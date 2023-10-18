Popular Items

7" Tuna & American
$9.65
5" BLT
$7.25
12" New York Steak & Provolone
$14.50

CATERING

CATERING FOOD

Sandwich Platter
$99.00

Includes your choice of up to 7 sandwich types (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning & oil) on your choice of bread. Served with mayonnaise, mustard, and giardiniera (pickled peppers) on the side. Please let us know how to prepare your platter- 14 wrapped 6inch sandwiches or 28 3inch open face.

Box Lunch
$12.45

Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side), your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Premium Box Lunch
$13.95

Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side) your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.

CATERING SALADS

Cobb Salad Catering
$40.00

Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with avocado, American cheese, provolone, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free

Italian Salad Catering
$40.00

Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with pepperoni, salami, provolone & Swiss cheese, grape tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Snarf Salad Catering
$40.00

Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheeses, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free

Tossed Salad Catering
$30.00

Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced hard boiled eggs, fresh sliced button mushrooms, sprouts, provolone and swiss cheese. Vegetarian Gluten-Free

CATERING SIDES

Cole Slaw Catering
$27.00
Macaroni Salad Catering
$27.00
Pickle Spears Catering
$12.00
Potato Salad Catering
$27.00

CATERING BREAKFAST

Breakfast Platter
$99.00

Includes your choice of up to 7 fresh breakfast sandwiches on your choice of bread. Served with hot sauce and jam on the side. Breakfast platters are 14 6inch wrapped sandwiches.

Fresh Fruit Bowl
$35.00

Locally sourced seasonal fresh cut fruit. Serves 12-14 guests

SANDWICHES

5” NOVICE SANDWICHES

5" BLT
$7.25
5" Cheese & Mushroom
$7.25

Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese

5" Chicken Salad & Provolone
$7.25
5" Egg Salad & American
$7.25
5" Ham & American
$7.25
5" Hot Dog, Bacon & American
$7.25
5" Italian
$7.25

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

5" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
$7.25

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

5" Roast Beef & Provolone
$7.25
5" Tuna & American
$7.25
5" Turkey & Swiss
$7.25
5" Vegetarian & Provolone
$7.25

7” SNARFS SANDWICHES

7" BLT
$9.65
7" Cheese & Mushroom
$9.65

Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese

7" Chicken Salad & Provolone
$9.65
7" Hot Dog, Bacon & American
$9.65
7" Egg Salad & American
$9.65
7" Ham & American
$9.65
7" Italian
$9.65

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
$9.65

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

7" Roast Beef & Provolone
$9.65
7" Tuna & American
$9.65
7" Turkey & Swiss
$9.65
7" Vegetarian & Provolone
$9.65

12” PRO SANDWICHES

12" BLT
$13.50
12" Cheese & Mushroom
$13.50

Mushrooms with American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese

12" Chicken Salad & Provolone
$13.50
12" Hot Dog, Bacon & American
$13.50
12" Egg Salad & American
$13.50
12" Ham & American
$13.50
12" Italian
$13.50

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

12" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
$13.50

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

12" Roast Beef & Provolone
$13.50
12" Tuna & American
$13.50
12" Turkey & Swiss
$13.50
12" Vegetarian & Provolone
$13.50

SNARFLETTES

Kid's 5 " Grilled Cheese
$4.95
Kid's 5" Hot Dog
$4.95
Kid's 5" PB & J
$4.95
Kid's 5" PB Banana & Honey
$4.95

7” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (SNARFS)

7" Prime Rib & Provolone
$11.25
7" Corned Beef & Swiss
$11.25
7" Pastrami & Swiss
$11.25
7" BBQ Brisket & Swiss
$11.25
7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
$11.25

Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus

7" New York Steak & Provolone
$11.25
7" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss
$11.25
7" Portabella & Provolone
$11.25
7" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone
$11.25
7" Eggplant Parmesan
$11.25

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce

7" Cuban
$12.50
Spicy Pig 7"
$11.25

12” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (PRO)

12" Prime Rib & Provolone
$14.50
12" Corned Beef & Swiss
$14.50
12" Pastrami & Swiss
$14.50
12" BBQ Brisket & Swiss
$14.50
12" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
$14.50
12" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss
$14.50
12" Portabella & Provolone
$14.50
12" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone
$14.50
12" Eggplant Parmesan
$14.50

