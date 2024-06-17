Sobuneh 11419 Santa Monica Blvd
Featured Items
Breakfast Burritos
- the Signature breakfast burrito
pasture-raised organic eggs, cheese, avocado, taters tots, Oaxacan black beans, house-blend beef chorizo, honey chipotle aioli, and cilantro lime aioli. served with - pickled onions, honey chipotle aioli, and cilantro lime aioli$16.00
- the BB breakfast burrito
pasture-raised organic eggs, cheese, chives, beef bacon, tater tots, and honey chipotle aioli. served with - felfel hot sauce, pickled onions, and honey chipotle aioli$18.00
- the Veg breakfast burrito
pasture-raised organic eggs, cheese, avocado, taters tots, Oaxacan black beans, pickled fresno peppers, honey chipotle aioli, and cilantro lime aioli. served with - heirloom pico, honey chipotle aioli, and cilantro lime aioli$15.00
Drinks
- Orange Juice
cold pressed orange juice$5.00
- Sunrise Iced Tea
orange juice poured over black tea served on ice$4.50
- Iced Black Tea
black tea served on ice$4.00
- Iced Hibiscus Tea
hibiscus tea infused with mint served on ice$5.00
- Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water
Experience pure, fresh coconut water! Harmless Harvest organic, Fair Trade coconut water comes from young Nam Hom coconuts in Thailand. Enjoy the clean, crisp taste and natural pink hue—no additives, just delicious coconutty goodness. 14oz Harmless Harvest Coconut Water$6.00
- Mountain Valley Spring Water
Pure, natural, premium, award-winning spring water sourced in the heart of the Ouachita Mountains. 500ml Glass Bottle$4.00
- Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
Pure, natural, premium, award-winning sparkling water sourced in the heart of the Ouachita Mountains. 500ml Glass Bottle$4.00
Sides & Sauces
- Tater Tots
our house-seasoned tater tots$4.00
- Cilantro Lime Aioli
2oz of our house-made cilantro lime aioli$0.50
- Honey Chipotle Aioli
2oz of our house-made honey chipotle aioli$0.50
- Felfel Hot Sauce
1oz of our house-made hot sauce$0.50
- Heirloom Pico
2oz of our house-made heirloom tomato pico de gallo$1.00
- Pickled Onions
2oz of our house-made pickled onions$0.75