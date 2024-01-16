Soca Smart 239 SW 9th St
- Matcha Latte$6.50
- Creme Brulee Matcha
Matcha with our signature creme brulee syrup, adding a kick of caffeine, sweetness, and flavor.$7.00
- Spiced Chai Latte$6.50
- Creme Brulee Spiced Chai
Spiced chai with our signature creme brulee syrup, adding a kick of caffeine, sweetness, and flavor.$7.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- The Healer
A fresh blend of apple, lemon, and ginger featuring Poppy Jack's, a local Miami juicer.$8.50
- Lotus
A fresh blend of kale, spinach, parsley, celery, romaine, cucumber, and apple featuring Poppy Jack's, a local Miami juicer.$8.50
- Pineapple Express
A fresh blend of orange, pineapple, apple, and ginger featuring Poppy Jack's, a local Miami juicer.$8.50
Delicious empanadas from A Family.
Soca Smart Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 235-8064
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM