Sno-Cap Drive In North Augusta, SC
FOOD
Burgers
Plain
Just like it say!
Cheesy
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar. Add all the toppings you want!
Bacon Cheesy
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + applewood smoked bacon. Add all the toppings you want!
Steakhouse
6oz hand-pattied burger with swiss + sautéed mushrooms & onions + mushrooms. Add all the toppings you want!
SNOCAP
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + SNOSlaw + Kyle's chili. Add all the toppings you want!
Patty Melt Combo
6oz burger with cheddar + sautéed onions + soul sauce (honey mustard BBQ sauce) on a local sourdough bread. Add all the toppings you want! Served with fries and a medium drink.
Smokehouse
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + applewood smoked bacon + slaw + Fat Man's BBQ sauce. Add all the toppings you want!
French Onion Burger Combo
French Onion Burger (no combo)
Hot Dogs
Short Plain Hot Dog
Short Slaw Hot Dog
Short Chili Dog
Short Chili Cheesy Hot Dog
Short SNOCAP Hot Dog
Long Plain Hot Dog
Long Slaw Hot Dog
Long Chili Dog
Long Chili Cheesy Hot Dog
Long SNOCAP Hot Dog
Sausage Plain Hot Dog
Sausage Slaw Hot Dog
Sausage Chili Dog
Sausage Chili Cheesy Hot Dog
Sausage SNOCAP Hot Dog
Corn Dog
Classics
BBQ Sandwich
Pulled pork piled high with SNOSlaw + Fat Man's BBQ Sauce
Chicken Tenders
(4) large tenders served with honey mustard
Grilled Cheese
Buttery, grilled sourdough bread with lots of melted cheddar cheese
BLT
You know this one!
Chef Salad Naked
Chicken Tender Sandwich Combo
Delicious fried chicken sandwich with mayo + pickles. Served with seasoned fries and a medium drink.
Kids
Kids Hot Dog
Plain hot dog served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.
Kids Hamburger
Plain burger served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.
Kids Chicken Tenders
(2) Large tenders served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.
Kids Corn Dog
Plain corn dog served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.
Sides
Seasoned Fries (Small)
Seasoned Fries (Large)
Onion Rings (Small)
Onion Rings (Large)
Mini Sno Slaw
SnoSlaw (Cup)
SnoSlaw (Bowl)
Chili Cheese Fries
Kyle's Chili (Cup)
Kyle's Chili (Bowl)
COMBO!
Add to any entree. It includes a side and medium drink.
Smiley Fries
Pint of Slaw
Quart of Slaw
Pound of BBQ
BBQ Sauce
Quart of Chili
Pint of Chili
Bag of Sea Salt Chips
TREATS
SnoCap Root Beer Float
Delicious Red Hare Root Beer with vanilla ice cream
Double Hot Fudge Cake
Two pieces of chocolate cake layered with vanilla soft serve & hot fudge topped with whipped cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Vanilla soft serve with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry