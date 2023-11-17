Snakes & Lattes Virginia Beach
Food
Shareables
- Jalapeno Poppers$12.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
- Pretzel Bites$13.00
Warm pretzel bites topped with kosher salt served with your choice of a sweet & spicy chipotle aioli or raspberry mustard.
- Quesadilla$12.00
Toasted tortilla filled with shredded cheese, marinated black beans, cilantro and a side of pico and sour cream. Comes with your choice or barbeque chicken or mushrooms.
- Chips & Dip$11.00
Always a crowd pleaser. Chips with your choice of 2 dips: pineapple peach salsa, fire roasted jalapeno salsa, or hatch pepper queso.
Handhelds
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$16.00
Bacon, cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, shredded cheese, lettuce, and sriracha aioli on a buttered brioche bun.
- BBQ Bacon Burger$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American, and house made BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
- Black Bean Burger$16.00
MorningStar Farms black bean patty, pickled red onions, American cheese, tomato, and chipotle aioli. Comes with your choice of side. Make it vegan and ask for no cheese or aioli.
- Classic Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
Swiss cheese, oven-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, and a little bit of mayo
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$16.00
Chicken, greens, peppadew peppers, pickled red onions drizzled in chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque$13.00
White American and Swiss grilled between two slices of sourdough.
- Hungry Hippo Sandwich$15.00
Banh Mi inspired sandwich made with pork belly, pickled red onions, cucumbers, raspberry mustard, and sriracha aioli
- Reuben Sandwich$15.00
No need to mess with a classic. Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss, & thousand island dressing on sourdough.
- Turkey Club Sandwich$16.00
Turkey, bacon, tomato, mayonnaise and white American on grilled sourdough with greens tossed in our house made poppyseed dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Melt$15.00
Chicken breast, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella lightened up with tomato and lettuce on ciabatta.
- Southwest Chicken Melt$16.00
Grilled and diced chicken breast between gooey mozzarella and white American. Finished off with southwest pesto and tomato.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Our house-made pulled pork on a brioche bun with coleslaw and sweet & smoky BBQ sauce.
Desserts
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet$10.00
- Molten Chocolate Cake$11.00
A decadent chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center. Served with a scoop of ice cream on top.
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake$11.00
Madagascar vanilla bean-flecked crème brulee intertwined with a luscious cheesecake. Hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel.
- Six High Carrot Cake$12.00
Lay upon layer upon layer of a moist carrot cake held together with a smooth cream cheese icing and topped with pecans.
- Classic Milkshake$9.00
Ice cream with the choice of vanilla, chocolate, banana, strawberry, or blueberry.
- Cookies and Cream Milkshake$11.00
A sweet and creamy combination with great texture added from the cookies.
- Mocha Madness Milkshake$10.00
Coffee and coco combine with ice cream to make a cold mocha milkshake
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$10.00
Strawberry, banana, milk, agave, Greek yogurt