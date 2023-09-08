Sno Biz Shave Ice

Kiddie Shave Ice

Kiddie Shave Ice

$3.50

4oz Shave Ice with your choice up to 3 flavors

Small Shave Ice

Small Shave Ice

$4.50

8oz Shave Ice with your choice up to 3 flavors

Medium Shave Ice

Medium Shave Ice

$5.50

12oz Shave Ice with your choice up to 3 flavors

Large Shave Ice

Large Shave Ice

$6.50

16oz Shave Ice with your choice up to 3 flavors

Super Sundae

Super Sundae

$6.50

The perfect combination of choice Shave Ice and Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream. Topped with Whipped Cream, Choice Dried Syrup, and Sprinkles

Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$3.50

Your choice scoop of Ice Cream Factory

Double Scoop

$5.50

Your choice scoops of Ice Cream Factory

Triple Scoop

$7.50

Your choice scoops of Ice Cream Factory

Additional Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Bizzy Ice Cream Nachos

Your choice of sweet and crispy Waffle Cone Chips or Oreo Wafers paired with your choice heaping Ice Cream scoop and your choice of a Sweet Dipping Syrup.

Bizzy Ice Cream Nachos

$7.00

Bizzy Flight

Can't decide on one flavor? Mix and match four separate 4 oz. servings of Sno Biz Shave Ice and/or Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream to create a Bizzy Flight!

Bizzy Flight

$14.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

The perfect combination of sweet and tangy lemon shave ice and lemonade slush.

Regular Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Large Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Lotus Drinks

16 oz Natural, Plant-Infused Energy Drink - Contains Plant-Derived Energy.

Super-Charged Energy Lemonade

$4.00

Super-Charged Energy Limeade

$4.00

Super-Charged Energy Sweet Tea

$4.00

Super-Charged Every Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Non-Energy Lemonade

$4.00

Non-Energy Limeade

$4.00

Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich

A delicious heaping scoop of your choice of Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream sandwiched between two sweet Oreo wafers.

Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Slushes & Shakes

Regular Sno Biz Slush

Regular Sno Biz Slush

$4.00

12oz Slush with your choice up to 2 flavors

Large Sno Biz Slush

Large Sno Biz Slush

$5.00

20oz Slush with your choice up to 2 flavors

Regular Sno Biz Shake

Regular Sno Biz Shake

$7.00

12oz Shake with your choice up to 2 flavors

Large Sno Biz Shake

Large Sno Biz Shake

$8.50

20oz Shake with your choice up to 2 flavors

Regular Ice Cream Factory Shake

Regular Ice Cream Factory Shake

$7.00

12 oz Shake with your choice Ice Cream Factory ice cream

Large Ice Cream Factory Shake

Large Ice Cream Factory Shake

$8.50

20 oz Shake with your choice Ice Cream Factory ice cream

Sno Biz Specialty Shake

$10.00

Sno Blended Coffee

A smooth and creamy frozen coffee blend

Regular Sno Blended Coffee

$6.00

Soda Float

Soda Float

$7.50

Drink Cup

Soft Drink/Tea

$3.00

Water Cup