Appetizers
Loaded Fries
Fries covered in our house made beer cheese sauce, topped with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, and bacon
Soft Pretzel
Straight from Philadelphia, lightly fried, served with our house made cheese sauce and beer mustard
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried beer battered shrimp tossed in Sweet Chili and Honey sauce topped with scallions
Boneless Wings
10-12 Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce side additions of ranch or bleu cheese and celery
Wings
10 bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce side additions of ranch or bleu cheese and celery
Crispy Sprouts
Fresh cut and lightly fried brussels sprouts lightly seasoned and topped with our house made lava sauce
Brew House Nachos
House fried tortilla chips covered in our special beer cheese sauce topped with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole
Buffalo Chicken Pretzel
Soft pretzel straight from Philadelphia covered in house made Buffalo Chicken Dip and Bleu Cheese crumbles, topped with scallions
Smokehaus Sausage and Cheese Dip
House made creamy cheese dip with smoked sausage, served with toasted peta bread.
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Served with our Beer Cheese Sauce
Street Tacos
Beer Battered Shrimp Taco
Fried Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
Blackened Fish Taco
Fresh Haddock blackened, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
Grilled Chicken Taco
Chipotle chicken, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
Smoked Brisket Taco
House Smoked Brisket, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
Fried Shrimp tossed in a Sweet Chili Honey sauce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
Pulled Pork Taco
House pulled pork, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
Large Plates
Pretzel Fish Fry
Fresh White Haddock hand dipped and fried with French Fries, Coleslaw, and Red Onion Aioli
Whiskey Mac
Fresh made whiskey alfredo sauce made to order with Cavatappi pasta, bacon, and choice of protein
Smokehause Cuban
Smokehaus #7 cheddar sausage, ham, swiss, pickles, beer mustard, served on a pretzel roll
Applewoord Smoked Pork
12 hour slow smoked pork, Beer BBQ sauce, house coleslaw on side
Philadelphia Cheesesteak
Philly steak meat, house made beer cheddar ale sauce, sautéed onions and peppers
House Smoked Brisket Melt
Tender smoked brisket, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and horseradish mayo sauce on toasted sourdough
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, mayo, pickles, lettuce, grilled brioche bun
Blackened Salmon BLT
Mahi grilled and blackened, fresh bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper aioli on toasted sourdough
OMG BLT
Toasted pretzel bun, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pesto mayo, and bacon
Creekside Burger
Char grilled burger, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. Beyond burger available
Snitzer Burger
Char grilled burger, Lebanon sweet bologna, cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayo, served on pretzel roll
Lava Burger
Char grilled burger, sweet Lebanon bologna, pepper jack cheese, chipotle spices, jalapenos, lava sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, on grilled brioche
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
hand dipped and fried haddock, malt vinegar aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun
Smokehaus Sausage Sandwich
Smokehaus7 sausage, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapenos, served with a side of beer cheese.
Snitzelfest Specials
Pierogies
5 German Pierogis with caramelized onions and pub beer mustard
Snitz Bangers & Mash
Snitz Bangers served with mash potatoes and bacon apple sauerkraut
Schwenkbraten
German pork chop served with warm potato salad, pub mustard, and green beans with ham
Bier Suppe
Beer soup w/ ham & cheese
Kids Menu
Kid Grilled Cheese
Toasted sourdough, American cheese, pickles
Kid Cheese Burger
Well done char grilled burger with American cheese on toasted bun
Kid Chicken Bites
Fried chicken bites about 5-6
Kid Fish and Chips
Fresh fried Haddock and fries
Kid Mac and Cheese
Fresh made to order mac and cheese with cheddar and American cheese
Kid Half BLT
Toasted sourdough, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo