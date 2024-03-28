Snappers Oceanfront Restaurant & Bar
Snappers Menu
Grazing
- Seared Yellowfin Tuna$14.99
- Smoked Fish Spread$13.99
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$17.99
- Garlic Steamed Mussels$15.99
- Chicken Wings$14.99
- Crab Cake$16.99
- Coconut Shrimp$15.99
- Gambas Al Ajillo$15.99
- Calamari$14.99
- Gator Bites$14.99
- Blackened Mahi Bites$14.99
- Tuna Nachos$15.99
- Conch Fritters$14.99
- Fire Shrimp$14.99
- Hook 'em App$11.00
Soups & Salads
- Parmesan Chicken Salad$18.99
- Superfood Salad$16.99
- Cup Conch Chowder$7.00
- Bowl Conch Chowder$9.50
- Cup Soup Du Jour$7.00
- Bowl Soup Du Jour$9.50
- Small House Salad$8.99
- Large House Salad$12.99
- Small Garden Salad$8.99
- Large Garden Salad$12.99
- Small Caesar Salad$8.99
- Large Caesar Salad$12.99
- *Sub House Salad$5.00
- *Sub Garden Salad$5.00
- *Sub Ceasar Salad$5.00
Seafood
Signatures
Mate's Features
Kids Meals
Desserts
Snappers Retail
Retail Shirts
- Ladies V-Neck$17.67
- Keep it Keysey V-Neck$17.67
- Stock Tee$17.67
- Eat, Drink, Stay$17.67
- Hello Sailor$17.67
- Gone Fish (GRAY)$17.67
- Be Good, Do Good$17.67
- Prop. of Snappers$17.67
- Gone Fish (BLUE)$17.67
- Stock L/S (COTTON)$22.33
- Dive or Go Home L/S (D/R)$22.33
- Be Good, Do Good L/S (D/R)$22.33
- Stock L/S (D/R)$22.33
- Fleece Mens$48.37
- Fleece Womens$48.37
Retail Misc
Snappers Oceanfront Restaurant & Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 852-5956
Closed • Opens Thursday at 3PM