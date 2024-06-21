Skip to Main content
Smyrna Sports Pub
555 S Lowry St, Smyrna, TN 37167
FOOD
DRINKS (NA)
STEAK NIGHT
FOOD
Appetizers
Fried Cheese Cubes
$7.00
Breaded Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes
$7.00
Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls
$8.00
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
$7.00
Cheese Bombs
$6.00
Pub Nachos
$8.00
Potato Jackets
$7.00
Katfish Bites
$8.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00
Salads
Crispy Chicken Salad
$8.00
Wings and Things!
Traditional Chicken Wings
$8.00
Boneless Chicken Wings
$8.00
Spicy Cauliflower Bites
$7.00
Sandwiches
The Pub Hamburger
$11.00
Chicken Tender Sandwich
$9.00
Bacon, Lettuce and TomatoSandwich
$9.00
Barbecue Sandwich
$9.00
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
$9.00
Grilled Cheese and Chili
$8.00
Entrees
Fish & Chips
$10.00
Katfish Platter
$10.00
Shrimp Platter
$10.00
Stone Oven Baked Pizza
The Pub Pizza
$10.00
SIDES
French Fries
$4.00
Wedges
$4.00
Onion Rings
DRINKS (NA)
SODA
Coke
$1.99
Diet Coke
$1.99
7-Up
$1.99
Dr. Pepper
$1.99
Ice Tea
$1.99
Lemonade
$1.99
Red Bull
$4.00
STEAK NIGHT
STEAK
T-Bone
$15.99
Filet
$16.99
Smyrna Sports Pub Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 462-7074
555 S Lowry St, Smyrna, TN 37167
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 12PM
All hours