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce

12" Cuban
$15.50
12" New York Steak & Provolone
$14.50
Spicy Pig 12"
$14.50

SIDES, DRINKS & DESSERTS

SIDES

Cole Slaw (GF)
$1.85
Jar of Hot Peppers
$7.95
Jumbo Pickle
$1.75
Macaroni Salad
$1.85
Potato Salad (GF)
$1.85
Mixed Fruit Bowl
$2.25
Zapps BBQ Chips (GF)
$1.85
Jalapeno Chips (GF)
$1.85
Zapps Regular Chips (GF)
$1.85
Zapps Salt and Vin Chips (GF)
$1.85
Zapps Voodoo Chips (GF)
$1.85
Banana
$0.85

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice
$3.00
Bottled Soda
$2.50
Can Coke
$1.35
Can Diet Coke
$1.35
Can Diet Dr. Pepper
$1.35
Can Dr. Pepper
$1.35
Can Sprite
$1.35
Chocolate Milk
$2.25
Excel Bottled Tea
$3.00
Float
$5.75
Fountain Drink
$2.35

For Carry-Out only

Gatorade
$2.50
Malt
$5.75
Milk
$2.00
Milkshake
$5.75
Orange Juice
$3.00
Red Bull
$3.00
Sparkling ICE
$2.35
Water
$2.15
Starbucks Cold Coffee
$3.25

DESSERTS

Big Cookie
$2.50
Cookies
$0.95
Brownie
$2.50
Ice Cream
$3.25+
Gooey Butter Square
$3.25
Cheesecake Brownie
$2.50

SOUP & SALADS

SALAD

Snarf Salad
$11.50

Snarfs Salad- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Swiss Cheese

Rotisserie Chicken Salad
$11.50

Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese

Cobb Salad
$11.50

Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese

Italian Salad
$11.50

Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese- This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion

Chicken Salad
$11.50

Chicken Salad- Chicken Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese

Tuna Salad
$11.50

Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese

Tossed Salad
$6.25

Toss Salad- Sprouts, Mushrooms, Hard Boiled Egg & Tomato

SOUP

Chili CUP
$4.50
Chili BOWL
$6.75
Chicken Noodle CUP
$4.50
Chicken Noodle BOWL
$6.75
Bowl Baja Enchillada
$6.75

BREAKFAST

Egg & Cheese
$4.50
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
$5.75
Ham, Egg & Cheese
$5.75
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
$5.75
Steak, Egg & Cheese
$7.25
Corned Beef, Egg & Cheese
$7.25
3 Little Pigs
$7.25

Bacon, sausage, and ham

Lox & Cream Cheese
$7.95
Spinach, Mushroom, Egg & Cheese
$5.75
Oatmeal
$3.00
Bagel
$1.50
Everything Bagel
$1.50
Bagel & Cream Cheese
$2.75
Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese
$2.75
Croissant
$1.50
Mixed Fruit Bowl
$2.25

OFF THE MENU

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 7"

7" Big Fat Snarf
$15.15

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

7 " BIG MAC
$11.90

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

7" Buffalo Chicken
$11.90

Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing

7" Chicken Cordon Bleu
$14.55

Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

7" Farmer
$14.20

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

7" German Dog
$11.25

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

7" Mother Clucker
$13.20

Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

7" Philly
$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

7" Reuben
$11.90

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

7" Super Club
$13.55

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

7" Supreme
$11.25

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers

7 " Cheesy Chicken Parm
$13.85

Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 12"

12" Big Fat Snarf
$18.40

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

12" BIG MAC
$15.15

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

12" Buffalo Chicken
$15.15

Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing

12" Chicken Cordon Bleu
$17.80

Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

12" Farmer
$18.00

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

12" German Dog
$14.50

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

12" Mother Clucker
$16.45

Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

12" Philly
$14.90

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

12" Reuben
$15.15

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

12" Super Club
$17.40

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

12" Supreme
$14.50

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers

12 " Cheesy Chicken Parm
$17.10

Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing