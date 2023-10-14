Popular Items

Double Hot Fudge Cake

$5.25

Two pieces of chocolate cake layered with vanilla soft serve & hot fudge topped with whipped cream

Cheesy

$7.50

6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar. Add all the toppings you want!

Milkshake (Large)

Milkshake (Large)

$4.00

FOOD

Burgers

Plain

$6.50

Just like it say!

Cheesy

$7.50

6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar. Add all the toppings you want!

Bacon Cheesy

$9.00

6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + applewood smoked bacon. Add all the toppings you want!

Steakhouse

$8.75

6oz hand-pattied burger with swiss + sautéed mushrooms & onions + mushrooms. Add all the toppings you want!

SNOCAP

$9.75

6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + SNOSlaw + Kyle's chili. Add all the toppings you want!

Patty Melt Combo

$10.75

6oz burger with cheddar + sautéed onions + soul sauce (honey mustard BBQ sauce) on a local sourdough bread. Add all the toppings you want! Served with fries and a medium drink.

Smokehouse

$10.00

6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + applewood smoked bacon + slaw + Fat Man's BBQ sauce. Add all the toppings you want!

French Onion Burger Combo

$12.75

French Onion Burger (no combo)

$9.00

Hot Dogs

Short Plain Hot Dog

$3.25

Short Slaw Hot Dog

$4.25

Short Chili Dog

$4.50

Short Chili Cheesy Hot Dog

$5.25

Short SNOCAP Hot Dog

$6.25

Long Plain Hot Dog

$5.00

Long Slaw Hot Dog

$6.00

Long Chili Dog

$6.25

Long Chili Cheesy Hot Dog

$7.00

Long SNOCAP Hot Dog

$7.50

Sausage Plain Hot Dog

$4.50

Sausage Slaw Hot Dog

$5.50

Sausage Chili Dog

$5.75

Sausage Chili Cheesy Hot Dog

$6.50

Sausage SNOCAP Hot Dog

$7.00

Corn Dog

$2.50

Classics

BBQ Sandwich

$6.75

Pulled pork piled high with SNOSlaw + Fat Man's BBQ Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

(4) large tenders served with honey mustard

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Buttery, grilled sourdough bread with lots of melted cheddar cheese

BLT

$5.50

You know this one!

Chef Salad Naked

$6.00

Chicken Tender Sandwich Combo

$10.50

Delicious fried chicken sandwich with mayo + pickles. Served with seasoned fries and a medium drink.

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.25

Plain hot dog served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Kids Hamburger

$6.25

Plain burger served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Grilled cheese served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.25

(2) Large tenders served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Kids Corn Dog

$6.25

Plain corn dog served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Sides

Seasoned Fries (Small)

$2.25

Seasoned Fries (Large)

$4.50

Onion Rings (Small)

$2.25

Onion Rings (Large)

$4.50

Mini Sno Slaw

$1.75

SnoSlaw (Cup)

$2.25

SnoSlaw (Bowl)

$4.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.75

Kyle's Chili (Cup)

$4.00

Kyle's Chili (Bowl)

$6.00

COMBO!

$2.99

Add to any entree. It includes a side and medium drink.

Smiley Fries

$2.25

Pint of Slaw

$5.00

Quart of Slaw

$8.00

Pound of BBQ

$10.00

BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Quart of Chili

$12.50

Pint of Chili

$7.00

Bag of Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

TREATS

SnoCap Root Beer Float

SnoCap Root Beer Float

$3.75

Delicious Red Hare Root Beer with vanilla ice cream

Double Hot Fudge Cake

$5.25

Two pieces of chocolate cake layered with vanilla soft serve & hot fudge topped with whipped cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Vanilla soft serve with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry

Milkshake (Small)

$3.00
Milkshake (Large)

Milkshake (Large)

$4.00

Vanilla Cone

$3.00

Dip Cone

$3.50

Mini Cup

$2.50

Kid Ice Cream

$1.50

DRINKS

Sm Coke

$1.50

Sm Diet Coke

$1.50

Sm Sprite

$1.50

Sm Root Beer

$1.50

Sm Hi-C

$1.50

Sm Lemonade

$1.50

Sm Fanta Orange

$1.50

Sm Sweet Tea

$1.50

Sm Unsweetened Tea

$1.50

Sm Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Sm Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sm Half & Half Tea

$1.50

Sm Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Med Coke

$2.00

Med Diet Coke

$2.00

Med Sprite

$2.00

Med Hi-C

$2.00

Med Lemonade

$2.00

Med Fanta Orange

$2.00

Med Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Med Sweet Tea

$2.00

Med Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Med Coffee

$2.00

Med Root Beer

$2.00

Med Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Med Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Med Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Lg Coke

$3.00

Lg Diet Coke

$3.00

Lg Sprite

$3.00

Lg Root Beer

$3.00

Lg Hi-C

$3.00

Lg Lemonade

$3.00

Lg Fanta Orange

$3.00

Lg Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lg Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lg Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Lg Coffee

$3.00

Lg Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Lg Arnold Palmer

$3.00

MERCH

T-Shirt

$20.00
Red Sno Cap Hat

Red Sno Cap Hat

$30.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Blue Sno Cap Hat

Blue Sno Cap Hat

$30.00