickles
- The Sporcaccione$14.00
Sliced cheddar poblano sausage, pulled pork, pickles, slaw, sauce
- The Fat Heffer$16.00
Chopped brisket, buttermilk fried onion, queso, salw, pickles, BBQ sauce
- The Lonely Mermaid$14.00
Sweet-n-krispy perch, slaw, pickles, mango tartar
- Chef Z's Fat Burger$14.00
2 smash patties, BBQ pulled pork, beer braised onions, American, mustard aioli, slaw, house pickles
- Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
2 smash patties, American, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard aioli
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, slaw, pickles
Meats
- Sliced Brisket$20.00
1/2 lb smoked, sliced brisket (leaner)
- Burnt Ends Brisket$20.00
1/2 lb smoked, cubed brisket tossed in BBQ and "burnt" (fattier)
- Mixed Brisket Sliced And Ends$21.00
1/2 lb total of sliced and burnt ends
- Pulled Pork$14.00
1/2 lb smoked, pulled pork
- Sausage$14.00
1/2 lb smoked cheddar poblano sausage
- 5 Bone Spare Ribs$16.00
5 spare ribs
- 10 Bone Spare Ribs$32.00
10 spare ribs
- 1/2 Chicken$15.00
1/2 smoked chicken with house sauce
- Turkey Breast$14.00
1/2 lb smoked turkey breast with house sauce
- 1/4 lb Brisket$9.00
Smoked Brisket
- 1/4 lb Pulled Pork$5.50
Smoked Pulled Pork
Sides
- Q's Baked Beans Cassoulet$6.00
Baked beans loaded with pulled pork and brisket
- Cornbread$5.00
Cornbread with black pepper-honey butter
- Fried Corn$6.00
Deep fried corn on the cob, mango-chipotle creme, cotija, cilantro
- Crispy Brussels$6.00
With horseradish creme
- Spiced Cauliflower$6.00
With lime, spice rub, goat cheese, cilantro
- Crispy Broccoli$6.00
With garlic and pecorino
- Sweet Potato Puree$6.00
With pecans, brown sugar, house marshmallow
- Fries$5.00
Malt vinegar, garlic, salt, rosemary
- Baked Mac & Cheese$6.00
With 3 cheese blend
- Braised Greens$6.00
With smoked chicken stock, tomato, onion, pecorino
- Black Bean-Corn Salad$6.00
Black beans, corn, poblano peppers, lime
- Red Cabbage-Lime Slaw$6.00
Red cabbage, carrots, cilanto lime dressing
- Spanish Rice$6.00
With tomato, onion, lime, cilantro
- Plain Fries$5.00
Fries with no salt
- Fries No Rosemary$5.00
Fries with malt vinegar, salt and no rosemary
Seafood
Kids
Dessert
Extras
- Bun$1.00
Housemade Hamburger Bun
- 2 Tortillas$1.50
2 Housemade Tortillas
- Blue Cheese Dressing$1.00
Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing
- BBQ Island Dressing$1.00
Housemade BBQ Island Dressing
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
Housemade Caesar Dressing
- Lime Vinaigrette$1.00
Housemade Lime Vinaigrette, similar to Italian
- Orange Ginger Vinaigrette$1.00
Housemade Orange Ginger Vinaigrette
- Ranch Dressing$1.00
Housemade Ranch Dressing
- Chili Creme$1.00
Housemade Mango-chili Creme
- Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Horseradish Creme$1.00
Housemade Horseradish Creme
- Mango Tartar$1.00
Housemade Mango Tartar
- Guac$3.00
Avocado, lime, onion, garlic, jalapeno, cilantro
- Queso$3.00
5 cheese blend queso
- Salsa Rojo$1.00
Housemade Salsa Rojo
- Salsa Fuego$1.00
Housemade Salsa Fuego
- Salsa Verde$1.00
Housemade Salsa Verde
- Pico$1.00
Tomato, onion, lime, cilantro
- Gravy$2.00
Redeye chicken gravy
- Add Avocado$2.00
Fresh avocado
Beverages
Soft Drinks
- Cola$3.25
- Diet Cola$3.25
- Lymon$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Soda Water$2.50
- Tonic$3.25
- Gingerale$3.25
- Ginerbeer$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$3.00Out of stock
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.50Out of stock
- Grape Soda$3.50
- Rootbeer$3.50
- Shirly Temple$3.50