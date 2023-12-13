SnakX
Ice Cream
- Single Scoop$3.69
- Double Scoop$5.69
- Triple Scoop$6.99
- Sundae Single Scoop$4.49
- Sundae Douple Scoop$6.49
- Brownie Sundae$7.99
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Brownie, Whipped Cream
- Floats$6.99
Vanilla Ice Cream, Choice of Soda
- Banana Split$8.29
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Strawberry Ice Cream, Banana, Chocolate Sauce, Strawberry Sauce, Pineapple Sauce, Cherry, Whipped Cream
Specialty Milkshakes
- Astro Azlin$8.99
Vanilla Ice Cream, Cheesecake, Caramel Sauce, Graham Cracker Crust Rim, Whipped Cream
- Buggy Blast$8.99
Blue Monster Ice Cream, chocolate chip cookie rim, Marshmellow, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Covered Oreo
- Christian Cyborg$8.99
Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Oreo Cookies, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Covered Oreo
- Jenny Jetson$8.99
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Chocolate Sprinkle Rim, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Marshmellow
- Jupiter Jayda$8.99
Vanilla Ice Cream, Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Reece's Pieces Rim
- Zeta Zoey$8.99
Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Sauce, Fruity Pebble Cereal, Whipped Cream
Italian Ice
Smoothies
Fruit Cups
Snacks
- Celestial Cucumber$6.50
Lime, Lucas, Chamoy, Chamoy Strings
- Small Cosmic Corn in a Cup$4.50
- Large Cosmic Corn in a Cup$6.99
- Atomic Apple$7.49
Tamarindo Apple, Enchilado Candies, Chamoy, Lucas, Lime
- Planet Pickle Split$8.99
Choice of Italian Ice Flavors, Pickle, Green & Red Chamoy, Lucas, Picosito Belts
- Mini Pegasus Pancakes$6.99
Chocolate, White Fudge and Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream
- Planet Pickle$6.50
- Cucumber Plate$3.75
- chamoy pickle$2.50
- Ramen$6.50
Chips
- Nebula Nachos$4.99
- Nebula Nachos Supreme$8.99
Cheese, Seasoned Roast Beef and Sausage, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Habanero Sauce
- Dorito Locos$6.99
Doritos, Valentina Hot Sauce, Cheese Sauce
- Hot Cheetos w/Cheese Sauce$3.99
- Takis w/Cheese Sauce$4.99
- Tostitos Locos$7.99
Lime, Corn, Cheese Sauce, Valentina Hot Sauce, Mayo, Sour Cream, Takis
- Frito Pie$4.99
Fritos, Chili, Cheese
- Chips$1.50
Drinks
Sirius Hot Dogs
- Regular Basic Hot Dog$3.50
Ketchup, Mustard
- Regular Hot Cheetos with cheese$3.75
- Regular Chili Cheese Dog$3.75
- Mexican Style Hot Dog (jumbo)$6.25
Ketchup, Mayo, Pico de Gallo, Habanero Hot Sauce
- Chili Cheese Dog (jumbo)$5.50
Chili, Cheese Sauce
- Hot Cheeto w/Cheese Hot Dog (jumbo)$5.50
Hot Cheetos Sprinkles, Cheese Sauce
- Jamaican Hot Dog (jumbo)$6.25
- Basic jumbo dog$5.50