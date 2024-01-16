Aurum Food and Wine Aspen / Snowmass 110 Carriage Way
Dinner
Starters
- Parker House Rolls
Honey butter and maldon salt Allergies: egg, dairy, gluten$12.00
- Aurum Fries
Allergies: Nightshade, dairy, allium$16.00
- Korean Fried Chicken
Red bird chicken thigh, gochujang hot sauce, red onions, pickles, tuxedo sesame seeds, and buttermilk herb dressing Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade, Soy in the Gochujang sauce(gluten)$19.00
- Crispy Curried Cauliflower
Shishito pepper, sweet and sour reduction, golden raisin, and hazelnut dukkah Allergies: nuts$18.00
- Shrimp Lettuce Cups
Pistachio ancho salsa, lemon aioli, pickled onion, and corn shoots Allergies: Nuts, allium, dairy, nightshade, fish, shellfish$21.00
- Bluefin Tuna
Beet gastrique, asparagus pesto, cashew purée, and caviar Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade, Fish, nuts$25.00
- Steak Tartare$25.00
Soup & Salad
- Corn Chowder
Sweet potato, jalapeno, basil, charred tortilla and chili arbol salsa$15.00
- Roasted Beet Salad
Apple, cucumber, strawberry, whipped chevre, arugula, pistachio, and hibiscus vinaigrette Allergies: Dairy, nut, allium$19.00
- Kale Salad
Castelvetrano olives, lemon, cucumber, marinated tomato, marcona almonds, and Grana Padano Allergies: Dairy, nut, allium$17.00
- Bibb Salad
Blue cheese, candied bacon, pickled onion, apple, cherry tomato, and Gorgonzola dressing Allergies: Allium, dairy, egg, fish, nightshade$19.00
- Hummus
Fresh veggie crudité, sesame lavash, curried olive oil, marinated olive, and tomato Allergies: Allium, nightshade, gluten$19.00
Mains
- 12 Oz NY Steak
Pomme purée, roasted heirloom carrots, shallot-port demi, and black garlic butter. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Allergies: dairy, allium$65.00
- Rocky Mountain Trout
Za'atar spiced yogurt, roasted delicata squash, shaved fennel, arugula, lemon oil, and marinated tomato Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade, Fish$38.00
- Moroccan Chicken
Olive brined half chicken, za'atar roasted root vegetables, spiced jus, harissa yogurt, and preserved lemon oil Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade$36.00
- Colorado Rack of Lamb
Pomme purée, roasted heirloom carrot, carrot-greens chimichurri, and shallot-port demi glaze Allergies: Allium, dairy$62.00
- Miso Quinoa
Broccoli, heirloom quinoa, tomato, tofu, shiitake mushroom, scallion, sweet potato, avocado, sweet soy, red miso, and Thai basil pumpkin seed pesto Allergies: Allium, Nightshade, Gluten$30.00
- French Onion Burger
Brioche bun, caramelized onion jam, Gruyère, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, house pickle, and fries. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Nightshade$29.00
- Beyond Burger$29.00
Kids
Kids - Mains
- Kids Steak
Seasonal veggies and fries. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Allergies: Allium$19.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese
Cheddar and seasonal veggies Allergies: dairy$12.00
- Kids Salad
Romaine, tomato, Cheddar, croutons, and ranch dressing Allergies: Dairy, allium$12.00
- Kids Chicken Breast
Mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies Allergies: Dairy$16.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
Cheddar, brioche bun, and fries. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Nightshade$16.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
Seasonal veggies and fries Allergies: Gluten$15.00
- Kids Trout
Seasonal veggies and fries Allergies: Allium, Nightshade, Fish$15.00
- Kids Quinoa
Broccoli, tofu, and sweet soy glaze Allergies: Allium, Nightshade, Gluten$14.00
Kids - Sweets
Dessert
Sweets - Food
- Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cookie dough, milk jam, and whipped cream Allergies: Gluten, dairy$14.00
