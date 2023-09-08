Items are made to order, so please ensure you are at 14 Mill Market upon ordering.
Sno Biz Shave Ice
Kiddie Shave Ice
$3.50
4oz Shave Ice with your choice up to 3 flavors
Small Shave Ice
$4.50
8oz Shave Ice with your choice up to 3 flavors
Medium Shave Ice
$5.50
12oz Shave Ice with your choice up to 3 flavors
Large Shave Ice
$6.50
16oz Shave Ice with your choice up to 3 flavors
Super Sundae
$6.50
The perfect combination of choice Shave Ice and Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream. Topped with Whipped Cream, Choice Dried Syrup, and Sprinkles
Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream
Bizzy Ice Cream Nachos
Your choice of sweet and crispy Waffle Cone Chips or Oreo Wafers paired with your choice heaping Ice Cream scoop and your choice of a Sweet Dipping Syrup.
Bizzy Flight
Can't decide on one flavor? Mix and match four separate 4 oz. servings of Sno Biz Shave Ice and/or Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream to create a Bizzy Flight!
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Frozen Lemonade
The perfect combination of sweet and tangy lemon shave ice and lemonade slush.
Lotus Drinks
16 oz Natural, Plant-Infused Energy Drink - Contains Plant-Derived Energy.
Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich
A delicious heaping scoop of your choice of Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream sandwiched between two sweet Oreo wafers.
Slushes & Shakes
Regular Sno Biz Slush
$4.00
12oz Slush with your choice up to 2 flavors
Large Sno Biz Slush
$5.00
20oz Slush with your choice up to 2 flavors
Regular Sno Biz Shake
$7.00
12oz Shake with your choice up to 2 flavors
Large Sno Biz Shake
$8.50
20oz Shake with your choice up to 2 flavors
Regular Ice Cream Factory Shake
$7.00
12 oz Shake with your choice Ice Cream Factory ice cream
Large Ice Cream Factory Shake
$8.50
20 oz Shake with your choice Ice Cream Factory ice cream
Sno Biz Specialty Shake
$10.00
Sno Blended Coffee
A smooth and creamy frozen coffee blend
Soda Float
Drink Cup
(417) 718-8834
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM