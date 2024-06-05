Smoothie Q's 815 9th St
Paninis
- Archita
Imagine sinking your teeth into a mouthwatering panini filled with layers of creamy mozzarella cheese, vibrant spinach leaves, juicy tomato slices, thinly sliced onion, and tangy pickles. Each bite offers a delightful contrast of flavors and textures, from the gooey cheese to the crisp vegetables and the zingy pickles. To elevate the experience, a drizzle of zesty deli oil and a smear of creamy mayo add a burst of flavor that ties everything together perfectly. With every bite, you'll experience a symphony of tastes, making this panini a delicious and satisfying choice for any meal.$11.12
- Bob
Visualize a tantalizing panini featuring a harmonious medley of flavors and textures. Inside, you'll find layers of creamy mozzarella cheese and sharp cheddar, perfectly complemented by crispy bacon slices and rich avocado. Each bite offers a symphony of savory cheese, smoky bacon, and buttery avocado, all embraced by the comforting warmth of toasted bread. It's a decadent indulgence that combines the creaminess of cheese with the smoky richness of bacon and the velvety smoothness of avocado, creating a truly irresistible panini experience.$11.12
- Custom Panini
Create your custom panini with a variety of delicious options!$9.36
- Ricardo
Picture a hearty panini named "Ricardo," overflowing with indulgent layers of double meat – either succulent ham or tender turkey – and double cheese, offering the option of rich cheddar or creamy mozzarella. Stacked on top, you'll find crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, thinly sliced onion, and buttery avocado, creating a symphony of fresh flavors. To add an extra kick, crispy bacon strips are nestled between the layers. Each bite delivers a satisfying combination of savory meats, melty cheese, crunchy vegetables, and smoky bacon, all hugged by perfectly toasted bread. The Ricardo panini is a true feast for the senses, offering a delightful fusion of ingredients that will leave you craving more.$19.89
- Turkey & Apple Panini
Imagine a warm, golden-brown panini filled with layers of thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp apple slices, melted cheddar cheese, and fresh lettuce leaves. The flavors are enhanced with a smear of creamy mayo and a drizzle of tangy deli oil dressing. With each bite, you get a perfect balance of savory turkey, sweet apple, sharp cheddar, and the delightful crunch of lettuce, all enveloped in the comforting warmth of toasted bread. It's a delicious blend of textures and flavors, making it a satisfying and hearty meal option.$11.12
- Ham & Pear Panini
Picture a delectable panini filled with layers of savory ham, thinly sliced ripe pear, gooey melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh lettuce leaves. The flavors are elevated with a smear of creamy mayo and a drizzle of zesty deli oil dressing. As you take a bite, you experience a delightful combination of salty ham, sweet pear, creamy cheese, and the refreshing crunch of lettuce, all embraced by the warmth of perfectly toasted bread. It's a harmonious blend of savory and sweet, with a touch of tanginess, creating a mouthwatering panini experience.$11.12
- BLT
Indulge in our delicious BLT. Comes with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.$9.95
Smoothies
- Pineapple Mango
Imagine a tropical paradise captured in a glass – that's what a pineapple mango smoothie embodies. This refreshing blend combines the sweet tanginess of ripe mangoes with the tropical juiciness of fresh pineapple. As you take a sip, you're instantly transported to sun-drenched beaches and swaying palm trees. The smoothie is cool, creamy, and bursting with vibrant flavors that dance on your taste buds. It's the perfect balance of sweetness and tartness, delivering a refreshing and energizing treat that's like a vacation in every sip.$7.00+
- Watermelon
Visualize a vibrant watermelon smoothie with a delightful twist of juicy strawberries. Picture chunks of crisp, refreshing watermelon blended together with plump, ripe strawberries until smooth and creamy. As you take a sip, you're greeted by a burst of sweet and tangy flavors that instantly refresh and invigorate your senses. The smoothie is light, hydrating, and bursting with the natural goodness of fresh fruit. With each sip, you'll feel like you're indulging in a summertime oasis, making it the perfect drink to cool down and enjoy on a hot day.$7.00+
- Peach Mango
Imagine a blissful peach mango smoothie that captures the essence of a sunny summer day. Picture velvety slices of ripe peach and succulent chunks of mango, perfectly blended into a creamy concoction. With each sip, you'll experience a harmonious blend of sweet peach and tropical mango flavors, dancing on your palate. The smoothie is irresistibly smooth, refreshing, and bursting with natural goodness. It's like taking a sip of sunshine, transporting you to a tropical paradise with every taste. Whether you're starting your day or indulging in a midday treat, this peach mango smoothie is sure to brighten your mood and tantalize your taste buds.$7.00+
- Strawberry Banana
Envision a classic favorite: the irresistible combination of strawberries and bananas, blended into a creamy, dreamy smoothie. Picture ripe, juicy strawberries and sweet, creamy bananas joining forces in a harmonious union. As you take a sip, you're greeted by a burst of fruity sweetness, perfectly balanced by the creamy texture. Each sip is like a taste of summer, with the refreshing tang of strawberries complemented by the smooth richness of bananas. It's a timeless and satisfying treat that's both nutritious and delicious, making it the perfect choice for a quick breakfast or a refreshing snack any time of day.$7.00+
- Blueberry Lavender
Imagine a captivating blueberry lavender smoothie that tantalizes your taste buds with its unique blend of flavors. Picture plump, juicy blueberries mingling with delicate hints of aromatic lavender, creating a symphony of sweet and floral notes. With each sip, you're transported to a tranquil garden where the scent of lavender fills the air. The smoothie is velvety and refreshing, with the perfect balance of fruity sweetness and floral elegance. It's a sensory delight that not only pleases your palate but also soothes your soul. Whether you're starting your day or unwinding in the afternoon, this blueberry lavender smoothie is sure to awaken your senses and leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.$7.00+
- Blenders$7.00+
Lotus
- Lotus$5.00+
- Dragon Tails
Enjoy our refreshing lotus drink with Dragon fruit and Strawberry Flavoring!$5.00+
- Giant Peach
Enjoy our refreshing lotus drink with White Peach and Passion Fruit Flavoring!$5.00+
- Sonic
Enjoy our refreshing lotus drink with Blue Raspberry and Coconut Flavoring!$5.00+
- Wreck It Ralph
Enjoy our refreshing lotus drink with Watermelon and Coconut Flavoring!$5.00+
- Patrick Star
Enjoy our refreshing lotus drink with Green Apple and Kiwi Flavoring!$5.00+
- Little Mermaid
Enjoy our refreshing lotus drink with Unicorn(Tropical) and Blueberry Flavoring!$5.00+