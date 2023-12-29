Snoopy's Pier & Restaurant 13313 S Padre Island Dr
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches
Dinners
- Full Combo$28.95
- 1/2 Combo$16.95
- Fish & Chips$22.50
- Fried Shrimp Plate$18.95
- Fried Oyster Plate$19.95
- Drum Sticks$22.50
- Broiled Mahi$28.50
- Broiled Red Fish$27.25
- Deviled Crab Plate$18.95
- Shrimp & Rice$15.95
- Shrimp Creole$15.95
- Popcorn Shrimp$16.95
- CHATT Shrimp$17.95
- Seafood Tacos$16.95
- Chicken Tender Dinner$16.95
Seafood Only
Kids Menu
Sides
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$2.59
- BTL Gold Peak Tea$4.95
- Monster Original$4.95
- Monster Java$4.95
- Powerade$3.95
- BTL Dr Pepper$4.25
- BTL Diet DR Pepper$4.25
- BTL Coke Zero$4.25
- BTL MEX Coke$3.95
- Topo Chico$3.50
- Dunkin Iced Coffee$6.50
- Peak Sweet Tea$4.95
- Peak Unsweet Tea$4.95
- BTL Water$1.25
- Coffee$1.85
- Bttle coke$4.25
- s.pellgrio$3.00
- Rootbeer$2.95
By the Piece
The Pearl
Bites
Oysters
Soups and Salads
Boils and Baskets
Handhelds
Fish & Meat
- Shrimp & Grits$20.00
- Filet Mignon$45.00
- Steak Frites$30.00
- Drum Potchartrain$34.00
- Shrimp & Lobster Bucatini$34.00
- Surf & Turf$42.00
- Wagyu Meatloaf$28.00
- Smoked Chicken Mac & Cheese$24.00
- Smoked Cauliflower$22.00Out of stock
- Potato Crusted Red Snapper$37.00
- NYE Dinner for 2$150.00
- Deposit for NYE Reservation$50.00
Cook Catch
Kids Menu
Sides
- Pimento Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Heirloom Grits$6.00
- Potato Puree$5.00
- Risotto Verde$7.00
- Creamy Risotto$7.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Truffle and Fried Rosemary Fries$7.00
- Potatos and Corn$5.00
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Employee meal$4.25
- Grand Opening Resevation$50.00
- Kids Grand Opening Reservation$20.00
- Extra Sauce$0.75
- Side Veggies$6.00
Fountain Drink
