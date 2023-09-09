Popular Items

Kid Chicken Bites

$7.99

Fried chicken bites about 5-6

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.99

Well done char grilled burger with American cheese on toasted bun

Lava Burger

Lava Burger

$15.50

Char grilled burger, sweet Lebanon bologna, pepper jack cheese, chipotle spices, jalapenos, lava sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, on grilled brioche


Appetizers

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.50

Fries covered in our house made beer cheese sauce, topped with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, and bacon

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$9.50

Straight from Philadelphia, lightly fried, served with our house made cheese sauce and beer mustard

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.50

Fried beer battered shrimp tossed in Sweet Chili and Honey sauce topped with scallions

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$15.50

10-12 Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce side additions of ranch or bleu cheese and celery

Wings

Wings

$15.50

10 bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce side additions of ranch or bleu cheese and celery

Crispy Sprouts

Crispy Sprouts

$11.50

Fresh cut and lightly fried brussels sprouts lightly seasoned and topped with our house made lava sauce

Brew House Nachos

Brew House Nachos

$11.50

House fried tortilla chips covered in our special beer cheese sauce topped with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole

Buffalo Chicken Pretzel

Buffalo Chicken Pretzel

$12.50

Soft pretzel straight from Philadelphia covered in house made Buffalo Chicken Dip and Bleu Cheese crumbles, topped with scallions

Smokehaus Sausage and Cheese Dip

Smokehaus Sausage and Cheese Dip

$12.50

House made creamy cheese dip with smoked sausage, served with toasted peta bread.

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Served with our Beer Cheese Sauce

Street Tacos

Beer Battered Shrimp Taco

Beer Battered Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Fried Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Blackened Fish Taco

Blackened Fish Taco

$14.00

Fresh Haddock blackened, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$14.50

Chipotle chicken, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Smoked Brisket Taco

Smoked Brisket Taco

$14.50

House Smoked Brisket, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$14.50

Fried Shrimp tossed in a Sweet Chili Honey sauce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$14.50

House pulled pork, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Salads

Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$12.00
Cheap House Salad

Cheap House Salad

$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00
Brewhouse Salad

Brewhouse Salad

$16.00

Large Plates

Pretzel Fish Fry

Pretzel Fish Fry

$19.50

Fresh White Haddock hand dipped and fried with French Fries, Coleslaw, and Red Onion Aioli

Whiskey Mac

Whiskey Mac

$16.00

Fresh made whiskey alfredo sauce made to order with Cavatappi pasta, bacon, and choice of protein

Smokehause Cuban

Smokehause Cuban

$14.50

Smokehaus #7 cheddar sausage, ham, swiss, pickles, beer mustard, served on a pretzel roll

Applewoord Smoked Pork

Applewoord Smoked Pork

$14.50

12 hour slow smoked pork, Beer BBQ sauce, house coleslaw on side

Philadelphia Cheesesteak

Philadelphia Cheesesteak

$14.50

Philly steak meat, house made beer cheddar ale sauce, sautéed onions and peppers

House Smoked Brisket Melt

House Smoked Brisket Melt

$16.00

Tender smoked brisket, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and horseradish mayo sauce on toasted sourdough

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, mayo, pickles, lettuce, grilled brioche bun

Blackened Salmon BLT

Blackened Salmon BLT

$16.00

Mahi grilled and blackened, fresh bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper aioli on toasted sourdough

OMG BLT

OMG BLT

$13.50

Toasted pretzel bun, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pesto mayo, and bacon

Creekside Burger

Creekside Burger

$14.00

Char grilled burger, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. Beyond burger available

Snitzer Burger

Snitzer Burger

$15.50

Char grilled burger, Lebanon sweet bologna, cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayo, served on pretzel roll

Lava Burger

Lava Burger

$15.50

Char grilled burger, sweet Lebanon bologna, pepper jack cheese, chipotle spices, jalapenos, lava sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, on grilled brioche

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$14.00

hand dipped and fried haddock, malt vinegar aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun

Smokehaus Sausage Sandwich

Smokehaus Sausage Sandwich

$14.50

Smokehaus7 sausage, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapenos, served with a side of beer cheese.

Snitzelfest Specials

Pierogies

Pierogies

$10.00

5 German Pierogis with caramelized onions and pub beer mustard

Snitz Bangers & Mash

Snitz Bangers & Mash

$16.00

Snitz Bangers served with mash potatoes and bacon apple sauerkraut

Schwenkbraten

Schwenkbraten

$20.00

German pork chop served with warm potato salad, pub mustard, and green beans with ham

Bier Suppe

Bier Suppe

$6.00

Beer soup w/ ham & cheese

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Toasted sourdough, American cheese, pickles

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.99

Well done char grilled burger with American cheese on toasted bun

Kid Chicken Bites

$7.99

Fried chicken bites about 5-6

Kid Fish and Chips

$5.99

Fresh fried Haddock and fries

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Fresh made to order mac and cheese with cheddar and American cheese

Kid Half BLT

$5.99

Toasted sourdough, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Bologna

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Hot as Snitz

$0.50

Desserts

Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake

Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

Chocolate cookie crust with a rich chocolate mousse