Smorgie's 150 Smith Ave N
Snacks
- Pickle Fries
Thin crispy pickle fries, served with Smorgie's Sauce & Ranch$10.00
- French Onion Dip
House made creamy caramelized onion dip, served with Lay's Ruffle Chips$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Wings
One pound , bone in wings, served with Ranch or Blue Cheese NO HALF AND HALF FLAVORSOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- Loaded Totchos
Tater tots, cheddar jack cheese, Smorgie's sauce, bacon and green onion$12.00
- Cheese Curds
Deep fried white cheddar curds, served with Ranch and Smorgie's Sauce$12.00
- Sweet Chili Tenders
Bone less tenders tossed in Sweet Chili Sauce$12.00
- Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings, served with Smorgie's Sauce$8.00
- Veggies + Dip
Fresh cut veggies, served with dill veggie dip$8.00
- Mini Corndogs
State fair famous turkey mini corn dogs, served with Honey Mustard$8.00
- Hummus Dip$8.00
Greens
- Minnesota Caesar
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, croutons$9.00
- Taco Salad
Chopped romaine, taco meat, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, green onion, tortilla strips, smorgie's sauce, sour cream$12.00
- Mediterranean Grain Bowl
Quinoa and brown rice blend, arugula, roasted tomato, green onion, parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette$12.00
Handhelds
- Smorgie’s Smash
Double smash patties, secret burger sauce, white american cheese, caramelized onions, buttered bun. Served with tater tots.$12.00
- Carl’s Chicken Sammie
Crispy fried chicken tender, smorgie's sauce, smoked gouda. Served with tater tots.$12.00
- Silly Dilly
Crispy fried chicken tender, dill spread, shredded lettuce. Served with tater tots.$10.00
- Veg Head
Black bean patty. dill spread, shredded lettuce. Served with tater tots.$11.00
- Walking Taco
Doritos, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese, green onion, salsa, smorgie's sauce, sour cream.$12.00
Flatbreads
Kiddos
- Mac & Cheese
All kids meals come with carrot sticks, apple sauce, and choice of soda. Milk/Chocolate Milk +$3$8.00
- Lil’ Smash
All kids meals come with carrot sticks, apple sauce, and choice of soda. Milk/Chocolate Milk +$3$8.00
- Cheese Flatbread$8.00
- Mini Corndogs
All kids meals come with carrot sticks, apple sauce, and choice of soda. Milk/Chocolate Milk +$3$8.00
- Mini Walking Taco
Doritos, meat, cheese All kids meals come with carrot sticks, apple sauce, and choice of soda. Milk/Chocolate Milk +$3$8.00