SOBA | R


Soba Bento

Attention: Our dishes may contain buckwheat and other allergens. We strive to accommodate food allergies but cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment. Please inform our staff of any allergies, and consume our food at your own risk.
Cold Soba w/ Inari

$21.00

Organic Ju-wari Soba, 2 Pieces Sweet Tofu Pouch Sushi & Assorted Japanese Pickles

Cold Soba w/ Kakiage

$24.00

Organic Ju-wari Soba, Shrimp and Mixed Vegetable Tempura & Assorted Japanese Pickles

Cold Soba w/ Vegetable Kakiage

$24.00

Organic Ju-wari Soba, Mixed Vegetable Tempura & Assorted Japanese Pickles

Cold Soba w/ Karaage

$21.00

Organic Ju-wari Soba, Japanese Style Fried Chicken & Assorted Japanese Pickles

Cold Soba Salad

$21.00

Organic Ju-wari Soba Mixed w/ Seasonal Farmer's Market Vegetables & Side of Assorted Japanese Pickles

Inari Bento 8 Piece

$18.00

4 Piece Traditional Sweet Tofu Pouch Sushi & 4 Piece Yuzu Ginger.

Inari Bento 14 Piece

$30.00

7 Piece Traditional Sweet Tofu Pouch Sushi & 7 Piece Yuzu Ginger.