- Raspberry Mousse
Chantilly cream, pistachio, basil-raspberry purée, and basil tuille Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nuts$14.00
- Stawberry Rhubarb Tart
Strawberry gelatto, goat's cheese, creme en glaze$14.00
- Scoop
Sweets - Liquid
Beer, Wine, Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
- Aurum Old Fashioned
Amaro Nonino, bitters, and Benchmark bourbon$18.00
- Aurum Manhattan
Four Roses bourbon, Carpano Antica, Luxardo, and green Chartreuse$18.00
- As You Wish
Empress gin, St. Germain, crème de violette, lemon juice, lavender syrup, and grapefruit juice$17.00
- Too Hot To Handle
Tequila, Mezcal, Cranberry, Pineapple Juice, and Lime Juice$18.00
- Endless Summer
Lift vodka, St. Germain, persimons, lemon, and orange blossom water$17.00
- 3 Mile Limit
B&B, High West double rye, and Mezcal$17.00
- Aurum 75
Bollinger champagne, Hendrick's gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup$24.00
- Paper Plane
Four Roses bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and lemon$16.00
- Family tree$18.00
- Au margarita$16.00
- Aperol spritz$16.00
Draft Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
- Altos Malbec
Altos, La Hormigas, Mendoza, Argentina$13.00
- Caparsa Chianti Classico
Caparsa, Tuscany, Italy$20.00
- Chateau de Montfaucon Rhone Blend
Château de Montfaucon, Côtes Du Rhône, France$16.00
- Grochau Pinot Noir
Grochau Cellars, Willamette Valley, OR$22.00
- Wonderland Cabernet Sauvignon
Wonderland Project, Napa Valley, CA$29.00
Bottles & Cans Beer
Mocktails
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
- Well Tequila$12.00
- Casamigos Anejo$22.00
- Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- Casamigos Cristal$24.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$18.00
- Casamigos Repo$20.00
- Clase Azul Rep$55.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$58.00
- Don Julio Anejo$22.00
- Don Julio Blanco$18.00
- Don Julio Reposado$20.00
- Dragones Blanco$30.00
- Dragones Joven$88.00
- Gran Centenario$17.00
- Herencia Anejo$17.00
- Ilegal Joven Mezcal$18.00
- Los Nahuales Mezcal$22.00
- Milagro Reposado$14.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$21.00
- Sombra Mezcal$15.00
Rum
Whiskey
- Well Bourbon$12.00
- Angels Envy$18.00
- Basil Hayden$18.00
- Blanton's$29.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Bushmills Irish$14.00
- Crown Royal$14.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr$22.00
- EH Taylor Small Batch$22.00
- Elijah Craig$15.00
- Georgie Dickle 8$11.00
- HighWest Rye$16.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson Irish$15.00
- Knob Creek Rye$12.00
- Laws Bourbon$15.00
- Laws Malt$18.00
- Laws Rye$18.00
- Makers 46$19.00
- Stranahans$17.00
- Tin Cup$14.00
- Weller$17.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Yr$20.00
- Whistle Pig 15 Yr$58.00
- Widow Jane$23.00
- Widow Jane Decad$30.00
- Wild Turkey$14.00
- Woodford Reserve$17.00
Scotch
Cordials
- B&B Dom Benedic$13.00
- Baileys$12.00
- Bareksten Aquav$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Canton Ginger$12.00
- Cappelleti$12.00
- Cardamaro$10.00
- Carpano Antica$12.00
- Courvoiser VS$16.00
- Daron Calvados$12.00
- Disaronno Amare$12.00
- DM Amontillado$9.00
- DM Olorosso$12.00
- Dolin Genepy$12.00
- Dom Benedictine$12.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Fernet Branca$12.00
- Frangelico$16.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Green Chartreuse$19.00
- Limoncello$13.00
N/A Beverage
Soda
Juice and Milk
Coffee, Tea, Cocoa
Bottled Water
Wine BTB
Domestic
- Jolie Laide Red Blend (D2)
Thompson vineyard, Santa Ynez, California, 2021$85.00
- Lewis Cellars, Chardonnay (R1)
Napa Valley, California, 2021$155.00
- Dunites, Grenache (D1)
Slo Coast, California, 2022$65.00
- Tyler, Pinot Noir (D4)
Estate Cuvee, Sta Rita hills, California, 2021$120.00
- Cobb Wines, Pinot Noir (D6)
Sonoma Coast, Rice Spivak, 2018$160.00
- Band of Vinters, Cabernet Sauvignon (D8)
Napa Valley, California, 2020$90.00
- White Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon (D10)
Napa Valley, California, 2018$140.00
- Matthiasson, Cabernet Sauvignon (D12)
Phoenix Vineyard, Napa Valley, California, 2019$250.00
- Dalla Valle, Cabernet Sauvignon (D16)
Napa Valley, California, 2019$670.00
- Walter Scott, Chardonnay (R1)
Sojeau vineyard, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2019$120.00
- Reeve, Chardonnay (R2)
Klopp ranch, Sonoma Coast, California, 2019$180.00
- Crowley, Pinot Noir (D3)
Entre Nous, Wilamette Valley, Oregon, 2021$90.00
- Occidental, Pinot Noir (D5)
Freestone-Occidental, Sonoma Coast, 2021$140.00
- Limerick Lane, Zinfandel (D7)
1910 block, Russian River Valley, California, 2020$120.00
- Le Pich, Cabernet Sauvignon (D9)
Napa Valley, California, 2018$115.00
- Scribe, Cabernet Sauvignon (D11)
Napa Valley, California, 2019$185.00
- Heitz Cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon (D15)
Trailside vineyard, Napa Valley, California, 2017$450.00
- Maya Red Blend (D17)
Napa Valley, California, 2020$900.00
- Promontory Cabernet Sauvignon (D18)$1,800.00
France
- Moutard, Rosé Champagne (R4)
Brut Grande Cuvée, NV$120.00
- Bereche Et Fils, Champagne (R4)
Cramant Grand Cru Champagne Millesime, 2017$360.00
- GERARD BOULAY Sancerre (R5)
Ma Colline, 2022$145.00
- Armand Heitz, Meursault (R6)
Côte de Beaune, 2020$200.00
- Alvina Pernot, Bâtard-Montrachet (R6)
Grand Cru, 2020$1,250.00
- Guillot-Broux Macon-Cruzille Rouge, Bourgogne (F2)
Beaumont, 2020$110.00
- François Lamarche, Clos De Vougeot (F4)
Côte de Nuits, Grand Cru, 2019$450.00
- Domaine Jean-Michel Stephan, Côte-Rôtie (F8)
Côteaux de Bassenon, France, 2019$345.00
- Clos L'eglise, Bordeaux (F11)
Pomerol, 2006$265.00
- Marguet, Champagne (R3)
Grand Cru Les Bermonts, 2017$195.00
- Dom Perignon, Champagne (R4)
2013$675.00
- Domaine Gautherin, Chablis (R6)
Grand Cru Vaudesir, 2020$100.00
- Jean Fery, PINOT NOIR MOREY-SAINT-DENIS (F1)
Ez Connardise', 2020$185.00
- Gregoire Hoppenot, Beaujolais (F1)
Fleurie, 2019$75.00
- David Duband, Morey Saint Denis (F3)
1er cru "Les Broc", 2018$310.00
- Font Du Loup, Châteauneuf Du Pape (F5)
Cuvee traditional, France, 2020$120.00
- Réserve De La Comtesse, Bordeaux (F9)
Pauillac, France, 2015$280.00
- Louis Nicaise Champagne (R3)$110.00
- Mas des Cadenet, Rose, Cotes De Provence (R5)$70.00
Italy
- Venica, Pinot Grigio (R8)
Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 2021$80.00
- Terre Nere, Carricante (R7)
Contrada, Sicily, 2022$110.00
- Ruffino Modus, Red Blend (i2)
Tuscany, 2019$80.00
- Azelia, Barolo (i4)
Piedmont, 2018$115.00
- Elio Sandri, Barolo (i6)
Perno, Piedmont, 2017$180.00
- Qubba, Nerello Mascalese (i8)
Rosso di Montalcino, 2015$115.00
- Mastrojanni, Brunello Di Montalcino (i10)
Vigna Schiena d'Asino, Tuscany, 2016$350.00
- Pra, Colle, Garganega (R7)
Ravello, Campania, 2020$150.00
- Cigliuti, Barbaresco (i1)
Serraboella Piedmont, 2020$230.00
- Elio Ottin, Torrette Superieur (i3)
Valle d'Aosta, 2021$95.00
- Allegrini, Amarone Della Valpolicella (i5)
Veneto, 2016$185.00
- Tenuta Di Trinoro, Camagi (i7)
Tuscany, 2018$295.00
- Pian Dell'orino, Brunello Di Montalcino (i9)
Vigneti del Versante, Tuscany, 2016$325.00
Something Different
- Veyder-Malberg, Grüner Veltliner (R8)
Liebe Dich, Austria, 2019$95.00
- Dog Point, Sauvignon Blanc (R9)
Marlborough, New Zealand$80.00
- Muga, Tempranillo (SD1)
Rioja, seleccion especial, Spain, 2018$120.00
- Laurel, Priorat (SD3)
Catalonia, Spain, 2017$175.00
- Attis Lias Finas, Albarino (R8)
Rias Baixas, Spain, 2022$70.00
- Weingut Groh, Riesling (R9)
Olberg Trocken, Germany, 2021$100.00
- Dole, Pinot Noir-Gamay Blend (SD2)
Domaine Bedudon, Switzerland, 2018$165.00