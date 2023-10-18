Snarf's Sandwiches Fenton
CATERING
CATERING FOOD
Includes your choice of up to 7 sandwich types (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning & oil) on your choice of bread. Served with mayonnaise, mustard, and giardiniera (pickled peppers) on the side. Please let us know how to prepare your platter- 14 wrapped 6inch sandwiches or 28 3inch open face.
Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side), your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.
Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side) your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.
CATERING SALADS
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with avocado, American cheese, provolone, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with pepperoni, salami, provolone & Swiss cheese, grape tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheeses, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced hard boiled eggs, fresh sliced button mushrooms, sprouts, provolone and swiss cheese. Vegetarian Gluten-Free
CATERING SIDES
CATERING BREAKFAST
SANDWICHES
5” NOVICE SANDWICHES
Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
7” SNARFS SANDWICHES
Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
12” PRO SANDWICHES
Mushrooms with American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
SNARFLETTES
7” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (SNARFS)
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce
12” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (PRO)
Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce
SIDES, DRINKS & DESSERTS
SIDES
BEVERAGES
For Carry-Out only
DESSERTS
SOUP & SALADS
SALAD
Snarfs Salad- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Swiss Cheese
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese- This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion
Chicken Salad- Chicken Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese
Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese
Toss Salad- Sprouts, Mushrooms, Hard Boiled Egg & Tomato
SOUP
BREAKFAST
Bacon, sausage, and ham
OFF THE MENU
OFF MENU SANDWICHES 7"
Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle
Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle
Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing
Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing
The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato
German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle
Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato
Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions
Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing
Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,
Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers
Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing
OFF MENU SANDWICHES 12"
Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle
Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle
Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing
Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing
The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato
German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle
Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato
Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions
Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing
Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,
Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers
Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing