"Ju-wari Soba" = 100% Gluten Free Organic Buckwheat Noodles & Dipping Sauce
SOBA | R
Soba Bento
Attention: Our dishes may contain buckwheat and other allergens. We strive to accommodate food allergies but cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment. Please inform our staff of any allergies, and consume our food at your own risk.
Cold Soba w/ Inari
$21.00
Organic Ju-wari Soba, 2 Pieces Sweet Tofu Pouch Sushi & Assorted Japanese Pickles
Cold Soba w/ Kakiage
$24.00
Organic Ju-wari Soba, Shrimp and Mixed Vegetable Tempura & Assorted Japanese Pickles
Cold Soba w/ Vegetable Kakiage
$24.00
Organic Ju-wari Soba, Mixed Vegetable Tempura & Assorted Japanese Pickles
Cold Soba w/ Karaage
$21.00
Organic Ju-wari Soba, Japanese Style Fried Chicken & Assorted Japanese Pickles
Cold Soba Salad
$21.00
Organic Ju-wari Soba Mixed w/ Seasonal Farmer's Market Vegetables & Side of Assorted Japanese Pickles
Inari Bento 8 Piece
$18.00
4 Piece Traditional Sweet Tofu Pouch Sushi & 4 Piece Yuzu Ginger.
Inari Bento 14 Piece
$30.00
7 Piece Traditional Sweet Tofu Pouch Sushi & 7 Piece Yuzu Ginger.